Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The 15-Minute Morning Routine That Helped Ease My Anxiety

For a great portion of my life, mornings were the worst part of my day. Mornings were the start to a day filled mostly with stuff I didn’t want to do. When I thought things couldn’t possibly be worse, anxiety came knockin’ at my door and decided to stay for a while. That’s when my mornings really started sucking. I would wake up in a haze just as tired as the night before. My first thoughts were fearful — praying that the lump in my throat and heaviness in my chest would stay away. But the fear of feeling anxious usually just brought about the very symptoms I was fearing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For a great portion of my life, mornings were the worst part of my day. Mornings were the start to a day filled mostly with stuff I didn’t want to do. When I thought things couldn’t possibly be worse, anxiety came knockin’ at my door and decided to stay for a while.

Morning

That’s when my mornings really started sucking.

I would wake up in a haze just as tired as the night before. My first thoughts were fearful — praying that the lump in my throat and heaviness in my chest would stay away. But the fear of feeling anxious usually just brought about the very symptoms I was fearing.

It was a vicious cycle.

I remember rolling over and throwing a pillow on my face, screaming into it thinking this was how I would be spending the rest of my life.

At the time, I had been reading a lot of self-improvement books (shocker, I know). Books by Sam Harris, Tim Ferriss, and Tony Robbins cluttered my nightstand. I had to do something, and reading those gave me the motivation to finally start making some changes.

I didn’t need any advice to “own the day”. I just needed something to ease my anxiety and get me out of bed. And for once, I wanted to wake up happy, if only that were possible.

Looking at my old morning “routine” — it was a joke

Happy

Alarm goes off.

Snooze.

Alarm goes off 9 minutes later.

Snooze.

Alarm goes off 8 minutes later.

After begrudgingly convincing myself I needed to wake up, I’d roll out of bed like a zombie, do bathroom things, shower, and sprint out the door for work.

>> Continue Reading <<

Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip,

    Sophia Thompson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Create a Morning Routine That Sets You Up for Success

    by Chris Winfield
    Community//

    Win the Morning: Daily Rituals for Growth and Success

    by Mai Mislang
    Well-Being//

    The Daily Routine I Use to Stay at Peak Performance

    by Chris Winfield

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.