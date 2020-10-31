Thank you Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers…

Trolley Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. A brief season compared to the laborious 162 game schedule of seasons past. This year it was half that in games but was long and tumultuous for those spectating. A championship parade in the city of Los Angeles is delayed and/or in question when it should be celebratory with ticker tape and bunting down Main Street.

In moments of pure joy, the boys in blue are not able to dodge the virtue signaling of their own hometown newspaper. A recent article in the Los Angeles Times lambasts beloved Dodger, Justin Turner, for his decision to celebrate with his team on the field that night. The sports columnist goes on to insert his personal experience with the Covid-19 virus and argues Turner’s decision and behavior around his health and the concern for public safety.

Big Leaguers will always be subject to criticism from the press; that is understandable. In full disclosure, I am a lifelong Dodger fan, and supporter of Justin Turner, so it is disheartening to read the columnist hoping for the emotion of “remorse” from Turner. My hope is that Turner will not apologize and cave to this self-proclaimed social justice warrior and the others as a post-game press conference.

After reading that column, it makes for a strong reminder of how prevalent vitriol is in social commentary and makes one reflect on human frailty. Also, it provides a great opportunity for the rest of us to exercise tactical empathy in order to employ more kindness and forgiveness.