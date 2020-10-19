Thank You for Wearing a Mask

Why wearing a mask is selfless, positive and hopeful

As a practicing Nurse Practitioner, I just want to say an enormous thank you to everyone out there who wears a mask! You’re a superhero, you’re saving lives and we see that cape masquerading as a mask.

Solidarity with Healthcare workers

When I see people wearing masks, it’s uplifting, it’s a big deal. Really! Thank you!

Everytime I thank people, I always hear some version of this, “Hey, It’s the least I can do.”

I’ve talked to other nurses, EMTs, doctors, RTs, PTs, you name the profession and we all feel the same way. When you wear a mask, it means everything to us. The simple act of putting on a mask communicates your support of our work and ongoing efforts to save and improve lives.

Wearing a mask communicates that we’re all in this together, we’re a team, we’ve got each other’s backs. You don’t want to get sick and you don’t want us to either. You care about others enough to push past the annoyances that come with wearing a mask and you do it because it’s the right thing to do. Yes, wearing a mask is selfless and we appreciate it.

When you wear a mask, you communicate that you believe this pandemic is real and it’s dangerous, and you’re willing to do what you can to protect others.

Wearing a Mask is Hopeful

I think when people wear masks, it means that they believe “this too shall pass” and there’s a future when we won’t be wearing masks. Yes, it’s a challenge, but it’s not forever.

I see mask wearing as hopeful. When you wear a mask, you’re telling me you want to:

See and hug and touch the people you love

Be healthy so that you can enjoy your life

Do the things that bring you joy

Protect the people you care about

Binge watch your favorite shows

Cook and eat the food you like

Provide for your family

Play and travel

See another sunrise or sunset

Gaze up at the stars

Protect all the people you interact with, yep, all of them

Fill in the blank here with whatever has meaning for you

The Science

We know that when someone has the Covid virus, they shed the virus into the air before they have any symptoms. That means that someone can appear perfectly healthy and yet be highly contagious, emitting huge amounts virus. We know without a doubt that wearing a mask prevents the spread to others.

Data from all over the world show that when masks are mandated meaning most people wear them, not only does the number of Covid infections go down, but so does the number of people who have serious infections and die. ( https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8 )

We all want certainty and our lives back. For now, there are things that we can all feel good about like wearing a mask, washing our hands and keeping social distance.

I just want to say thank you for wearing a mask.