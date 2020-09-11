Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Omotayo Adeyemi: “Doing the Challenge has shown me another version of myself — a version of myself that lives a healthier life.”

Before, Omotayo didn’t see walking as exercise. Now he’s walking to the store instead of driving.

By

My friend, Jokky Dean, told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge. I was struggling with my weight and she thought it might help me. Before starting the Challenge, I used to drink so much soda. I never ate vegetables. I have a healthy way of living now. I’m eating things that are good for me, like salad and drinking a lot of water. I go out for jogs and use my treadmill at home, too. Before, I didn’t believe in walking. Now, if I need to go down to the store, I’ll walk instead of driving. I’m also sleeping better now that I am making these Better Choices. Doing the Challenge has given me faith and shown me another version of myself — a version of myself that lives a healthier life. 

  • Since starting my Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 40 pounds.
  • I used to do 20 push-ups every morning — now I’ve worked my way up to 50! 
  • Now that I’m eating better and watching my spending, I’m saving $200 each month. 

The Thrive ZP Challenge has also helped me connect with my family. I share my progress with them and they want to know what I’m doing and what I’m eating. My brother has joined me on this Thrive ZP journey. Overall, I have a more positive attitude and I’m appreciating life. 

Omotayo Adeyemi, Walmart Customer; Houston, TX; National Thrive ZP Challenge $2,000 Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from past winners, such as Omotayo Adeyemi, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive ZP

