The 3 Steps to Launching A High Ticket Group Coaching Program

One of the biggest struggles we’ve seen amongst coaches attempting to launch high ticket group coaching programs:

They feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to start.

Truthfully, there really is so much that goes into launching a high ticket group coaching program and trying to do it all at once will be very overwhelming.

It even took us 2 years of working, testing, and learning to get a good understanding of it all.

So we totally see where this pain point comes from,

But we’re here to make it really simple.

It really comes down to 3 simple steps: planning, building, and launching.

The very first step to launching a high ticket group coaching program should always be to plan.

We work with our clients on a few things in this phase:

Identify your avatar: We help clients to identify who exactly they want to target, and then learn as much as possible about this avatar so they can frame an offer around them personally.

Create & validate your offer: Once you have your avatar identified, crafting and validating your offer is paramount. We utilize questionnaire exercises with our clients, which helps them pick an angle with their offer that is specific and is validated based on their audience.

Price the program: We preach high ticket price tags, but these prices will vary on a per client basis. Ultimately, your original price tag is up to you and will adjust with the market’s response.

By now, you’ll have a dialed in offer that will attract your ideal clients to your program.

The next step is to build.

We work with our clients here to:

Build a simple phone call funnel: We provide clients with a proven ClickFunnels template that drives leads to book a phone call.

Craft a Video Sales Letter (VSL): We work with clients to make a short, 10-12 minute VSL using our framework. This will inform prospects of the offer and presell them before they jump on the call.

Develop a CRM: We help clients develop a lightweight Customer Relationship Management tool, or CRM, to keep track of each lead as they come through the pipeline.

By now, you’ll have an automated, high-converting funnel that will drive leads to get on the phone with you.

The last step is to launch.

Here, we work with our clients to:

Launch a paid ads campaign: We work with clients to set up a Facebook Ads Manager account and begin putting money behind their offer to drive paid traffic to the funnel.

Build a robust fulfillment process: We help our clients implement our fulfillment tools to provide even their earliest students the ultimate high ticket program experience and deliver on the transformation they promise in their offer.

Learn and improve: Once everything is in place, we work with clients to optimize and adjust all aspects of the program to ensure they’re running efficiently and on autopilot.

By now, you’ll have a positive ROI, evergreen, scalable high ticket program that delivers results to students and allows you to live free and make more of an impact on your students.

By following this simple process, we’ve helped several experienced coaches to bring their business model to high ticket group coaching and make that transition without any headaches or setbacks along the way.

