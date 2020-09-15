Thatja Andrade: “Leadership should not be seen as a “reward” for sacrificing your personal needs”

There are many female leaders who are making a difference out there. No one can say otherwise. Leadership should not be seen as a “reward” for sacrificing your personal needs. Women in authority do not need to pay the price for success.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thatja Andrade.

Thatja is an International Speaker, Women Empowerment Mentor and Entrepreneur. Thatja Andrade founded The Magnetic Woman Academy. She mentors female Entrepreneurs from all over the world to build a strong foundation for lasting magnetism so they can play bigger roles in love & business. She is now growing a membership community of the most ambitious female entrepreneurs on the planet by helping them turn their message into money and impact.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and raised all over the world. I’m a girl with nothing more than passion, a laptop, and a dream. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been insatiably curious about human potential and the meaning of life. I wanted to know, what exactly is it that makes people genuinely happy, successful, and creatively fulfilled? Why do some people struggle while others find a way to thrive, often despite the most challenging circumstances?

I was also passionate about a multitude of seemingly unconnected things: travels and cultures, dancing, psychology, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, spirituality, filmmaking, and conscious intimacy, just to name a few.

After doing a multitude of odd jobs, and several years working in corporate America, I had a lot of angst trying to choose just one thing to be in life. My body started to cause me pain from overworking on things and I wasn’t passionate, I realized that my unusual combination of interests and skills was a strength, not a liability.

During the final months of my 9–5 job nightmare, I began planning my escape while immersing myself in parallel training with the best personal development experts in the world.

I realized my ability to be my greatest-self was limited by external approval, lack of courage to start my own business and a sense of unworthiness I was living with for years. I wasn’t taking bold actions in my business or love life, so my ability to create the life of my dreams was blocked. I was so afraid of failure and judgment.

But when I started attending some exclusive events of top leaders, I saw they were actually just regular people that learned how to become extraordinar and it showed me what was possible and who I could become too.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I asked myself if I would rather spend my days working with incredibly amazing, super exciting people who are both clients and friends, or spend one more agonizing, minute working with things I don’t love and have barely tolerable clients who suck the life out of me. I chose the first option.

In the beginning of my career as a coach and entrepreneur, I wasn’t aware of the importance of choosing my ideal client. I had no idea that once I had this nailed down, it would amplify my natural gifts ten times over.

I got clarity by asking myself constantly, how I could use my natural talents and skills I’ve acquired over the years to serve the world. By asking those questions I discovered that feminine leadership is my jam. As soon as I niched it down to my ideal client, I was booked out.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting, was to work with clients that were less than ideal.

I learned that if we only focus on getting clients to make money, you will perhaps have more clients, but there will be less peace of mind and inspiration? If you just focus on inspiration and don’t get clients, where is the freedom to live the lifestyle you need money for?

Financial stability happened for me when I started working with the clients I love and I started to truly enjoy the work I was doing! When I love the work I do, I do my best work, which is essential to magnetize the results I desire!

When I am with people who inspire and energize me, I perform optimally. I had to stop worrying about excluding people. I have to be brave and bold to think about myself, first. Because, when I am with my best clients, I am at my best too. It allows me to focus on serving them with my highest gifts and the outcome is the great results for both myself and my clients when I am at my best.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. Yes, actually there is a particular person that I desire to be grateful towards right now, it’s my mentor and my best friend, Gavin Dantez. He is one of the top minds I know, he is like a mad scientist of marketing and psychology. He was the one that helped me unlock my potential to express my personal brand in the most authentic way.

Today I feel super confident with my personal brand, my products, my services, and I absolutely love my clients. My clients are my soulmates. I feel so much joy with what I do, and I was able to build a successful business that fits my needs for freedom, passion and personal expression.

And for that, I want to acknowledge Gavin, because he helped me build a strong foundation so I could serve my clients and provide them top results in their personal lives and businesses, while honouring my own truth!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Nowadays living a healthy lifestyle is my biggest priority. And it’s integrated in every level of my life.

