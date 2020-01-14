Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The #1 way to be a couple that lasts in 2020…and beyond.

Three questions you and your partner can ask that will help you develop a statement about who you want to be together.

By

As a professor I grade a lot of papers and presentations.  One of the keys to grading fairly and being consistent is having an assignment rubric.  Rubrics outline for students what the expectations are for each assignment and help them understand a teacher’s rationale for giving points or taking away points.  Rubrics help the teacher and student make decisions about how to grade and how to complete an assignment. 

A rubric can also be a helpful tool in life.  How do you determine if the decisions you are making professionally and personally are beneficial?  Maybe rubric is not a term you have heard, but I would suspect mission statement or purpose statement are familiar phrases.  Whatever the term, each carries a spirit of intention.  Rubrics and mission statements have to be considered and drawn up.  There is a purposeful effort made to lay out a path forward.  

Have you ever thought of intentionally developing a statement about who you want to be as a couple?  Too often we hope that our couple relationship will work out and be fulfilling but we take very little time to intentionally pursue a path that will make our hopes reality.  Our culture has this idea that if love is real it organically grows and gets deeper, sexier, and more fulfilling.  Sadly, this is not the case.  Any good thing that lasts has to be cultivated and tended to with intention.  

Here are three questions you and your partner can ask that will help you develop a statement about who you want to be together: 

  1. Who is the happiest couple I know (this can be a real couple or a couple you see in the media or have read about)?  What qualities do they seem to have as a couple that contribute to their happiness?  
  2. What passions do my partner and I share (ex: a passion for adventure, family, creativity, career success, cooking, laughing etc)?
  3. If today was the last day I had on earth, what would I want more of?

As a couple, grab a sheet of paper, go through each question, jot down everything that comes to your mind and see what truths begin to emerge.  What do you both notice about what you are saying?  Are there any themes that seem to repeat themselves or feel more salient than others?  What are you discovering about your couple relationship?  Are there things you want to be doing, pursuing, or being as a couple?  

After taking some time with these questions try and develop a statement, phrase, or series of words that captures the life you want to live together.  This is your rubric or mission statement.  Be intentional and if you find you are not being the couple you want to be, make a change.  If you are headed in the right couple direction, keep going, and what steps can you take this year to stay on the path you want?  The number one way to be a couple that lasts in 2020 and beyond, is to intentionally develop a rubric, mission statement, or whatever that describes who you and your partner want to be together.    

Stephen Mitchell, PhD at Mitchell Counseling Practice

Dr. Stephen Mitchell is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, a professor, and a web-based couples coach.  He has over 12 years of experience in the field of mental health.  He has a private practice in Atlanta Georgia as well as a web-based practice.  He and his partner Erin Mitchell, MACP, see couples together in their web-based practice.  They have an online course for couples, Create Your Couple Story.  They speak and write together on issues of marriage, family, death, life, miscarriage, and the general importance of stories to help us make sense of our lives.  They have a YouTube channel Couples Therapy Bites with the Mitchells.  Their mission is to guide couples and families into deeper connection and healing through story telling.  

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Learn All About Engineering From Engineering Assignment Help Experts

by Theresa D
Community//

Stop Thinking, Start Doing

by Ayodeji Awosika
Community//

How to Write a Personal Mission Statement

by Natashalh

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.