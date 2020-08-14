Thatja Andrade: “Females are the truest world shifters”

Females are the truest world shifters, especially at this time. We are raising our children, the new generation. We are the life partners of our men. We are now more than ever taking leadership roles in business. Women need support more than ever, a lot has changed, the way we used to live life, it’s not the same. Women don’t want only to just be married and be home to take care of the kids. YES, they want and desire to love deeply and be loved deeply, and they want to take their family on vacation and travel the world. Modern women want to make an impact in this world, they want to have the freedom to travel and have a great lifestyle with their families. They want to be healthy and feel connected with their spirituality. They want to express their creativity and make money with what they love.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thatja Andrade, an International Speaker, Women Empowerment Mentor and Entrepreneur.

Thatja Andrade founded The Magnetic Woman Academy, she took her online soulful business from zero to multiple 6-figures in six months, by doing what she is best at.… She mentors Female Entrepreneurs from all over the world to build a strong foundation for lasting magnetism so they can play bigger roles in love & business. She is now growing a membership community of the most ambitious female entrepreneurs on the planet by helping them turn their message into money and impact.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks for having me! Yes, I am happy to share my career path! I decided to take this career path journey because I am passionate about human development.

I founded The Magnetic Woman Academy because I know what it feels like not to trust oneself enough and feel overwhelmed by not knowing how to start and live life mainly to please others.

After several years at Corporate America, my body started to cause me pain from overworking on things I wasn’t passionate about. At that time I had lots of disturbing relationships including the most important ones for me, my relationship with my intimate partner, and my family.

The voice of self-doubts, resistance, scarcity mindset, kept me small. It was a way for me to self sabotage my potential.

One day I decided I was DONE. I knew it was up to me to make a move and take a leap of faith. That day I decided I needed to do something meaningful with my life.

I was unclear on what to do next, I knew I wanted to serve others, but I never felt ready to start offering my services and actually get paid for it.

I began planning my escape while immersing myself in parallel training with the best experts in the world in personal development.

When I started attending some exclusive events of top leaders, I saw they were actually just regular people that learned how to become extraordinary. By being around these mentors and communities I started to remember my true power.

Today I am a “Multipassionate Female Entrepreneur” I didn’t (and never will) fit into a conventional box. I gave up the security of the 9–5 and started traveling the world while slowly building a coaching business from the ground up.

And that’s when things started to change for me!

Slowly I began to gain momentum… 6 figures in 12 weeks… feeling super confident within myself, I could finally release the past and no longer fear the future…

My true potential for success was unlocked!

No matter what your dreams or obstacles are, you have the power to change your life and, by doing so, you’ll change the world.

Today I help women unleash the power of their magnetism to attract anything they desire while living their divine deepest purpose!

I am growing a VIP community of the most ambitious, confident, successful, and magnetic women. I have helped them completely turn their lives around — and I am opening enrolments again very soon to change some more!

Today I am proud to teach alongside my TOP mentors at The Magnetic Woman Academy and around the world. For years I saw this missing gap between the seminars and training I attended. This Academy is building layer after layer, so you can evolve in all areas of your life and never again, settle for anything less than your fullest potential!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The work that I am doing that’s disruptive is helping build top female leaders. We merge business with spirituality, we merge feminine traits with business. We encourage women to connect with their inner power and harness this power in every area of their lives, so they can build a legacy by embodying their feminine magnetism.

She simply emanates. Radiates. Magnetizes. Can the vibe of the new feminine leader magnetize instead of dominate? Attract instead of seeking? Receive instead of taking? This can feel challenging at times, as our whole society is based on going after what you want. We are taught to stand tall and be concise and direct if we want to achieve and succeed. This is what I do, this is what I believe to be the ultimate desire of The Magnetic Woman. I empower and guide Female Entrepreneurs to embodying their feminine essence.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Definitely! I have had a lot of help along my journey, I have had so many amazing mentors, and they all thought me something important, today I will honor my female mentors that are part of The Magnetic Woman Academy mentorship, to name a few:

Sandra Bjorn Nicolaysen: My divine mother, she has been supporting and guiding me on this journey since day 1. She is an Astrologer and psychologist and her guidance is key. My mother is my top mentor!

Leah Piper is a sacred sexuality expert. This woman is an absolutely divine queen. When I first met Leah, she was facilitating a training alongside with Charles Muir & Mantak Chia. At that moment, my jaws dropped. Her magnetism and knowledge are out of this world! She’s a master. Leah has helped me unleash the goddess within me, and now I am blessed to have her as a mentor at TMWA also sharing her feminine secrets with our students.

Linda MBagwu, is a powerful coach and entrepreneur, her life story itself already teaches us about resilience and possibility. She has developed a really powerful method, that has helped me dive deeper into my life purpose, the core “feeling” of why I do what I do. It’s designed to help individuals become their own coach and achieve emotional freedom so they can live out their highest potential

Paloma Devi, is an international Singer. Paloma’s work, Vocal Moksha is a method that synthesizes self-healing, esoteric Yoga, and western practices for opening up to one’s unlimited potential and truest vocal expression.

She is a true healer and her sessions have been life-changing in my life and inside TMWA.

