Tess Cox of TC&A: “We ALWAYS seek to be engaged”

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

We find the key to good and healthy communication begins with our mindset. When we communicate with good listening skills, reflection, “this is what I heard you say…” and leading with our best intentions, we can start working miracles with our communication. The way we think and communicate matters, whether we are working with teams, one-on-one or personally.

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tess Cox.

Tess is Principal of Tess Cox & Associates (TC&A) and a Senior Executive Leadership Coach, Consultant, Author and Non-Profit Founder with 30 years of leadership experience. TC&A offers a variety of coaching opportunities, books and online courses to support your leadership development through mindset training, effective processes of communication, decision-making capabilities, and building strong and trusting relationships.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As I was growing up, I was able to best communicate what I was thinking, feeling and what I wanted in life through my music — with the hope that someone would be inspired by my music.

When I entered the workplace, I knew I had communication skills to build relationships, by making people feel heard and understood. As I realized the way I communicated influenced the thoughts and behaviors of others, this was a turning point to lead others towards better outcomes.

As an Executive Leadership Coach, my primary role is to support the person who I am coaching. As I lead with my best intent, create the time and space to support another person, to truly know their own self, their worth and their values, it becomes a positive life and work experience.

Leadership Coaching provides an opportunity for me to use high levels of communication through listening, reflecting back on what I hear the person saying and then, communicating what will be helpful for their further growth and development. Leadership coaching experiences have the opportunity to transform a person’s way of thinking, which influences them to use positive behaviors and leads them to better outcomes.

I’ve experienced the transformation as well throughout my career. Communication has been the key to my learning, growth and development.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are many clients who I have had the pleasure to be invited into their journey of transformation — being who they are meant to be and thriving in ways that continually lead them to further “becoming more than they ever thought they could be…”

There have been tangible experiences that have taken me out of my own comfort zone and yet, have been exciting as I traveled around the world serving and supporting clients.

A story that represents the value of coaching is working with a woman who was in her late 20’s at the time of our meeting. She was in a leadership development cohort and I had the privilege of coaching her. Our relationship cliqued. She loved to learn and thrived on expanding her own inner personal abilities. She was willing to disrupt her own mindset and think in new ways. She was ambitious and wanted more out of life and work. She was inspiring to me and continues to be.

Over the last 10 plus years, I have coached her and have experienced her becoming a woman of integrity, promise, and hope for the future through redefining what she wants her life and work to look like and be. The level of communication with her has grown deeply and we are able to dialogue about how to create, grow, challenge and empower her towards the best of outcomes. She has reached high levels of responsibility within her career and role.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The first thing that always comes to mind, is from my book, “The Leadership Blueprint, Becoming the Architect of Your Life and Work.” The key premise is to — “Lead yourself…FIRST.” This mantra and life mindset have transformed every choice and decision within my life and work.

Respectfully, I grew up in a very religious household where the leaders of the church were the final authority. As a woman, I was not encouraged to have my own thoughts or to communicate in the company of men. I was to “follow” and certainly, not lead.

There came a point in my life and career where this teaching and mindset no longer supported the direction of where I wanted to go and who I wanted to be. Without having the specific language or communication to say, “I’m leading myself…first,” I began to take action by making different decisions, in order to experience different outcomes within my life and career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, in graduate school, I took a class called, “Leadership and Character Development” taught by Dr. Patrick Lattore. This was a wonderful learning opportunity to discover more of my own leadership strengths and capabilities. At the end of the quarter, Dr. Lattore asked my friend and I if we would like an opportunity to bring leadership coaching to medical professionals in Rancho Mirage.

The opportunity to build my skills in coaching was intriguing and we both said, “Yes.”

After several months, my friend moved on to other opportunities and I continued for several more years, which led to new opportunities to travel, working in New York, Europe and Singapore. I will always be grateful for this life opportunity and amazing leadership experience to serve, support, and coach business leaders.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

The physical presence of being together as a team has the potential to create a synergy that only happens when everyone is together. Typically, we are willing to listen to one another at a higher level. There is opportunity to be interrupted and follow through when we can communicate more timely and efficiently. We can enjoy laughter, dialogue and connecting more freely and we tend to solve problems more quickly when we can interact with one another more readily. As I coach my clients who have worked remotely and those who have gone back into the workplace; they tend to value the flow and organic energy of communication that they experience with their team members when in person and at the office.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Being in the same space may not reflect and guarantee that the team has great communication skills. It is important for every team member to bring their listening, reflection and intentions to every dialogue.

