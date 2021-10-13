Written by Lindsay Briner

The two greatest skills for modern leadership development are resilience, and accessing a state of flow. In order to reach flow states whilst living in a post-pandemic world, our resilience needs to be developed first. To become more resilient, one must have a strong foundational wellbeing.

The Four Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing outlined in this are scientifically-backed brain and behaviour training strategies to:

· Rewire the limbic system for natural immunity

· Increase resilience

· Access flow state or even flow-trait, when flow becomes more permanent

Additionally, the combination of these techniques has been studied together during a 17-week online program that combined positive psychology with meditation. The study resulted in a 70% success rate, and the data that was collected out of a lab in Palo Alto at Sofia University has now been published by Lindsay Briner and her colleagues. Lindsay now uses a similar framework with her executive coaching clients for leadership development that is based around stress-management and flow states.

The Immune System: aka ‘The Floating Brain’

I will just briefly comment on the relationship of the mind with the immune system before outlining the 4-Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing in detail. Until recently, the idea that anyone could influence their autonomic nervous system was thought impossible given its assumed ‘involuntary’ nature. The autonomic nervous system (ANS) is the system that controls all of our internal organs and regulates body functions like digestion, blood flow, and pupil dilation.

Our brains also use the ANS to communicate to our immune system, which might explain another of the Iceman’s recent feats: suppressing his immune response after being dosed with an endotoxin (a bacteria), which in most people leads to flu-like symptoms and high levels of inflammation in the body. Researchers are intrigued by the mounting evidence showing that mindfulness has a positive impact on our immune system.

The immune system is crucial to our physical wellness. Its job as our defence system is determining the differences between our healthy cells and tissues, and any foreign invaders of harmful unwanted pathogens, such as viruses. When the immune system struggles to defend our healthy tissue, infection and disease start to creep in.

Our immune system is also referred to as our ‘floating brain’, because of its ability to communicate with the brain through chemical messages that float around inside our body. It has a direct line of communication between the body and the brain to signal distress. This means that not only will our brain become aware of foreign invaders, but our whole-body system will operate as one.

Why are we Wired to Worry?

Over several hundred million years of evolution, our ancestors developed fundamental strategies for survival which are embedded into our neural pathways for processing information. Approaching opportunities and avoiding threats, primarily for gains that promote reproduction and resisting things that threaten it. These consciously experienced signals are designed by nature to be unpleasant so that we hear or feel these signals loud and clear. These signals to any kind of threat to both our survival and reproduction can range from subtle sense of unease, to full on panic.

To train our brain into positive happiness set points, takes extra effort and attention. Have you ever noticed how easy it is to be influenced by negative thoughts, emotions, people, and situations? And how it takes much more effort to shift from the low back to the high? The brain is more malleable to negative experiences, whereas positive experiences typically come and go - unless we can harness a rigorous capacity to train our brain to process positive experiences at a deeper level. This is due to what is known as the negativity bias, which exists as a survival mechanism from the ancient humans to learn what threatens survival and reproduction. The key is in the processing effort.

For example, in your experiences with someone throughout the day, even if you have mostly positive and neutral interactions with them, but 1 or 2 glitches of negativity — typically, the 2 minor negative ones will be what we ruminate on. Over time, when we unconsciously and habitually ruminate on negative incidences with a person, resentment and grudges proliferate and relationships become sour. To counteract this automated negativity bias, we can generate a greater capacity for compassion and acceptance of the people, and situations, in our lives by making an extra effort to truly digest the positive experiences through practices of appreciation for example. We can install an automated system of positive states with a variety of phenomenological modalities to become a more compassionate, accepting, and generally happy person.

This is just one basic example. We can also intentionally install other states of being such as higher states of consciousness like flow state or even an ongoing flow, productivity capability, and more for general optimization of wellbeing. Just as going to the gym to lift weights with an intended goal to compete and achieve particular outcomes, we can also do this with our mind through top-down approaches to neuro-hacking.

