Thara Natalie of Spirit Warrior Nation: “Set boundaries and take breaks”

You can have a passion for something but that doesn’t mean you will love the business of that passion! There is something to be said for keeping your hobby, a hobby! When it becomes your job and you have to focus on the numbers and the backend of the business, that can detract from your enjoyment. I make time to just be a student by taking classes at other studios and make sure I remember why I fell in love with my practice in the first place. I’m always doing workshops to keep myself filled up so I keep that passion alive!

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Thara Natalie Prashad.

Thara is a certified 500-hour yoga teacher, health coach and Karuna Reiki Master. She is also a wife and mom to Ayva (7) and Aaryan (2). Her greatest passion is sharing health and wellness tools with others to help them to live their best and most fulfilled lives!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course! Thank you for having me! I grew up in a loving home with my parents in Bergen County, NJ. I was always into multiple activities and enjoyed being in leadership positions. I suffered with some anxiety in my teens so navigating that became a big part of who I am today and the choices that I made along the way. Growing up with a large Indian family, my family is truly everything to me. My weekends were always spent hanging out with my cousins and I have some great memories from those times together. Now I share that love for family with my hubby and two beautiful children!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Let your smile change the world. Don’t let the world change your smile.” I truly believe that we hold so much power within ourselves. We can make someone’s day better with such simple acts. We also know that there can be a lot of negativity in the world, and we have to choose what we allow into our personal world and how we allow it to affect us. Through the years I’ve learned the importance of creating my own happiness and peace because you cannot rely on the outer world for that; there will always be fluctuations. You’ve got to get clear on how you want to show up in this world regardless of what is going on!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thank you so much! I have been blessed absolutely, but I always say, nothing has come to me without hard work. So I think that is #1!

Hard worker — When I want something I am willing to work for it! And this is very necessary for success in life! I have always said, it’s often not about who was smarter or more talented, but who was willing to put the work in and not give up when it gets difficult! It’s that tenacity to keep working and keep pushing that often drives you to the forefront in any field.

Avid Student — I think I will be a student forever! I am always looking at the next course to continue filling myself up with knowledge. It makes me better at what I do. I believe that you should always be willing to learn more, grow more, stretch more! My willingness to keep learning has always brought new opportunities into my life, even when I didn’t realize it! And to me staying a student is an important part of self care. We cannot pour from an empty cup. I love filling myself up with knowledge that I can then share with others.

Faith — You can do all the studying and all the hard working but at a certain point, you also have to know when to step back and have faith. You must trust the journey and trust that what is truly meant for you will find you. And if you find yourself banging your head against a brick wall, sometimes the wall is meant to be there so you can find the detour! Set yourself up for success, put the work in and then have faith.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I was a signed recording artist making music and touring the world from America, to Japan to Australia! I had songs with people like Fabolous, John Legend and of course my hubby, Jay Sean as well!

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I left it all and got certified as a yoga instructor!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

There was one specific trigger but of course it had been building to the moment which finally was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” I had gotten an interview for a magazine and I was so excited about it! It finally came out. I immediately hated the headline and felt so sad. They had purposely taken my words out of context and made me sound like someone who I wasn’t, to make the headline sound good. In that moment, I was done. I no longer wanted to be in a space where I could be working so hard to share my heart and soul and someone else could control the light upon which the world would see me. I just wasn’t ok with it anymore. I knew that if I wanted to keep my spirit and joy in tact, it was time to move on.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I had always known that teaching yoga was in my future, I just thought it was something I would pursue later in life. I was so grateful to my yoga practice for the mental and emotional benefits that it had given me, and I knew that I wanted to share those benefits with others.

I think the craziest part of all of it was that I was in England when I called a yoga school about their upcoming teacher training. It was March and they were hosting a training in September. So I thought it was the perfect time to call and gather some info. Except when I called, the woman on the phone said, “well what about the training happening in April?” I immediately replied that that didn’t seem possible. It was less than two weeks away. Her reply was simple, “I’ll help you!” Thirteen years ago, that woman on the phone helped me to change my life! Two weeks later I was on a plane to Mexico for a 9 week teacher training! I had no idea what to expect but I was going! I will forever be grateful to that woman for giving me the nudge I needed to join that training. It truly did change my life and was a big part of my ability to shift gears. After being in the music industry for so many years, I needed to immerse myself in something else to move out of it. I think had I not, I may have been sad and depressed and even a little lost. The teacher training allowed me to shed so much emotional baggage and empowered me for my new journey!

