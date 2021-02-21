Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The 10 Best Types Of Meditation and How To Practice Each Technique

Meditation is the practice of focusing the mind and developing awareness to help achieve clarity and calm. It is widely recognized for its incredible benefits, including reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep and concentration, and increasing overall happiness.

There are many styles of meditation that offer different ways to redirect your focus and attention. There’s not one universally accepted “best” type; it’s about finding what works for you. Here are 10 best types of meditation to start exploring:

1. Guided meditation

In guided meditation a teacher leads you through the practice, either in person or via an app or course. This type of meditation is perfect for beginners, as the teacher’s expert guidance can help you get the most out of a new experience.

How to practice:

The main thing here is to find a teacher you like and connect with. You can also tailor your search based on a desired result and try guided meditations focused on sleep, stress relief, or acceptance.

2. Mantra meditation

In mantra meditation you focus your attention on a mantra: a word, phrase, or syllable. This is a good approach for those days when the thoughts and feelings seem completely overwhelming, as it gives your brain something else to focus on. It’s also thought to increase the vibrations associated with the mantra, helping you enter a more positive and deep state of being.

How to practice:

Choose a mantra that resonates with you. It may be a self-affirmation (such as “I am worthy”), or it may be a simple chant (such as “om”). Repeat that mantra over and over again for a few minutes. Each time you get distracted, don’t worry about it. Just draw your focus back once more to the mantra. Read More

    Catline Wilson

