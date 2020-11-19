The #1 Secret To Being Confident In Sales

“Please don’t be there! Please don’t be there! Please don’t be there!”, I remembered saying to myself when I was about to make a call to a potential client. I used to hate sales with a passion. I felt it was like a sin to have sales calls with people. I don’t want to be pushy or salesy. If people want to buy something, they’ll buy it and they shouldn’t be “pushed” right?

With that mindset, I ended up giving my services at a peanut rate or worse gave it for free. As a result, I make very little money in my business. A successful business doesn’t thrive on giving freebies. It thrives when making profits and then giving freebies as a way to make more money.

I knew that I had to shift things. Otherwise what is the point of my running a business. I want to have both- make lots of money and help others. It couldn’t be any simpler than that right? But why is it so complicated?

One day I was on a coaching call with a top sales expert. In my mind I’m like “Here we go, they’re gonna teach me how to be salesy and pushy!”. Little that I knew that was the day that I cracked the code for sales- I found the secrets to sales!

From that day on, it totally shifted my mindset about sales. Those not so helpful thoughts like ‘I hate sales”, I “I don’t want to be pushy”, “I’m not good at sales”… Gone! It is now replaced with “I love sales with a passion!”, “I’m an irresistible sales queen!” and “Oh, I’m gonna have a chat with my best friend!”. What a difference right?

The Secret Revealed….

Here’s the best sales advice that I have ever received that changed my life…..

OMG how powerful is that! There’s no tricks, hidden agendas or dishonesty in sales. There’s no need to be pushy or sales or be a bad person because the true magic of the sales happens when it’s the meeting of the hearts.

I felt like the weight of a mountain was lifted off my shoulders. Most importantly, I get to be “ME” during the sales calls. I get to be the warm, caring and nurturing person that I am. I get to listen to what’s important to that person and see if we can meet heart to heart to help create amazing results together.

If I made a sale, then YEAY! If I don’t make a sale then that’s cool because I have already planted a seed. Then I’ll just activate my followup campaign to help add value to that person’s lives. I’ve let go of attachments and follow the process.

Of course it also helps that I learned a sales structure that fits best for me- a natural flow of conversion that is easy, warm and connecting. It really feels like I’m talking to my best friend everytime I get on that phone.

I hope that helps to break through some of the misconceptions about sales that you have experienced. Remember sales is just…

"An honest conversion that is the meeting of the hearts!"

