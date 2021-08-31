The 5 Pillars of Mental Well-Being

Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

I’ve been in business for decades, both for corporate companies and working for myself. It’s a never-ending kind of stress, and it can be difficult to separate yourself from it when you’re not in the office.

If you let it, work can easily take over your life and begin to creep into your family, your friendships, and your own mental well-being. But just some awareness and small efforts can make a huge difference.

Here are the 5 pillars of mental health that have kept me going through the toughest times in business and in life.

Getting Enough Sleep

Sleep is extremely underrated. Without it, we can’t focus, our moods sway from one to another, we struggle to stick to good eating habits, and we gain weight (to name just a few things).

Sleep is essential for building an effective immune system, and physical health is more closely linked to mental well-being than you may think. During sleep, the brain performs memory consolidation and helps to heal physical problems in the body.

When life gets busy, sleep is often the first thing to suffer. We bring work home, we stay up late watching movies (known as sleep procrastination), and sleep falls by the wayside.

Between 6 and 8 hours is optimal for most healthy adults. If you get a late-night, do your best to catch up the next night so that you’re physically and mentally rested.

Doing Exercise

Moving your body is also important for both physical and mental health! It’s a fact that regular exercise promotes mental well-being. Not only does it get the blood flowing and the muscles working, but it helps one to maintain a healthy weight, which affects both mental and physical health.

The beauty of exercise is that it’s extremely customizable. Are you an introvert? You can run, train with weights or bodyweight at home or even play a sport such as a golf. If you like being around others, you can join a sports team, a running group, or head to the gym.

If you can, get your exercise outdoors. The extra vitamin D will help to boost your immune system and bolster your mental health.

Eating Healthy

They say the gut plays a huge role in the immune system. They also say you are what you eat, and if you eat healthily, you’re likely to be in better physical and mental health.

I like to follow the 80/20 rule. That means 80% healthy, whole foods and 20% “cheat” foods. Trying to go all-in on healthy food can ruin your motivation and make your lifestyle much harder to sustain.

Doing Something You Love

Work is necessary. But not all of us love what we do. It is, however, essential to have a hobby or activity that brings you joy and gives you purpose. That could be spending time with your family, playing sports, or doing something creative.

Find something that makes your heart happy and commit to doing it regularly. For me, being out on the golf course is that thing. It’s where I feel calm, at ease, and clear-headed. I can think, work through problems and get my much-needed exercise at the same time.

What’s your passion? Make it a priority in your life.

Surrounding Yourself With Good People

Lastly, no man is an island. Surround yourself with people who inspire you, who push you to be a better version of yourself. But more than anything else, surround yourself with people who love you and remind you just how amazing you are.

About the Author

Jordan Fuller is a golfer and businessman who has been incorporating his love for sports into the other aspects of his life for decades. He understands the importance of sport for mental health and shares information, tips, and golfing tricks at Golf Influence.