Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The 1 Word That Destroys Confident Decision-Making

What's really important? Often used in an effort to provide peace of mind, increase trust, and build confidence; this word causes burnout, rather than resolves it. You don't need to take a vacation to solve this problem.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
St Thomas, BVI.
St Thomas, BVI.

We’ve need to talk about something really important – it could change your life, business, and relationships. It’s the kind of work that can leave you feeling alone, misunderstood, and like to need a trip to another country.

“Importance” is often used for the purposes of providing clarity, establishing stronger boundaries, increasing trust, building confidence, conveying a sense of sequence, and a ton of other “functions.” But it’s become a fundamentally flawed concept.
It’s broken.
It no longer works.

Many call knowing what’s important the roadmap to success, the fundamental starting point to most project management, the thing that relationships depend to stay balanced, and so on. “Important” is one of those words that is used for so many reasons, but none of them work.

If we’re talking about “important to me” or important to someone else, we’re talking about an intrinsic value held by either myself or them.
If we’re talking about “important to be responsible” we’re talking about an external obligation, chosen or imposed.
If we talk about “important to get done now” we’re talking about urgency of something we value.
If we’re talking about “important so we can protect … “ we’re talking about welfare of others.
If we’re talking about “important to take advantage of” we’re getting caught up in current moment bias.

Some might say that this is context-dependent, and sure, I can see that. But, if importance is so important, then why would we be satisfied with ambiguity? Defining something as important without clarity destroys trust, sows seeds of guilt, and might even be flat out wrong. And it happens a lot – it’s exactly opposite what we’re trying to do.

We see this all the time:

  • “You should make that more important.”
  • “What’s important right now?”
  • “If I get nothing done today, what’ the most important thing to do?”
  • “I need to prioritize [thing].”

This word is lot like “love,” “productive” or “valuable” – there are too many interpretations to easily depend on the word.

The lack of valuable meaning to “important” creates an unseen chasm between that which we think we’re communicating and that which we’re actually communicating. That chasm, in turn, creates uncertainty, doubt, and reduces the chances of truly conveying what you intend. By reducing those changes , our stories, beliefs, and biases create meaning to fill the gaps. This is completely normal – it’s a natural survival mechanism, but for some reason we constantly try to fight it.

The solution should be simple here – make sure you consider all aspects of importance and how they relate to each other. If you’re not clear on all the factors nor have them balanced well, you’ll create seeds of doubt, mistrust, anxiety, and confusion in your communication.

This leaves us with one important question: how can we communicate importance clearly?

Let’s take a look at some of the factors that make this up so we can answer that:

  • Urgency
  • Positive emotion when complete
  • Negative emotion when incomplete
  • The impact of others
  • Relevance to now (recency bias)
  • How completing this desire affects other desires.

We’ve need to have some kind of system to help us navigate this murky, uncertain, and very required space.

If we take action only based in one of these factors (ex urgency), we leave the rest (ex: positive/negative emotion, impact, relevance) all up to chance, but if we take action based on many factors, it can be too many.
The trick here is to strike a balance.

So how do we choose?

  1. Goal-Driven Decisions : If you have goals to set your trajectory, those goals have a certain quality to them. It could be a feeling. It could be a sense – like security, enlightenment, or more. Use these goals to determine which aspects are most relevant by choosing aspects that support the goals.
  2. Feeling-Driven Decisions : What’s the strongest feeling that’s up for you right now? What aspects of importance are most relevant given this feeling? Consider the aspects that evoke that feeling the most. Note – if overused, this method can lead to what has been dubbed “reckless” decision-making.
  3. Intuitive Decisions : Don’t speak in terms of importance, but instead simply choose one of the most relevant aspects intuitively – almost as if by chance – and describe whatever is important in terms of that aspect instead.

I’m sure there’s many other mechanisms that you could use, but the most important thing is to stay away from the word “Important.” It means nothing. Instead, determine which aspects are most relevant to communicate what you’re actually trying to say, then say it.

    Christopher Fern 1

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    We Really Are ‘In This Together’

    by Rodger Dean Duncan
    Relationship Goals 2019
    Community//

    Top 11 Relationship Goals for 2019

    by Adamaris Mendoza
    Community//

    What Transformation Feels Like

    by Melissa Jun Rowley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.