I know how it is to suffer from anxiety, be overwhelmed with a long “to do” list, have a messy mind with too many ideas and be so stressed out for making important life decisions on my own.

In the beginning of my journey as a female entrepreneur, I neglected my health by shutting down my personal needs, to achieve success and be at my best. I was impatient, and I felt very tired of always having to be the best version of myself, and never feel satisfied.

There are many female leaders who are making a difference out there. No one can say otherwise. Leadership should not be seen as a “reward” for sacrificing your personal needs. Women in authority do not need to pay the price for success.

Luckily, my clients are committed to embodying their divine mission, and they will never stop growing and transforming, so the biggest lesson is to put yourself forward as your biggest priority. And that also means becoming a delegator, an intelligent business woman. With this, everything becomes organised and strategic.

A new paradigm for women is being born and each of us is a part of it. Women are rising into new places of power. I believe embracing feminine traits in leadership is very necessary, not only for female entrepreneurs, but for all of us now.

Women that I work with are surrounded with the kind of empowering energy that they want to have and attract. They ignite their fire and authenticity, they become an example of what they teach, they exhale their beauty in all forms and terms to the world.

So many women have issues with self love and this prevents them from thriving.

I believe you must bring your whole self to the table if you want to succeed in today’s world. In my work I’ve created a sisterhood that teaches you how to build a legacy by learning personal fulfilment and constant evolution to their next level of leadership, so they can live without worrying about what people will think about them.

Should we keep holding ourselves back by being stuck in bad habits? By the lack of support from our environment? or the voice of limiting beliefs, like unworthiness, not ready yet or good enough? I don’t believe so.

The regular working cycles and cultures implemented in the world today are not made to respect female cycles and personal needs. What women entrepreneurs need to do is embody confidence, embody being an influential healer, so you can attract more money, more experiences and share your true self with spontaneity.

You can be a powerful woman and still be feminine, and still have a great relationship with your partner. You can have it all.

My mission is to empower women to unlock their natural gifts, so they can embody their magnetism they already have within them so they can live life on their own terms!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My Morning Routine is my secret: I design my morning and night routine to fit my personal needs. Since I integrated this into my life, my capacity to give and contribute has increased, as well as to receive abundance and love. It has given me a place to return to myself, before I go out and create impact in the life of others. I dedicate the first two hours of my morning to activate my radiance. Before, I used to stress so much about my job and it would put me into a masculine train of though, leaving me depleted. I ended up never getting much done. Now I understand that taking my time makes me so productive and creative, it keeps me calm, and in my femininity. I connect with my flow and rhythm: By knowing the moon phases and my own menstrual cycle, I find it very efficient to plan my life around that. This way I can organise myself knowing where my energy is at. I hold events every New Moon & Full Moon so we can empower women to connect with their Feminine wisdom and co-create together!! So they can exhale beauty in all forms just by being themselves. I have a strong inner circle of conscious women and men to support me. I have my tribe of women, and I have my male best friends too. Meaningful relationships are a big part of my wellbeing, I have love and connection as my highest value. Cultivating and learning how to be in relationships has been a wonderful life hack, and I devote a big part of my life to master it. I understand the power of belonging to a community that gets me and empowers me, so I am constantly surrounded by my sisters who are doing the work too. Connect to nature, and if you can’t be in nature, drink nature, eat nature, breathe fresh air. Walking barefoot in nature, will always be my favourite lifestyle hack. There are things that no matter how much money you have, you will continue doing. I am also a big adapter of doing physical activities in nature. Sun gazing at sunrise and sunset. And when I have wifi access, I go to the beach and work from there. It resets me and gives me more energy to connect with my purpose to serve others. the more alive and fulfilled I feel, the more I experience success! Staying consistent with foundational business practices: The more concentration I have within my work, the more I believe in myself, the more I feel empowered to implement business strategies that will support my lifestyle and my clients lifestyle. I chose to cultivate this discipline in order for everything else to flow with ease. This allows me to have a clear mind in what I need prioritise, so I can manage my team, and delegate what I can to the right team members, this way I free up my time without leaving my business unattended.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I already did! It’s called The Magnetic Woman Academy! Most courses teach a specific skill like relationships or business, this creates disconnected women who don’t understand the whole. To succeed in life, love & business you need to learn the “full stack” three interconnected layers of consciousness built on top of each other.

