Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The 3 Most Important Things Infertility has Taught Me about Surrender

How I pulled myself out of the depths of despair, and learned to surrender with the help and spiritual guidance of NYT Best Selling Author, Gabrielle Bernstein.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

At the tail end of my first miscarriage, while still in the early stages of coming to terms with understanding loss, I couldn’t quite make sense of how our pregnancy was over. It was over before we had the chance to really celebrate in the first place. It was an early loss, but heart shattering nonetheless.

I had been in this place in life before. Heartbreak, disappointment, loss of a future dream, grief. I had been able to move through bad places by tuning into my inner voice, my intuition, by listening to what it was I needed to get me to a better place. I was consistently receiving the messages around me to “surrender”. I thought I had been surrendering in that moment- I accepted the fact that I was no longer pregnant, and that I had no control over the situation. But the truth it, I had no idea what it actually meant to surrender. It wasn’t until several miscarriages later, with my heart and hope bottomed out, that I knew I needed to shift my perspective and look at my situation in a different light.

I went straight to the guru of tuning into your inner voice and the art of surrender, New York Times Best Selling Author, Gabrielle Bernstein. I fell in love with Gabby’s presence and vibe when I watched the Universe Has Your Back series on Oprah’s Super Soul Sessions when she spoke about her struggle to conceive. There was something about her presence, the way she held herself, the transformative messages she spoke, and most importantly the hope that she leaves you feeling each and every time you hear her speak. I needed more.

On a cold and dark winter month I sat at home with a pile of Gabby’s books, highlighter and pen in hand, and ready to dive into to SURRENDERING. I learned 3 pivotal lessons that helped shape my journey and change my outlook.

“When I think I have surrendered, I surrender more.”

I had not even thought about the fact that surrendering is a layered experience. It’s not a once and done type of thing. It takes time to release our pain and the burdens we carry, and we need to give ourselves time and permission to continue to surrender through the process.  Surrendering itself can be a meditative process, so rather than fight the idea that I have already surrendered, I allow for the possibility that there is always room to surrender more. I thought there was a timeline for my grief and pain, but I realized that the process of surrender dictates the pace.

“I release the outcome and surrender to a plan far greater than mine.”

Sometimes I am resistant to a certain outcome because I expected it to turn out differently. I had planned to have a healthy beautiful baby on my timeline, and I expected that outcome to unfold naturally. When things are not going according to plan, we tend to think of that as a negative. Instead, I like to consider that whatever obstacles are put in my way, everything happens for a bigger reason, and that there is a bigger purpose at play. We are always being guided along our path, so we can let go of what we see as obstacles, and create the space to allow for new paths to unfold. I might not have the outcome and ending that I would like right now, but I am open to an ending far greater than my own plan.

“When we surrender our will to the power of the universe, we receive miracles.”

When I let go of the reins and allow the beauty of the universe to unfold around me, I have seen the magic happen! Not once. Daily. It might not be the miracle I want in that specific moment, and I might not be holding my beautiful baby in my arms yet, but I commit to tuning into life’s beauty so that I’m not missing what IS magical in that moment.

I continue to make the practice of surrendering a regular part of my routine. I know that when I am feeling down, resisting something in my life, feeling helpless, I can return to a more positive, hopeful outlook through the art of surrender.

Lee-Anne Wine is a Therapist and Author in Toronto, Canada. Sign up for her fertility newsletter on leeannewine.com and check in daily for her posts on mental health, infertility and being human @changeyourbrain.

    Lee-Anne Wine, Registered Social Worker and Licensed Psychotherapist at Private Practice

    Lee-Anne Wine is a Toronto-based therapist and yoga teacher, working with clients on issues related to anxiety, depression, and life transitions in a multitude of settings. Her journey began over a decade ago, when with passion and a non-judgmental approach, Lee got involved in the homeless community in Toronto, digging into the systemic barriers and challenges that she recognized along the way. Her later work involved working in the frontline trenches of the child protection system in Toronto to support some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

    Lee spends most of her days committed to personal development and helping her clients cultivate a healthy work/life balance, feel grounded in themselves and cultivate self-growth with practical tools and skills along the way.

    In her spare time, Lee can always be found walking in nature, journaling, doing yoga and listening to music!

    Get in touch with Lee online at www.Leeannewine.com or on Instagram; @changeyourbrain

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Moving On After Pregnancy Loss

    by Stephanie Roth
    Community//

    Rene Moran: “Surround yourself with people that encourage you to be your best”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How can women thrive after having a miscarriage?

    by Patricia Lima Hauerwaas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.