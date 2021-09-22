Tess Cox & Chelsea Cox Gillman of TC&A: “Ask good questions and keep the dialogue open”

Ask good questions and keep the dialogue open. Ensuring your team feels heard and understood is paramount to your success. Asking clarifying questions and welcoming the opportunity for further dialogue will actually prevent misunderstanding and even negativity down the line. We work remotely with our team so there is a lot of virtual dialogue on a daily basis. We consistently ask if the team needs further clarification on goals, support in getting their work done or motivation to keep them moving forward.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing… Tess Cox & Chelsea Cox Gillman of TC&A.

They are the mother/ daughter duo behind Tess Cox & Associates (TC&A), a leadership coaching and consulting firm. Tess is Principal and a Senior Executive Leadership Coach, Consultant, Author and Non-Profit Founder with 30 years of leadership experience. Chelsea is a Leadership Coach & Hospitality Consultant with over 15 years in luxury & lifestyle hotel operations management and leadership throughout the U.S.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I, Chelsea, was inspired to join forces with Tess by my desire to create a life of meaning both in my personal and professional life. I spent over a decade running hotel operations throughout LA, NYC and Nashville and I loved it! Yet I knew there was a more sustainable and creative way to live my life.

Tess spent over 25 years leading in ministry and while she was in graduate school, she was offered a life-changing experience to join one of her professors to travel the world and coach executives. After he retired, Tess was inspired to start TC&A and continue supporting her clients, as well as embrace her entrepreneurism to grow her business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

A full circle moment for us has been with a hotel we work with in Hollywood, CA. Back in 2010, I (Chelsea) was working at the same hotel and made a decision that didn’t serve me well at the time which led me to being fired. At the time, I was disappointed with myself. I felt embarrassed and not sure where to go next. Ultimately, that “mistake” opened the door to move to New York City and offered an opportunity to create a whole new vision for my life.

Then, after climbing the hotel ranks in NYC for several years, and a year stint in Nashville, I moved back to California and started coaching and consulting with TC&A. Then, sure enough, in 2018, we were welcomed with open arms by the GM to the very same hotel where I was let go 8 years earlier, to spearhead leadership development and team training. It’s been a joy to support this team over the years and we look forward to their continued success.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re excited to be launching The Engagement Blueprint this fall. The TC&A Engagement Blueprint is a valuable on-boarding resource that will enrich your company culture, empower individual employees within their roles and enhance leadership development.

The Engagement Blueprint is designed for organizational leadership, managers, human resources teams and employees. Whether employees have worked together for a period of time or are just entering into the new work space, The Engagement Blueprint will create positive energy, momentum and synergy.

With the high cost of turnover, we understand how crucial employee retention is. This in-depth training provides: a growth mindset, communication skills, alignment with others, confidence and intentionality, which ultimately leads to success within teams!

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

We are living in a society that is focused on external satisfaction. We agree with the Forbes article that we need to take action, promote change and build practices. So, what does that look like? It looks like getting to the root cause of the unhappiness, not just focusing on the all of the offerings that can be a band-aid.

We are of the mindset that the change has to be encouraged on an internal level. This includes, social and emotional intelligence, leadership modeling self-reflection and leading by example with a growth mindset.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

A) This may be obvious, but unhappiness surely doesn’t lead to productivity. Happiness is able to be experienced when we have sustainable energy. Sustainable energy is experienced in the workplace when we are supported professionally and there is an appropriate level care and vulnerability with one another.

B) Productivity leads to profitability. So, if employees are consistently unhappy, they won’t be consistently productive, which will lead to a decrease in profitability. One thing leads to the next.

C) The idea that wellness is a state of being simply isn’t true. In fact, “wellness is actually a state of action.” We build off of this mindset from the Nagoski sisters in their book: Burnout, the key to unlocking the stress cycle with the sentiment that unhappiness is only solved by taking action. We can’t will ourselves into being happy, productive or profitable. We have to be intentional, then create actional behaviors that we actually act on and then experience the results of sustainable energy and ultimately, peace and happiness.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Take the time to learn about your employees as individuals. Learning small details about your employees are meaningful and long lasting. When I was a Hotel Manager of a 385 room hotel in NYC, I had hundreds of employees. Yet, I made the time to know small details about their lives, their families or their general preferences. This allowed me to connect with them on a human level as an equal. Roll up your sleeves and work with your team. Delegating is necessary in leadership. Yet, how can we truly know what our employees are experiencing if we don’t take the time to be in the trenches with them? Carving out time from my very full day to work in housekeeping, literally cleaning toilets some days…. to helping the guests with their luggage if the bellmen were backed up or making a recommendation for dinner so the concierge could help the line of guests waiting, identified me as a leader who was willing to do the work, which earned me the respect of being a team player. Cultivate a work culture where people not only want to do their job; they are motivated to exceed expectations. This builds off of the previous point. When your team sees that you are willing to go above and beyond to support them and the business, they will be more open to not only meet expectations, but exceed them, and eventually even anticipate them when you’re truly in your flow! Lead with an attitude of gratitude. The Forbes study cited earlier proves it. Many employees don’t feel acknowledged for their hard work. Small acts of gratitude go a very long way. Try implementing a gratitude practice with your team. This could include team shout outs in an email chain, writing a short gratitude note and leaving it on your employee’s desk or starting your meetings with saying what you are grateful for! We do this at TC&A and it always sets the tone and spreads positive energy. Ask good questions and keep the dialogue open. Ensuring your team feels heard and understood is paramount to your success. Asking clarifying questions and welcoming the opportunity for further dialogue will actually prevent misunderstanding and even negativity down the line. We work remotely with our team so there is a lot of virtual dialogue on a daily basis. We consistently ask if the team needs further clarification on goals, support in getting their work done or motivation to keep them moving forward.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

We need to address the root cause of unhappiness. We need to encourage internal strength and learning more about who you are as a person. When we better understand ourselves and why we do what we do, we are able to show up fully and completely with good intentions and effectively work with one another. Building strong internal foundations will support your work and life in every way.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Simon Sinek introduced the idea of “human skills” which most businesses would recognize as “soft skills.” At TC&A, human skills are at the core of our foundational leadership and management style. This involves having strong interpersonal skills, communication and trustworthiness. We keep our hands open for new opportunities while also welcoming different ideas and approaches from our team. We also encourage a growth mindset which means we are committed to learning and gaining new perspective to expand and grow the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We both agree, foundationally, our family is our greatest support and encouragement. We are so grateful to be blessed with each individual that makes up our family and we prioritize cultivating and deepening those relationships. Our family supports us relationally and they support us in meaningful and tangible ways within our business. We can count on them for sound business advice, support in collaboration whether it be in marketing, editing or brainstorming ideas, and encouragement through being great listeners. They are always willing to celebrate our success with us, too!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At TC&A our efforts are truly focused on being of service to others, encouraging others to lead themselves, first. When you can take responsibility for yourself and act from a place of intention, that has a rippling effect on everyone around you.

Additionally, Tess started a non-profit called “Find Your Why” which supports high school seniors to prepare for their next chapter of life through learning more about who they are. They strengthen their relationship building skills, increase communication and learn to decision-make with clarity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Aristotle’s quote “Choice, not chance determines your destiny,” is always one of our favorites and Tess quotes it in her book, The Leadership Blueprint: Becoming The Architect of Your Life & Work.

We love this quote because we are aligned with the mindset that you are the leader of yourself, first and foremost. When we lead ourselves well, we can trust the outcomes that we experience, are meant for us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Who you are matters. Take the time to get to know yourself and learn to care for yourself first, so you can ultimately care for others and bring value to everything you do.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!