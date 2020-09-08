Contributor Log In/Sign Up
That is why you fail. . .

Luke: “I can’t believe it.” Yoda: “That is why you fail” – Yoda

Baby Yoda Best Cute Scenes

I have many spiritual sages and teachers, who I turn to for powerful wisdom and inspiration — Buddha, Epictetus, Rumi, Lao Tzu to name a few.

One of my favorites is the oldest and most powerful Jedi, Master Yoda.

Here are my six favorite quotes and lessons that I’ve been pondering this week:

Luke: “I can’t believe it.”
Yoda: “That is why you fail”
– Yoda
Harsh but true. This is the Jedi Master being brutally honest with Luke who continues to struggle with control, anger, patience and faith. Incredible feats are possible if Luke (you) only believe in the Force and more importantly himself (yourself).

You fail because you don’t believe. You must BE who you want to be before you can become that whom you seek.

“Train yourself to
let go of everything
you fear to lose.” – Yoda
Detachment = freedom. When we attach ourselves to people or things, we become afraid of losing them. To dissolve our fears we need to cultivate a healthy detachment rather than clinging to what we love during our lifetimes. Anakin, despite his immense strength, wasn’t strong enough to conquer his attachment to Padme which eventually leads him to the Dark side.

“Named must your fear be,
before banish it you can.” – Yoda
Only when you are aware and understand the fears that are holding you back can you move towards pursuing your meaningful goals.

“You must unlearn
what you have learned.” – Yoda
If we want to grow, we need to break down our internal belief systems. Any narrow truths that we’ve held unconsciously needs to be let go.

“Size matters not.
Just me by my size, do you?
Hmm? Hmm.
And well you should not.” – Yoda
In the Force and in Life, all things are equal no matter how big or how small.
Powerful things come in deceivingly insignificant packages.
Seemingly weak individuals crush bullies by harnessing the Force — a creative and powerful energy that comes from within. It easily overcomes those who rely on their physical prowess.

Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” – Yoda
We’re magnificent creatures. When we utilize the Force, a metaphysical, all-encompassing power, that’s present in everything that our senses perceive and beyond, we have everything we need to succeed. The Force is our ally that makes us whole and complete but also comes with great responsibility, intensive training of the mind.

“Always in motion, the future is.” – Yoda
It’s impossible to predict what the future will hold. The Jedi aspired to attain a state of inner tranquility through calmness and meditation. Equanimity was the “way of the Jedi.” Mindfulness protects us from emotions like fear, anger, hate, and suffering that creeps in and leads us to the dark side. Stay present. Accept what is. It’s the only way. Life is just about welcoming what is here right now.

Do you have a favorite Yoda quote? Who do you turn to for inspiration?

Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

