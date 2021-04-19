The 15-Minute Morning Routine That Helped Ease My Anxiety

For a great portion of my life, mornings were the worst part of my day. Mornings were the start to a day filled mostly with stuff I didn’t want to do. When I thought things couldn’t possibly be worse, anxiety came knockin’ at my door and decided to stay for a while.

Morning

That’s when my mornings really started sucking.

I would wake up in a haze just as tired as the night before. My first thoughts were fearful — praying that the lump in my throat and heaviness in my chest would stay away. But the fear of feeling anxious usually just brought about the very symptoms I was fearing.

It was a vicious cycle.

I remember rolling over and throwing a pillow on my face, screaming into it thinking this was how I would be spending the rest of my life.

At the time, I had been reading a lot of self-improvement books (shocker, I know). Books by Sam Harris, Tim Ferriss, and Tony Robbins cluttered my nightstand. I had to do something, and reading those gave me the motivation to finally start making some changes.

I didn’t need any advice to “own the day”. I just needed something to ease my anxiety and get me out of bed. And for once, I wanted to wake up happy, if only that were possible.

Looking at my old morning “routine” — it was a joke

Happy

Alarm goes off.

Snooze.

Alarm goes off 9 minutes later.

Snooze.

Alarm goes off 8 minutes later.

After begrudgingly convincing myself I needed to wake up, I’d roll out of bed like a zombie, do bathroom things, shower, and sprint out the door for work.

Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Cool Stuff, Simple Living, Anxiety, Mental Health, Health, Depression, Productivity, Self-Improvement, Psychology, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Beauty, Make Up, Fashion, Celebrity Gossip,