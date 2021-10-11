Thanks To Mama, and Papa, The Jamaican Way: Barry Brown 🇯🇲

To still have one’s parents is a treasure-filled blessing. Afterall, not everyone is still blessed enough to have both Mom and Dad. Some people don’t receive the opportunity to thank their parents. It’s why it’s so important to thank them, while they are alive. If you were to thank them, how would you do it? What would you say to Mom and Dad? For Mom, there is an easiness, surrounding it. Afterall, she carried us for 9 months, within her womb. Some mothers even sacrificed their lives, for the well-being of their children; that their child would have a chance on this Earth. 🌎 Thank you Mama. Thank you. A simple thank you can’t do enough when it comes to understanding the majesty for such a love. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Special request to mi mother and mi father

A request, eh? How charming, indeed! What does one make for such a request? What is the nature for such a request? Is it to give honor to Mama and Papa? Throughout the song, one has the lyrics of “I’m a single, single man.” So, does singledom permit a person to appreciate their parents when not having a family of one’s own? Thank you Papa for the good things you showed me.

When I was six I was singing my song 🎵🎶🎵

Through and through, one hears different elements and connections between his manhood and his childhood phase. The transition of memory between the two. It were his parents who made him. It were his parents, who shaped him.

For now, we can stay in thank you mode. There are different elements when connecting to this atmosphere. Thank you Mama. Thank you Papa. Heaven knows that words are not enough to convey one’s feelings of gratitude. They are definitely not enough.

Let thank yous continue to marinate. We will return back for another timing for a rejoicing, song.

Barry Brown