Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Texas’s Alfredo Marquez: “The biggest surprise during my Thrive ZP Challenge is how much closer I’ve grown to my family.”

This Texas Champion is feeling more positive and spreading joy to his family, too.

By

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Alfredo Marquez, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

My girlfriend, Martha Rocha, motivated me to start my Thrive ZP Challenge after she did it herself. She started dropping pounds and went on to win a prize, along with one of her co-workers! Martha suggested I give it a try two to three months ago, and I’ve been doing it ever since. I got started by becoming more active and walking 30-45 minutes each day. Every morning before my walk, I’ll do push-ups, leg raises, sit-ups, and squats. I also do high-knees during my walks. After I started exercising more, I noticed results and felt encouraged to eat better. I decided to cut back on fast food and shifted to eating smaller portions. I started cooking at home more often and eating more vegetables. Now, my focus is on having one large meal each day with a little snack in the afternoon. I stop eating around 7:00 p.m. I used to drink one Big Gulp each day — now I’ve cut out soda completely and drink water instead. Martha and I have also cut out bread, cheese, and pasta from our diets. Since we are eating out less often, we’re spending less and building our credit score with the hope of saving for a new house. 

  • Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 21 pounds and have reduced my knee pain.
  • Now that I’ve been exercising, my blood pressure has gone down from 180 to 130.
  • My girlfriend and I have saved $800 in the last three months.
  • I’m drinking a minimum of 40 ounces of water each day. 

The biggest surprise during my Thrive ZP Challenge is how much closer I’ve grown to my family. I now have the energy to reach out to more of my family members and stay connected with them. I encourage them to call me. Martha and I are spending more time together and putting God first. We read scripture before bed and say grace before dinner. We watch movies together at home, but also make an effort to turn off the T.V. and read more. On Saturdays, when we are off work, we plan date nights and go on walks together. Since doing my Thrive ZP Challenge, I have a better outlook on life. 

    Alfredo Marquez, Walmart Customer; Universal City, Texas; Thrive ZP Texas Challenge $5K Champion

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Victoria Williams: “I feel better about myself, and have noticed improvements in my mood and happiness overall.”

    by Victoria Williams
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Deborah Jones: “The Thrive ZP Challenge has made me want to live a better life and make better choices.”

    by Deborah Jones
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Rachel Fawcett: “I Am a Firm Believer That We Never Stop Learning, and We Can Always Get Better”

    by Rachel Fawcett

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.