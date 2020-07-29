For years, being overweight and a Type 2 diabetic was just a way of life for me. But everything changed when I started getting sick several times each week with symptoms similar to food poisoning. My doctor finally diagnosed me with a condition called diabetes gastroparesis, which was preventing me from absorbing nutrition correctly. This is where my journey to eating better and living healthier began. I like the Thrive ZP Challenge because it makes you mindful of what you’re doing each day and keeps you on track. I started by focusing on food, but found the Challenge helpful across all of the categories for me. You see that the tiny things you do make a difference in the big picture. When I started, my weight was up to 319 pounds. Now, I’m down to 246 pounds and have been able to cut my insulin in half!

Losing 73 pounds has given me so much more energy.

For a healthy breakfast, I’ll eat oatmeal or Greek yogurt with fruit.

I’ve increased my daily activity and am working out more.

Setting a good example for my daughters is a top priority for me.

I used to eat a lot of fast food, and felt like sugar was almost an addiction. I had to have a cookie or something sweet after a meal. I’ve now cut out fried foods and red meat, and am limiting my sugar intake. For a healthy protein option, I like to eat grilled chicken. I’ve found that I actually prefer lean meats and vegetables these days to anything else! Eating better isn’t just for me. I’m a third generation diabetic, and don’t want my daughters to become the fourth generation of diabetics in the family. My better choices are showing them the positive impacts of being healthy, and hopefully encouraging a drive for them to make healthy choices, too. I wish I would have started earlier for myself, but it’s never too late to help your health!