Mental Awareness: Rewire Your Brain to Live at Your Highest Potential Truth, Create Your Magnetic Vision, Transform & Heal Hidden Mental Programming, Learn how to Set Boundaries Like A Queen, Learn Emotional Leadership, Effective Understanding on Human Behaviours. Learn How to Scan YOURSELF & Others Like a Specialist.

Body Blissciplines: Self-Mastery & The Secrets of Feminine Magnetism, Learn How To Drawn The Right People & Opportunities to You, Learn The Key Secrets For Lasting Love in Relationships, Become Unforgettable & Return to Your Core Sexual Essence, Learn how to Dance Between Feminine & Masculine, Learn to Perform at Your Highest Level so You Can Have a Lot More to Offer & Feel Focused, Radiant & In Love with The Body You Are In.

Soul Leadership: Learn The Best Hacks to Get Your Message Heard & Desired, Learn How To Play Smarter & Flow in Business, Learn How to Attract Powerful People into Your Network. Learn The Entire Process to Starting, Growing, & Scaling Your Service Business. Learn how to Maintain Long Term Success. Learn How to Build Powerful Trust Within Yourself & Your Clients.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Invest in yourself, constantly. Invest in your business, invest in talented people who work with you, invest in mentors that have already done what you want to do. So you can evolve in all areas of your life and never again, settle for anything less than your fullest potential! Become confident. Invest in truly stepping into confidence. When you feel insecure, this drains your energy. You know this feeling? When you are worried about a body issue or something like that, you feel drained. Accept and love yourself completely! Get ready to succeed. Success can be scary, and when you end up with all the things you ever wanted, it can be super overwhelming, that’s why it’s important to have a sisterhood that is going through the same process and can show you how to stop the feeling of self-sabotage as life starts to become so great. We were trained to believe it is not ok to be a powerful woman. But it’s ok to be a feminine beauty, and be successful at the same time. Delegate, automate and eliminate, all that you can! Scan all areas of your business and look at the things you don’t want and don’t need to be doing yourself or that do not bring you the results you want, then decide if you should delegate, automate or eliminate. This is how you grow and scale your business. Learn how to trust people to do the tasks that are not meant for you! Trust your team more and give them more freedom, which is ultimately good for everyone. Use your Gender to Your Own Advantage. Being the only woman in a room full of men makes you stand out, which makes it easier for people to take an interest in you and your cause. This can help you attract opportunities that the typical male CEO wouldn’t. As a woman, you can also serve as an example for other potential leaders and ultimately begin to change the gender ratio in leadership. In my experience, a presence of both male and female leaders at the table is important. So embrace what you’re bringing to the table as a woman.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of the above. Because they are all intertwined. To give and receive every gift of life, all of them must be taken into account. I have been a vegetarian for the last 29 years, since I was born. I extremely love myself for that, because it allows me to live up to my full potential energy. I have recycled since I was born, my mother gifted me with this consciousness, so I believe this helps me to impact the world in a big way, making it sustainable for the earth.

I also have been involved in projects to protect the Amazon rainforest, as well as conscious tourism with the indigenous tribes, that balances me out physically and spiritually to grow together and raise awareness by creating experiences around the world.

It’s important to impact others by contributing to elevate the collective consciousness. I also helped Immaculee Illibagiza build schools in Africa, Rwanda. Today I have an Academy for powerful Females that wishe to leave a legacy by directly influencing others and embodying their divine purpose. These Women are committed to the healing happening on this planet. I believe that by giving our energy to causes like this, makes us mentally, physically and spiritually more fulfilled. Contribution is key for wellness!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @thatjaandrade

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thatjas

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thatja-andrade/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!