Some negative memories and experiences, however, may need to be supported by a therapist, clinician, or well-trained coach for extra support to address deeper trauma.

The 4 Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing

Implementing each of these 4 pillars into your daily life will lay a foundation for you to reach higher levels of resiliency and ongoing flow states for advanced levels of leadership development stabilized in calmness and clarity.

1st Pillar: The Basics

· Good Sleep

· Good nutrition

· Good hydration with quality water

· Connection to others and socialization

· Time in nature

· Exercise (even a little bit regularly goes a long way for mental and emotional wellbeing)

2nd Pillar: Mental Hygiene

It’s important to train your brain toward building positive neural networks. It’s especially effective to do the following (very basic and very easy) exercises every morning immediately when you wake up and at night in those last moments right before you go to sleep. The key is regularity & discipline! Though simple, you WILL notice a difference.

Each exercise can be quick and easy, or take as much time as you have / desire:

· Set an intention / say a wish for 1, yourself, 2, your family and community, and 3, all of humanity. Feel the emotion of both connection and compassion in your heart.

· List 3–5 things you’re grateful for. The key here is: break the hedonic habituation of what you take for granted. Be grateful for things you’re not normally grateful for, like your home, your car, your back yard for example. The list should be new each time.

· List 3 people to forgive, even minor incidences. Include yourself if needed. Evoke the emotion of love and forgiveness. If you get triggered or stuck, reach out to a well-trained coach or therapist.

· Set a few realistic goals and remind yourself of those goals daily by using positive affirmations.

3rd Pillar: Meditation

If you don’t have any experience in mediation, don’t fret. A simple thing to do after your morning daily practice is to just close your eyes and focus on your heartbeat. Use a positive affirmation if needed, such as “I am safe” or “I am loving awareness” or any that you connect with. Or you can try to be completely still. Try it for 5 min, then 10 min, gradually meditating longer each time. Mind-wandering is normal (so don’t be hard on yourself), once you catch yourself thinking about something, gently bring your focus back to your breath and notice how it slows down your heartbeat.

There are plenty of resources to learn more meditation techniques. I work with my executive clients to teach them all of the research-backed standard meditation techniques from all the wisdom traditions so they can find which one works best for them. Each style upregulates a different area of the brain. So, it is helpful to explore them all until you find what works best for you and your personal goals.

***The combination of the daily practice (#2) with daily silence via mediation (#3) is a key to quickly boost mental and emotional wellbeing, and therefore immunity. Remember, the immune system has even been referred to as our “floating brain,” because the 2 are so closely connected.

*Challenge yourself* and rise to the occasion of having extra time at home to optimize your health beyond what you ever thought possible.

4th Pillar: Be Mindful

Throughout the day, make it a practice to notice things in your environment that bring you joy and pleasure. A beautiful tree, art in your house, or even simple mundane tasks like doing the dishes. Evoke joy, evoke pleasure. Make the extra effort to truly evoke positive feelings doing mundane things. The result — when you intentionally make this a micro-habit throughout the day, you will begin to notice spontaneous ecstatic happiness moments with no effort because you trained your brain to do so. A simple and powerful practice of unprovoked happiness. We often believe we need to achieve something externally to be happy, however this practice can stimulate being happy with your life just as it is and bring you into greater presence and appreciation.

Go the extra mile with an act of Kindness!

What can you do within your household, neighbourhood, community, businesses, etc. to help others right now? We’re all in this together and we could all use the extra support. Helping others will boost your wellbeing too. The key is to remove the need to get acknowledged for your acts of kindness. When we act out of compassion from the heart without the ego needing acknowledgement, the result can be a great sense of altruism. In a crisis-aware world, we need leaders who have a fearless heart in the face of complex adversity.

Don’t be afraid to grow. Instead embrace trying new things and looking at things through a different perspective. You will be amazed at the positivity and happiness the 4 Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing can bring to your life.

To connect with Lindsay and learn more about her work, you can visit her website here.