Thank you, Galentine

Dear Galentine,

Today seems like a good day to thank you from the bottom of my heart.



Thank you for dropping a love bomb in the form of a text when I least expect it, and need it most.

Thank you for calling me on my “stuff” in a kind and gentle way, and making me zone in on what needs my attention.

Thank you for popping up to wish me well on important, yet private dates, that you’ve secretly stuffed in your brain, and in your calendar.

Thank you for being the bold and badass female that shines a light on the path for the rest of us.

Thank you for sending that non-holiday card in the mail that put a little pep in my step back on a normal day.

Thank you for being my work buddy who keeps me inspired and thinking, while laughing off the ridiculous aspects of the day and week.

Thank you for being my girls’ weekend bedmate that puts a nightcap on a great day.

Thank for serving as my walking and workout buddy, to turn a weight loss effort into a worthwhile and filling afternoon.

Thank you for being my cousin who is really my sister.

Thank you for acting as the cheerleader of everything, big and small.

Thank you for showing up when I least expect it, and need it most.



Happy Galentine’s Day to the most amazing and strong women in my life.

I love you – every day!