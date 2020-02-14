Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thank you, Galentine

Dear Galentine, Today seems like a good day to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for dropping a love bomb in the form of a text when I least expect it, and need it most. Thank you for calling me on my “stuff” in a kind and gentle way, and making […]

By

Dear Galentine,

Today seems like a good day to thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you for dropping a love bomb in the form of a text when I least expect it, and need it most.

Thank you for calling me on my “stuff” in a kind and gentle way, and making me zone in on what needs my attention.

Thank you for popping up to wish me well on important, yet private dates, that you’ve secretly stuffed in your brain, and in your calendar.

Thank you for being the bold and badass female that shines a light on the path for the rest of us. 

Thank you for sending that non-holiday card in the mail that put a little pep in my step back on a normal day.

Thank you for being my work buddy who keeps me inspired and thinking, while laughing off the ridiculous aspects of the day and week.

Thank you for being my girls’ weekend bedmate that puts a nightcap on a great day.

Thank for serving as my walking and workout buddy, to turn a weight loss effort into a worthwhile and filling afternoon.

Thank you for being my cousin who is really my sister.

Thank you for acting as the cheerleader of everything, big and small.

Thank you for showing up when I least expect it, and need it most.

Happy Galentine’s Day to the most amazing and strong women in my life.

I love you – every day!

    Carm Lyman, Principal at Lyman Agency

    Carm Lyman is President of Lyman Agency.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.