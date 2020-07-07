The 4 Steps to Remote-Work Success

Working from home may seem like a weird blend. After all, you are combining two very different aspects of your life that usually stay separate: your work attitude and your home attitude. In the past, most people thought separating these two attitudes would make people more productive and efficient. However, this notion doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Today, the number of remote employees is higher than it’s ever been because of COVID-19. When online learning company Chegg started working remotely in March, Nathan Schultz, a senior executive, predicted the company’s productivity would drop 15 to 20 percent. And yet projects began to be completed faster. Employees volunteered to take on new tasks. The whole attitude of working from home changed and so did the company as a result.

Fran Katsoudas, Cisco’s Chief People Officer also has noted an increase in productivity. At Eventbrite, the engineering team is thriving. So how did these companies manage to galvanize their employees?

They used these four principles.