Yerlin Ramirez, is a neuroscientist. I have learned incredible techniques with her that have completed rewired my mind, therefore changing my entire life. Yerlin, is definitely a Magnetic Woman, I am proud to have her teach the most profound and healing module inside The Magnetic Woman Academy alongside with me.

Virginia Geisser, talk about Feminine Leadership? Success? coaching? She’s someone I have been learning from for the last 10 years, a mentor, a sister, and she’s part of our powerful team of Success Coaches at TMWA and has helped me found this academy in brilliant ways!

Mariana Grace is my transformational hypnotherapist. We have been working for a few years now. Her sessions and mentorship have helped me heal unconscious wounds. Since working with her my level of intuition, confidence and self-love have increased 100X.

What I love most about all my mentors, is that we support each other in all areas of life. We are part of the same inner circles and this is so important. One of the biggest lessons I have learned in life is to always and only work with people you love and trust.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Yes, I would love to share some words of the best advice I’ve gotten along my journey…

Advice 1: All the non-fun business, turn them off. All the non-fun costumers, turn them off. Financial stability and true fulfillment happened for me when I started working with the clients I love, I started to truly enjoy the work I was doing! When I love the work I do, I do my best work, which is essential to magnetize the results I desire! When I am with people who inspire and energizes me, I perform optimally. I had to stop worrying about excluding people. I have to be brave and bold to think about myself, first. Because, when I am with my best clients, I am at my best too. It allows me to focus on serving them with my highest gifts and the outcome is the great results for both myself and my clients when I am at my best.

Advice 2: Get ready to succeed.

Success can be scary, and when you end up with all the things you ever wanted, it can be super overwhelming, that’s why it’s important to have a sisterhood that is going through the same process and can show you how to knock self-sabotage when your life starts to become so great. We were trained to believe is not ok to be a powerful woman. But it’s ok to be a feminine beauty and successful at the same time.

Advice 3: Invest in yourself, constantly. Invest in your business, invest in talents to work with you, invest in mentors that have already done what you want to do. So you can evolve in all areas of your life and never again, settle for anything less than your fullest potential!

How are you going to shake things up next?

Our next move to shake things up at The Magnetic Woman Academy is making our knowledge, wisdom, and practices accessible to every Female business owner. Females are the truest world shifters, especially at this time. We are raising our children, the new generation. We are the life partners of our men. We are now more than ever taking leadership roles in business. Women need support more than ever, a lot has changed, the way we used to live life, it’s not the same. Women don’t want only to just be married and be home to take care of the kids. YES, they want and desire to love deeply and be loved deeply, and they want to take their family on vacation and travel the world. Modern women want to make an impact in this world, they want to have the freedom to travel and have a great lifestyle with their families. They want to be healthy and feel connected with their spirituality. They want to express their creativity and make money with what they love.

This is why we are launching a monthly membership. The Magnetic Woman Hub provides female entrepreneurs weekly videos with the latest tips, tools, and advice to grow their businesses by aligning their lives with their dreams.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

There’s this one book that has had a deep impact on me and I would love to recommend to all women reading this now. It’s called “Dear Lover” by David Deida. This book has healed my feminine core essence in ways I can’t describe. It’s the same author that wrote “The Way Of The Superior Men”. The book “Dear Lover” is for women, I would say especially for women who are willing to do what it takes to embody their feminine essence and heal profound wounds related to the masculine. The first time I read this book, it was extremely challenging, as I was so far away from my aware and healthy feminine essence. However as I practiced, and got familiar with the concepts, I started to open myself to new ways of being a woman. I love David’s philosophies, he is definitely one of my favorite authors and mentors. I study his content for over 7 years now, and inside TMWA I bring lots of his wisdom that was passed on to me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would focus on self-love. Empowerment is key. I actually already started this movement, and it’s called The Magnetic Woman Academy. Our Academy is growing and becoming a movement.

At The Magnetic Woman Academy, we stand for Females embracing their natural gifts and living their dreams because this is a big part of our self-love. I believe that our world will be a better place when we accept our natural traits and allow them to prove their efficiency.

Women that join TMWA are surrounded by the kind of empowering energy that they want to have and attract. They ignite their fire and authenticity, they become an example of what they teach, they exhale their beauty in all forms and terms to the world.

So many women have issues with self-love and this prevents them to thrive.

I believe you must bring your whole self to the table if you want to succeed in today’s world. Our Academy & sisterhood teaches you how to build a legacy by learning personal fulfilled and constantly evolving to their next level of leadership, so they can live without worrying about what people will think about them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every time you suppress some part of yourself or allow others to play you small, you are in essence ignoring the owner’s manual your creator gave you and destroying your design.” — Oprah Winfrey

If you want to truly embody the human being you came here to be, accept yourself fully. Embark on this journey of self-discovery. It’s indeed the most important decision you will ever make. That’s where all your dreams and deepest desires reside! Trust the process as your whole life adjusts to who you are becoming.

My life, the life I love to live, the life I thrive not only survive. The life I have today is the life that I dreamed a few years ago, and when I got tired of dreaming, I had to take a leap of faith, I gathered my courage and embarked on a journey to live the life of my dreams! And It worked! YAY! If I can do it, you can do it too. I trust you 100%. You have what it takes, go for it!

