The #1 Reason Women Should Life Their Life Purpose

Namaste, my loves! The subject of “Life Purpose” is so important and can be confusing, so before I get into the nitty-gritty, I want to first define what “Life Purpose” is.

There are actually two schools of thought on “Life Purpose.” Some consider it to be a spiritual calling, like a specific purpose that was pre-determined between soul cycles (aka reincarnation) that you need to complete in order to move on to the next stage in your spiritual evolution. Others feel like it’s just something they’re passionate about and can use their innate talents to fulfill. Either way, those that claim to have discovered their life purpose are living in service of it report an immense sense of joy, inner peace, and fulfillment on a very deep level.

So how do you discover and live your life purpose? Why is it important that you (specifically all the amazing women out there) do?

The answer to the first question is quite involved. As a Life Purpose Coach myself, there are a plethora of self-reflection and discovery exercises I do with clients that they find to be quite eye-opening. But for those who are looking for a more divinely inspired epiphany or a “calling,” a combination of meditation, practicing the Law of Attraction, and mindset work to overcome limiting beliefs can help restore spiritual alignment and awaken intuition. I combine both methods into a powerful 8-week program, and have seen powerful and expedited transformation in my clients with this approach.

Why you should live in service of your life purpose is far more exciting question for me to answer. We are in the Age of Aquarius, which means there’s a mass spiritual shift towards enlightenment and personally it brings me great joy to be alive right now.

We can see culturally that women are indeed honoring their divine matriarchal roles and claiming their rightful positions of power, but there are still too many women living with a lack mentality and letting a fear of failure keep them from playing in the big leagues.

So going back to the question at hand, it’s important to discover your life purpose and manifest an income in service of it because women spend their money differently than men do.

Let’s do a quick exercise:

Grab a notepad and pen (it’s more powerful on an energetic level if you manually write out the answers) and jot down what you would do if I gave you $1 Million dollars.

Go ahead, I’ll wait…

My guess is that you wrote things like “pay off debts” or “buy a new house (by the lake/sea/ocean).” Most people start with taking care of their immediate needs and the needs of their families, which is obviously important.

But what if, after all those needs were taken care of, I gave you $5 Million dollars?! What would you do with it then?

Take your time and really think about the answers and record them on paper as motivation to make them happen.

So what did you write?

Most women who do this exercise start figuring out ways to heal the world. Did you write down something like “Start my own physical therapy practice” or “Create a non-profit to stop human trafficking,” or “Bring clean water to a third-world country?” These answers often contain the answer to your life purpose, too.

Conversely, the top five things men spend money on are electronics, alcohol, cars, gambling, and sports.

Imagine if all the amazing women across the globe had the courage and support to step into their divine awesomeness and create true healing in the world?! Humanity would look back on this time as a kind of Golden Age.

Clearly more women need to make more money.

Let’s throw in a third question here: Does living your life purpose automatically mean you’ll make more money?

Not necessarily, but it is possible. Once you discover your life purpose and set out on your journey to fulfill it, you’ll likely feel excited, but your work is not done. The next step on your journey is to manifest the abundance so you can support yourself and your family and enact real change in your community (which will ripple across the globe).

The Law of Attraction says:

1) The three steps are Ask, Believe, Receive

2) The Universe has your back

3) Abundance is your birthright

So manifesting your abundance and getting paid in service of your life purpose requires faith that when you use your talents and passions to put goodness out, you will be supported by The Universe/Source Energy/God (whatever label you prefer to use). If you find yourself struggling to feel the divine connection and/or trust it, a Life Purpose Coach (like me), Law of Attraction Coach, Spiritual Coach, or Reiki Master can all help you on your journey.

It’s also important to note here that Feng Shui is another powerful energetically-based practice that can be used in tandem with the Law of Attraction to manifest abundance (or love or creativity, etc). Practitioners claim it improves results by 33% and has been around since 960 B.C., so it’s definitely worth exploring.

So the big takeaway here is that when women step into their power, they can affect real change in the world and since we’re living in the Age of Aquarius, there’s never been a more energetically positive time to do so. Go forth, my loves, and heal yourselves and the world!