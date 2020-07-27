Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Texas’s Sarah Ingalls: “My friends and family tell me I look better and happier — I tell them I’m training to beat my grandpa!”

This Thrive with ZP winner Is continuing her better choice journey after her COVID-19 diagnosis.

I found out about the Thrive ZP Challenge at work — I found the books very motivating, and wanted to compete against my grandfather, who is a marathon runner, in a race. So I got started on my Thrive ZP Challenge by focusing on my fitness. My goal was to run a marathon, so I slowly started to increase the distances I was running, and signed up for a race and runners club to stay motivated. I started making healthier food choices by eating fewer snacks, bringing my lunch to work, and eating out less. I’ve been eating a lot of hard-boiled eggs, chicken, fruits, vegetables, and salsa. Since I’m eating out less and meal planning ahead of time, I’ve been saving more money. I’ve also been spending more time with family. My son will join me on runs, and I do art projects with my daughter. My friends and family tell me I look better and happier — I tell them I’m training to beat my grandpa!

  • Since starting the Challenge, I usually run about 16 miles each week.
  • I’ve lost weight and have a lot more energy.
  • I’m growing closer with my family and going on hikes with my kids.

I am now in the recovery process after having COVID-19. Before I had COVID, I had a lot more energy from being active and eating healthier, and felt more confident about my body. I now have inflamed lung tissue, which has been a challenge, but the app helps me stay focused, and helps me continue making better choices. I’m still walking about three miles a week during my recovery, and doing breathing exercises and using my inhalers. Training toward my marathon and building back up to my previous health status makes me feel proud. Getting quality sleep has been challenging with the new medications I’m on, but I’ve found that stretching helps me relax and destress. If I stretch in the morning, it helps me sleep better at night. I’m grateful for the support I’ve gotten during my Thrive with ZP journey and recovery from COVID. The Thrive ZP Challenge has given me a community of people trying to be the best version of themselves.

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Sarah Ingalls, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

