The 3 Simple Workout Moves for When You’re Stressed

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. But all things in life have their limits, and it’s important to know when you’ve crossed the line from being overworked to being overstressed. If your injury is preventing you from doing the exercises that reduce stress effectively, or even if your workout routine has been feeling more like a chore than something that gives you relief – then it might be time for an adjustment. In today’s post we’ll explore 3 of the best moves for when we’re stressed out at work!

Move no.1 : move your heads around

Often we carry tension in our heads and necks, even when we’re not at work. This move will help you release that stress by focusing on your neck area and the back of your head.

This is a great beginner’s stretch for those who may be otherwise limited with injury or experience discomfort doing more strenuous moves like rolling their head around. As always, if any movement causes pain then please stop immediately!

Instructions:

– Sit up straight – let one arm rest behind your ear as though you are trying to scratch it from this position (but do not actually move!) – slowly turn towards the same side as where your hand is resting until you have turned as far as feels comfortable without straining yourself too much.

– Repeat for the other side.

If you are feeling especially tense then this is a great stretch to try! It may take some time getting used to, so if it’s uncomfortable at first don’t worry – just keep trying and eventually your head will turn further with every attempt until you can really feel all that tension melting away.

Move no.2 : bend your knees halfway

If you’re looking for a quick way to feel refreshed after a stressful day at work then this is a great move! The next time you are feeling tired or sluggish due to stress in the office, give this one a go – it’s also excellent if injury prevents you from exercising so there really is no excuse not to try it out! So get up off that chair and start moving around today…you will be amazed how much better you feel once you’ve given all those muscles in your back some positive attention through stretching them out just like in these moves here.

Instructions:

– Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width distance apart, and bend your knees halfway towards the ground.

– Lift your left arm above your head, and open it out to the side.

– Exhale as you lean into a twist towards the right, pressing down through both feet for stability.

– Inhale as you return back to center position.

– Then switch arms so that you’re curling over with your other arm reaching up high now! Continue alternating sides until all reps are complete on each one. You can do this move anywhere – at home or even in the office. If you’ve had an injury before, you can also wear protective gear such as knee sleeves to protect your knees. This should only take around 15 minutes of your day. You deserve them after putting yourself under pressure like we all sometimes do here during work hours!

Move no.3 : Press Up

This is a simple yet effective technique to reduce stress. This move is good for your arms, chest and shoulders.

– Extend both of your hands straight up towards the ceiling with palms facing each other.

– Press your arms straight up overhead to engage the shoulders and triceps.

– Keep elbows slightly bent as you press them outward into a “V” pose to complete one rep.

If that’s too hard, then don’t press all the way up or try lowering down halfway into it instead. You can do this anywhere at home if you’re feeling stressed out by work – be creative with how you modify depending on what injury protection gear (if needed) is available to you at each location! Just make sure it’s challenging enough so that when we start adding reps, they will feel even more effective!

In conclusion, we recommend taking a few minutes each day and doing some of the simple moves we’ve mentioned in this blog post. You can also try using these ideas when you are feeling overwhelmed. Make sure to breathe deeply, take time for yourself, and stay hydrated with water. Find a balance that works for you and your lifestyle. Consistency is all that matters.