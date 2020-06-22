Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The #1 mistake in handling culture problems

How many times have you heard, “It’s a personality clash”. That’s the default response when it comes to people stuff problems. And it is not always true! In fact it’s true much less often than you think. Here’s what the issues are really about.

By

In conversation with a CEO, he shared, “there are real personality clashes on my executive team. It’s very tiring. I’ve had each one of them in my office complaining about the others.”

Sound familiar? 

If isolation has done anything, it’s made people stuff problems worse. Maybe at first people could sweep things under the carpet in favour of dealing with the urgent pandemic response.

Then when the team adjusted, old wounds opened. 

As a CEO, this is frustrating. The parent-child dynamic is NOT something we want in our role. We want our executive teams to be adults, independent, capable of resolving their own issues. Diversity is good for a team. Differences are also good – creating robust discussions. But personality clashes? Sheesh.

Here’s the thing.

Thinking the issues are personality clashes is the biggest mistake you can make.

If we assume conflict is personality based, we can default to feeling helpless. Who can or wants to change personality? We can’t and don’t want to. So are we doomed to prickly interactions?

No, because the issues are not often personality based.

When we dig under the surface, what causes people problems are systems, not personality.

As a CEO, here’s what you can do:

  • Look in the mirror. If they can’t raise issues with each other, what are you doing to create a process for challenging behaviours and interactions safely?
  • Look at your systems. Clashes often arise because of the systems in place for promotions, remuneration and recognition. Are the systems pitting your team members against one another instead of building cohesion and collaboration?
  • Look at triggers. Poor behaviour is often a sign of one of the Four Devils of People Stuff emerging. It’s an old primal response to one of these fears: fear of loss in general, loss of power, loss of place, loss of position, and loss of productivity. Do you need to allay some fears rather than pander to personality?

Before we throw up our hands in resignation roll up your sleeves instead to do a little digging below the surface.

*** 

Related Articles:

How to see better to lead better

How to lead with confidence through uncertainty

How to stop anonymous feedback destroying culture

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

