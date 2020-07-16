Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Shareka Sims, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

I was introduced to Thrive with ZP from a previous winner and fellow associate, Michelle Salanna. We are friends and she knew I was wanting to lose weight. I started boxing and she knew it would help me increase my fitness. Now, she and I are getting our other coworkers to do it too. The pandemic made me take my health more seriously. I have a 1-year-old and I wanted to set an example of how to take control of your health, even when times are tough. So far I have lost 25 pounds, my energy is great, and I’m even saving money!

Tracking my steps motivated me to go from 3,000 to 11,000 steps a day.

By eating at home more, we saved $100 a week.

Family is everything to me and having a daily ritual to connect during the pandemic has helped us all.

For me, I had to start by focusing on changing my food habits. I stopped eating out, I started packing my lunch, meal prepping every week and drinking lots and lots of water. There have been so many positive changes and all my friends, family, and even folks at church have noticed and are starting to join me. That’s what this all means to me — real people making real changes that help you get healthy, spend more time with your family, and save you money. There is no way to lose.