The 3 Most Important Leadership Qualities You Must Have in Today’s Crazy Times

Today’s crazy times: are you one of the leaders who have followers? Are you wanting to be an influencer? Do you want to have more impact, more influence, and more income even especially right now in today’s great times? Well, in today’s Ask Noah St. John’s training, I’m going to give you my top three leadership qualities that I have seen and observed which helped my coaching clients over the last two decades to add more than 2.7 billion dollars using my strategic methods.

Are you an effective leader right now or do you want to lead and earn respect from your subordinates? Do you have a company or team that you are planning to lead? Do you want to have a team of people that you can help develop a culture of understanding and growth? If you don’t have a team then you’re not much of a leader, are you? If you are a leader and no one’s following then you’re not really much of a leader.

So, there are three hugely important qualities, I will share the most important qualities that you need as a leader, especially the skills and traits one has to possess now that we are facing challenging times here on planet Earth.

Leadership Qualities #1: A Leader Should Have a Strong Vision

Now, the first most important leadership quality that you need is vision. A strong vision means you got to see where you’re going. It wouldn’t be very smart if you got on a plane and you sat down. You got all set up to go and the pilot said, “Well, I’m not sure exactly where we’re going but I’m sure it’ll be fun.” You wouldn’t feel too confident, would you? You probably runoff that plane pretty quickly so that is not a great idea, to not know where you’re going. Now, that’s obviously a big problem for a lot of people whether you are a leader or not. But certainly, if you’re going to be a leader even if you’re just leading a person or a team of one or two or five. A small team with positive engagement is all you really need.

I have a very lean team right now. I have fewer than seven people on my team and we have a multi-million dollar business. I’m working from home and I’ve been in this situation for the last two decades. The point is you don’t need to have a large group or lots of staff if you don’t want to, you just need to have that vision. This only means you’ve got to know where you’re going and why you want to get there. Next, you got to communicate that to your team. Let them feel the emotions, the passion, and commitment you have for the job. It is also your responsibility to communicate in clear simple plain language so that everybody’s on board. Helping them listen, learn, and understand these ideas easily will help them trust you more with your future decisions. Communication includes creating a culture of entertaining honest feedback from the team. It is essential for leaders to create a vision that will directly answer “where we’re going and why we want to go there”. Vision is number one.

Leadership Qualities #2: A Leader Should Have Focused Mindset

Number two is focus. Focus is very important. Imagine you’re on that same plane and you know the plane’s flying and you’re sitting there, maybe you’re reading a magazine. All of a sudden, the pilot comes out of the cockpit and he’s going like this on his phone. He’s like “Oh wow, that’s a funny tweet, that’s a funny Instagram, that’s a funny thing…” You’re like, “Shouldn’t you be flying the plane.” “I’ll get around to that later but man this is funny. Did you see this video?” Did you get me? Not a great idea! You got to be focused. People often blame others for their mistakes yet it is them who easily get distracted. Setting a mindset to focus on your ability and your goal helps you to take your actions mindfully which is already a level ahead of others.

People ask me all the time, "Noah, how have you written 15 books like Get Rid of Your Head Trash About Money?"

“How have you written books like Get Rid of Your Head Trash About Money, the Book of Afformations® published by Hay House, Power Habits® published by Nightingale Conant and a dozen more. How have you done that?” They ask me all the time and I say, “Well, by writing them.” I wrote them by writing, sitting there and focusing, putting the blinders on saying, “This is what I’m doing right now, not multitasking.”

Multitasking is the least best thing you can do, the worst thing you can do, the thing that you need to avoid, if you want to get things done. Just ask my good friend, Dave Crenshaw, who wrote a great book called the Myth of Multitasking. It doesn’t exist, so don’t do it, don’t even try now. It doesn’t mean you have to work 24/7. You don’t have to be like my friend, Gary Vaynerchuk, who is all about the hustle and the grind. I’d rather just be relaxed and just work in small little bite-sized chunks, get it done and then you take a break from all the tasks.

Leadership Qualities #3: A Leader Should Have a Courageous Heart

Vision, focus, and the third quality that you must have as a leader in today’s times is courage. You’ve got to have courage! Courage comes from the Latin word “heart”, “core”. When you act from courage it means you’re acting from your heart. I’ll give you a great example. Many years ago, when I was $40,000 in credit card debt working in my parents’ basement. I was at a very low point in my life and I was faced with a decision to hire a business coach or keep doing what I was doing. I remember sitting there going, “This business coach he’s really expensive and I’m skeptical and I don’t think I’m going to get what I want.” I don’t know if he’s really going to help me but I looked at his record. I looked at all of the testimonials and all the case studies and I said wow he’s really helped a lot of people who are in my position and I didn’t really know much about internet marketing back then. I tried a lot of different things but it didn’t work out. I talked to him and he’s really a great guy, very smart, very caring and a big heart. I said, “I’m going to take this leap but my head said it’s never going to work but I acted with my heart’s courage.” In my first month of working with that mentor, I made twelve thousand dollars for my very first teleseminar and I went on to now have made millions of dollars selling my products and programs and courses and coaching online.

What does this mean for you? Every day we’re faced with choices, every day we’re faced with decisions. The easy thing to do is just stay where you are, that’s what most people do. “Well, I’ll just stay where I am”. That’s easy. If you keep doing the same thing you’re doing, you’ll keep getting the same result. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing expecting different results. Leaders also fear what lies ahead but they try to face each with confidence. Intelligence, the right attitude, and perseverance will help you become successful.

Do you have them? I mean I know we all think we have them but do you really act from courage? Don’t act from your head, you gotta act from your heart. I hired the mentor by the way, and the results speak for themselves. Now, the people who’ve hired me have also gone on to make over 2.7 billion dollars as a result of following my methods. Good characteristics will get you there.

A true leader can’t be built in a day, it takes time for a human to improve his attitude, practice his skills, and follow a leader’s core. One needs a strong vision, a purpose to inspire and perspire, and displays patience in teaching his followers. One who is focused to achieve goals; never stops learning and knows that success is earned through hard work. One who is courageous; accountable with his actions and has a sense of empathy for his followers. He exudes honesty, integrity, and has a great sense of positivity. It’s not easy to become a leader, but you can become one by starting with these simple tips.