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I think I’m about 5 teacher trainings in at this point! I own my very own hot yoga studio and I am blessed that I get to share the gift of yoga with so many people on a daily basis! And just last year, I released my first volume of meditations across all streaming platforms as well! It has been such an interesting journey for me and people often ask me if I feel sad that I’m not singing anymore. But I truly believe that I found the purpose of my voice. My students always tell me that they feel soothed and at peace with my voice. Creating the meditations was such a beautiful melding of all the pieces of me because I was able to get back into the recording studio but just using my voice in a different way. I’m very grateful.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I’ve always believed in myself and been a confident go getter but of course we all have our moments. Coming from the music and entertainment industry, you have to have a very thick skin for rejection so maybe that has helped me as well! And nowadays, with numbers and likes and follows being so important on social media, our self-belief has to be so strong!

Even now, when I put a course up online, you wait to see if people are going to sign up. Sometimes the sign ups happen really fast and then sometimes they don’t! And I am human, and I question myself. And of course, we have the tendency to think negatively and worry that people are no longer interested in working with me. But then I remind myself of all the different factors. Sometimes the timing just isn’t right for people or they can’t afford it, or one time, my website was making the sign up too complicated. That’s not personal, it’s just stuff. So that’s where the faith has to come back into play and you have to reminding yourself of all the positive impact you’ve had and all the lives you touch and remember to keep going! They will find me for the next course when the timing is just right, and they always do. But it’s in those moments where you cannot focus on the numbers but rather keep serving, keep sharing and know that the people who need what you have will find you!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Well my husband who was my fiancé at the time, supported me fully! He believed in me and knew how much I believed in the yoga, so he told me to go for it! 9 weeks away while planning our engagement was pretty crazy and my parents couldn’t believe that I was leaving it all after the many years that I had devoted. And that’s why I always tell people — please know, that it is ok to change your mind! Just because you’ve been doing something and you’ve worked hard for it, that doesn’t always mean that it’s forever! I grew and learned so much in my time in the entertainment industry and I 100% use many of the skills that I learned through those years. But I know without a doubt that I did what was right for me at that time. No one else can guide you on that. You have to follow your gut instinct and if something doesn’t feel right anymore, you are probably right!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1 — You can have a passion for something but that doesn’t mean you will love the business of that passion! There is something to be said for keeping your hobby, a hobby! When it becomes your job and you have to focus on the numbers and the backend of the business, that can detract from your enjoyment. I make time to just be a student by taking classes at other studios and make sure I remember why I fell in love with my practice in the first place. I’m always doing workshops to keep myself filled up so I keep that passion alive!

2 — Talk to other people who are doing what you want to be doing. Ask them what their days really look like, maybe even try to shadow them for a few days so you can really see what it will entail. Get into the nitty gritty of it!

3 — Get help!!! Even if it’s just a virtual assistant to help with social media or interns to help behind the scenes, don’t try to do it all! We have become such a self sufficient society in that we can film, edit and post content all from our cell phones but that doesn’t mean we always should. There is something to be said for support so you can enjoy all the different aspects of running your biz and not feel overwhelmed by it all.

4 — Set boundaries and take breaks. People will not respect your boundaries unless they know what they are and the only way they’ll know is if you set them and communicate them! Your mental health is more important than any business you will ever run so make sure you put your health first and do what is right for you and your family, even if it looks different than someone else’s set up.

5 — Have clear expectations and communicate them — Remember that no one can read your mind. The more clear you can be with those you are working with, the better! Say what you mean and mean what you say and if it changes, then let them know. And understand that while you may do things a certain way, not everyone will. So you have to decide where you are willing to bend a little and where you are drawing a line in the sand of what you expect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Yoga and Meditation required for all students!!! Giving our children these gifts from grammar school and beyond would be a game changer. Teaching them to pause before reacting, to breathe, to be patient. These are the things we learn through yoga. My best ideas and visions come to me while I’m meditating. Some people are never quiet for long enough to hear themselves think! I really believe the world would benefit from this so greatly!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

My dream lunch would be with Oprah Winfrey! I admire her journey so very much and the way that she has transitioned to her larger events, starting them with meditation and her journey with Deepak Chopra. I am grateful to Oprah because I believe she has played a large role in opening people’s eyes in the West to the benefits of meditation because she was doing it with such massive audiences over these years. I would love the opportunity to chat with her about how she grew her OWN network. What she has done for black culture is incredible and I would love some insight into how we can do something similar for the AAPI audience.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please find me on social media @TharaNatalie and @SpiritWarriorNation and also my website www.SpiritWarriorNation.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!