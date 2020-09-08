I have many spiritual sages and teachers, who I turn to for powerful wisdom and inspiration — Buddha, Epictetus, Rumi, Lao Tzu to name a few.

One of my favorites is the oldest and most powerful Jedi, Master Yoda.

Here are my six favorite quotes and lessons that I’ve been pondering this week:

Luke: “I can’t believe it.”

Yoda: “That is why you fail”

– Yoda

Harsh but true. This is the Jedi Master being brutally honest with Luke who continues to struggle with control, anger, patience and faith. Incredible feats are possible if Luke (you) only believe in the Force and more importantly himself (yourself).

You fail because you don’t believe. You must BE who you want to be before you can become that whom you seek.

“Train yourself to

let go of everything

you fear to lose.” – Yoda

Detachment = freedom. When we attach ourselves to people or things, we become afraid of losing them. To dissolve our fears we need to cultivate a healthy detachment rather than clinging to what we love during our lifetimes. Anakin, despite his immense strength, wasn’t strong enough to conquer his attachment to Padme which eventually leads him to the Dark side.

“Named must your fear be,

before banish it you can.” – Yoda

Only when you are aware and understand the fears that are holding you back can you move towards pursuing your meaningful goals.

“You must unlearn

what you have learned.” – Yoda

If we want to grow, we need to break down our internal belief systems. Any narrow truths that we’ve held unconsciously needs to be let go.

“Size matters not.

Just me by my size, do you?

Hmm? Hmm.

And well you should not.” – Yoda

In the Force and in Life, all things are equal no matter how big or how small.

Powerful things come in deceivingly insignificant packages.

Seemingly weak individuals crush bullies by harnessing the Force — a creative and powerful energy that comes from within. It easily overcomes those who rely on their physical prowess.

Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” – Yoda

We’re magnificent creatures. When we utilize the Force, a metaphysical, all-encompassing power, that’s present in everything that our senses perceive and beyond, we have everything we need to succeed. The Force is our ally that makes us whole and complete but also comes with great responsibility, intensive training of the mind.

“Always in motion, the future is.” – Yoda

It’s impossible to predict what the future will hold. The Jedi aspired to attain a state of inner tranquility through calmness and meditation. Equanimity was the “way of the Jedi.” Mindfulness protects us from emotions like fear, anger, hate, and suffering that creeps in and leads us to the dark side. Stay present. Accept what is. It’s the only way. Life is just about welcoming what is here right now.

Do you have a favorite Yoda quote? Who do you turn to for inspiration?

Do share!

Xoxo

Kalika