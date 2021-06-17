The 2 Greatest Days Of Your Life

Written by Rudo Loock, Founder of Alpha Mindz

When someone comes up to you and asks, “What was the greatest day of your life?” what would you say? Is it the day you got that big promotion, the day you made the national team, or the day you finally achieved a significant milestone? You might have one day that came to mind, or you might have several. For me, I can think of two. The two greatest days of my life is the day I was born and the day I find out why. So that is what I want to talk to you about today.

The Day You Were Born

The day you were born was the day you took your first breath. It was the first day of the rest of your life. Countless decisions to be made. Some good, some bad, some terrible. However, the beauty in all of this is that we can learn from the mistakes we make and grow. I know I have made too many mistakes in my life.

I have always been told that it is good to make mistakes. It allows us to learn from it and become better versions of ourselves. Just do not make the same mistake twice. Whenever I make a wrong decision, I always try to take at least one thing from it. One thing that I can improve, so I do not make that mistake again. Make your mistake. Learn from it. Move on.

The Day You Find Out Why

The funny thing about this day for me is that it probably has not happened yet. Or maybe it has. It could be to write this blog for you today. This is a moment that is clear as day for some people, and for others, it is about as clear as mud. One thing I do know is that this day will come. Someone once told me, “Find something you are willing to die for, then live for it.” This message has stuck with me and is probably something I will never forget. It has such a powerful meaning behind it.

What do you love to do? We all have that something. For me, it is sharing these blogs with you. However, most of us do not always have the time to do the things we love. Today I want to tell you to make time. We tend to get so stuck in a routine that we completely forget to live for what we have. We tend to go through the motions each day without appreciating the little things. Spend some time each week to do the things you love. It is a great way to reset a busy work week. Ultimately, when you can do what you love, it takes you one step closer to finding your why.

The ultimate goal for most of us is to find out why. This is the day when everything falls into place. You will never have this day again, so make it count. When I was younger, I always thought that my “why” was to swim. It was only once I got older when I realized that life is about so much more. I am now able to share my personal experiences from my years of swimming, along with the valuable lessons I have learned along the way.

I dare you all today to go after that one thing you are willing to die for and LIVE FOR IT.

We can start by leaving a comment below. Then, tell me what you are going to do to find your “why”. This is a fantastic way to make a commitment to yourself.

​Dream. Dare. Succeed.

If you enjoyed this post, visit ALPHA MIINDZ for more amazing articles just like this one!