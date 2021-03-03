The 10 Reasons Why Sleeping in a Cold Room Is Better for You

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for your physical and mental health, so you might want to give this one a shot for the sake of your body and mind. Apparently, sleeping in a cold room is preferable to sleeping in a hot room for a variety of reasons, but all of them have to do with your quality of sleep. And I mean, if you’re going to sleep, you might as well do it right, right? Here are some scientific reasons why you should always try to sleep in a cold room.

1. It can result in deeper and uninterrupted sleep.

When we are in a deep sleep, our body does essential tasks like cellular repair and memory consolidation, but is unable to regulate our body temperature. An increase in the temperature can wake us up from our deep sleep, so being in a cool room decreases the chances that that will happen.

2. It could help prevent insomnia.

Studies point out that several forms of insomnia are actually associated with higher body temperatures. Many insomniacs have difficulty regulating their body temperature, limiting their ability to lose heat. By making our bedrooms cooler, we can aid our bodies in cooling down and help induce sleep… Show More >>>