When a team is not in the same space, there can be assumptions as to “why” emails are ignored, or follow-through is not happening. Depending upon our communication skills, we can experience a lack of engagement, processing information together, organization, making decisions or alignment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Our team experiences the lack of being able to be physically present with team members, as well as we all work remotely. A key practice to our communication is our TC&A Communication Model.

One of the first things we do in communicating with one another is to make sure we are all in alignment. Our alignment begins by setting meetings that work for everyone. We continue our alignment with an agenda and focus for our meeting. We are able to process information together by reviewing the facts and details that we need for each project or topic being discussed, while keeping the BIG picture in mind. The BIG picture and processing information go hand in hand — we need both, in order to move forward. As we stay in alignment and know decisions need to be made, we make decisions based on logical analysis, asking good clarifying questions and reasoning, along with what is going to be the best decision for the whole of our clients, team and business. We know we need both thinking logically and understanding the impact on others to make the best decisions moving forward. From here, we ask ourselves, “What do we need to organize?” If, we need to organize the project, “Who is going to be in charge?” If, we need to keep something more open ended for the time, “Who is going to help keep us on track for a future decision and organization?” This is so important for follow through, strategy and reaching our goals. Lastly, we ALWAYS seek to be engaged. At any point, if someone on our team disengages, it is a “yellow flag” that we need to seek further clarity and understanding when communicating with one another. Full engagement is the desired outcome for us all and it is energizing when we are communicating with one another, being fully present, caring about the outcomes and desiring what is best for us all. We use the model below to support the communication flow.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

Our organization has not experienced communication challenges. Our biggest challenge is managing our full workloads. We have a communication and project manager that supports our intentionality to stay connected with one another.

As far as our clients, we have not experienced communication challenges using text messaging, emails, zoom calls, face-time, or phone calls. We are intentional about consistently staying in positive and good communication with our clients.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Within our Leadership Coaching, we have found Zoom works well for our clients. Certainly, there is a preference for face-to-face meetings. At the same time, our clients value the availability and connection that we are able to provide.

What is key for the coaching experience is to create a dialogue that is meaningful for all. This may require some creativity, especially at the beginning of a meeting. We tend to have a question or a focus of interest to dialogue about before moving into the critical aspects of duties, updates, completion of goals, discussing the complexity of a particular project or envisioning what is possible for the next project.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Systems are valuable. Our business does rely on a physical presence behind the systems. We’ve implemented a communication and project manager to support our Leadership Coaching system, projects and tasks to be completed.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

The utilization of unified communications technology is key for every business. We are mindful of the value and use of technology and at the same time, support the personal connection that helps our clients feel fully supported in their work and responsibilities. Technology is a support and yet, does not replace connection, processing information, decision-making, organization and full engagement.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

It’s all exciting! Within the leadership coaching context, the shared virtual space would be interesting.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

We tend to be open-minded with what the future possibilities will provide. At the core of who we are — we build relationships that support trust and confidence. As we look forward to the future with the opportunities to expand with technology, there is an aspect at some point that may hinder the human connection. We will always continue to use our personal and professional strengths in developing relationships.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Our engagement with our team and clients has not significantly changed. We will continue to use phone, video calls, messaging and tools that keep us connected. Our in-person communication is preferred, and we will continue to offer those opportunities, as well.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

We use language in a way that supports the individual or team, first. When constructive feedback is needed, we will use clarifying statements such as,

With my best intent…

I would like for you to consider…

What can we do better together…?

What is the best way to bring clarity to this situation?

What will be helpful for you to have better clarity?

What can I do to make this better for you?

If, you had the opportunity to do something different the next time, what would that be?

Did you get the outcome you were looking for?

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

The simplest and the most important for our team is to be curious about one another. Often times, we want to share more than we are willing to listen. Our experience is to make our team feel valued by asking good and thoughtful questions. Questions that do not put them on the spot and yet, show an interest, as to who they are and what they bring to the team.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The most important aspect of our work as Executive Leadership Coaches is that we truly CARE about our clients and genuinely care about people. We want the best for our clients and we work diligently to communicate well and thoughtfully. We create movement towards the greater good on behalf of our clients with our intentional support and communication. We always say to our clients, “We are here for you.” That is our movement — for humanity to be there for each other.

