Terry Coelho of BioDelivery Sciences: “Believe in yourself ”

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Terry Coelho.

She is an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BioDelivery Sciences. Terry has extensive executive experience as a multinational finance leader across various industries for both private and public global companies and a proven track record of success in fast-paced, complex businesses. Over the course of her career, Terry has successfully led multiple major change initiatives, turnarounds, and startups, both financially and operationally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I set out in my career to be a global leader that could create and influence change. As such, I studied economics and international relations at The American University School of International Service in Washington, DC where I received my BA, summa cum laude. I also have an MBA in Finance, from IBMEC in Brazil. My background has largely focused on finance and broader operational roles as I wanted to pursue a career that provided leadership opportunities, the ability to truly drive change and make an impact, as well as leading initiatives to develop talent.

Very early in my career I had the opportunity to start up the confectionery commercial and manufacturing business from scratch as President of Mars Chocolates in Brazil. It was a tremendous experience, and I really learned every aspect of the business, having built and expanded a factory, launched a new brand, developed advertising and the first ever (for Mars) van sales force, worked with the local government on initiatives and public relations, developed R&D and procurement capabilities, and most importantly, built a culture with an organization that grew from just me to more than 200 employees.

I feel that experience really shaped the professional I have become. From that point forward in my career, I would say that I was always attracted to roles which involved building something new (such as the My M&Ms business as CFO) to leading major change initiatives and transformations.

At Diversey, where my role rapidly expanded from CFO to both CFO and COO, in addition to helping drive increased profitability margins for the global business, I was responsible for preparing the company for sale, leading the carve-out of Diversey from Sealed Air to Bain Capital who acquired Diversey in 2017 for about $3.2 billion. Now I’m at BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI), which is a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, such as chronic pain. One of the aspects I love about BDSI is that our mission extends beyond providing access to therapeutic solutions as we ascribe to a patient-first philosophy. We believe that advocating for patients — being a voice for awareness and change — is an integral part of helping individuals make progress in their lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, like any company, we were impacted by COVID-19. There were so many uncertainties and nobody could have anticipated just how much it would affect everyone throughout the world. We spent a lot of time running tons and tons of scenarios, trying to anticipate and plan for something so unexpected. As a leadership team who already worked well together, we dedicated ourselves to making sure we were first and foremost focusing on the health and safety of our employees, patients, and the communities we serve. Of course, we were equally committed to ensuring we were making the best decisions possible for the business and our shareholders. We worked closely together to put plans in place to navigate through the pandemic, prioritize investments in order to safeguard our financial situation, and rapidly transitioned our customer engagement to virtual support — while also launching an array of new customer and patient support programs. We were able to pivot quickly and have a smooth transition. As a result, we were able to achieve quarter-over-quarter growth throughout 2020, while remaining committed to patients living with chronic pain, and I’m very proud of that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We all learn and grow from our mistakes. The most important outcome of any mistake is the learning you take from that and how you apply it to situations in the future. I suppose a story that comes to mind, which wasn’t necessarily funny, but certainly a life lesson, happened when I was starting up the business in Brazil. I had been traveling back and forth to Brazil for about 7–8 months while we were building the plant. My husband had remained in the US with our two young children during that time. When we finally moved there, we needed to live in a hotel for a couple of months until our belongings arrived. I was of course working day and night, and when our things finally arrived, we begged the movers to unload as quickly as possible. I recall staying up through the night as they unloaded (there was an upcoming holiday so if they didn’t finish then, we would be another week or so in the hotel), and in the morning I drove myself to the office, about a 45-minute drive. On the way, I apparently nodded off, and long story short, didn’t hit anything, but did swerve across the highway, narrowly missing several cars. It was the scare of my life…but lesson learned….no job is worth your life!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While I can certainly think of a number of people I am grateful for through the course of my career, I really need to recognize my husband, Carlos, as being instrumental in enabling my success. After we had our first child (of four), we made a family decision that we wanted our children to be brought up by us, and not by strangers in childcare outside the home. He was willing to step away from his career as a Civil Engineer to be the one to stay home with the kids. He first did this at a time when very few men were willing to be the stay-at-home parent, and it was often awkward for him in those days. I have almost always had jobs which required long days and extensive travel, both domestically and internationally. Knowing I could travel without worry, and being able to commit the time needed to be successful in so many of the positions I have held, would not have been possible without his support.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

When I was the President for the Mars business in Brazil, I recall the time we had just completed the first major expansion of our manufacturing facility. This was a pretty big deal and we had an inauguration ceremony to commemorate the occasion. The Governor of the state, the press, diplomats, vendors and all our employees were present, and I was to give a speech in front of this group (in Portuguese, by the way). I remember preparing for it and rehearsing with a dear friend, the American Consul in Recife, Brazil, and being quite nervous. Her message and advice to me, which I remind myself of any time I need to speak in front of an audience or address a group on a high stakes matter, was simple. She said “all those people are there because they wanted to hear what you have to say,” and that was it. The takeaway being to not question yourself and whether you should be speaking (or speaking up in other situations) but rather to have confidence… whatever situation you find yourself in, you are likely there because of what you bring to the table.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

In order for any business to grow, it needs new ideas and different perspectives. Diversity in leadership — and throughout the organization — will naturally bring new ideas because ideas are made up of experiences. When you have diversity, you have more perspectives to draw upon and, thus, new ideas that can allow the organization to grow by better serving its stakeholders. Having a diverse executive team allows businesses to better understand the varying perspectives of their customer base and to align their communications in ways that resonate more broadly.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Truly listening to one another and understanding that there’s never a one-size-fits-all approach is a good place to start. I grew up in a multi-cultural home, as my mother had immigrated to the US from Brazil in her mid 20’s, and then my husband and I moved from Brazil to the US, so our children have grown up multi-culturally as well. Our children have benefited from being exposed to many people from different backgrounds throughout their lives, and I believe it has helped them be more adaptable and open to different points of view.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what an executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

C-suite executives set the strategic vision for the company in order to achieve its goals benefitting all stakeholders. Further, C-suite executives of public companies are responsible for a great deal of reporting and oversight to ensure regulatory compliance. We are also the ones who are meeting with current and potential investors, along with participating in quarterly conference calls and other public facing events. It is our job in the C-suite to define the corporate vision and mission and then to surround ourselves with the best talent, the right leaders, and give them the responsibilities to run within the guidelines to make the corporate vision a reality.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being an executive. Can you explain what you mean?

I think that often C-suite executives can be perceived as disconnected from their employees and the “day-to-day” functions of the business — the TV show “Undercover Boss” highlighted this. And while some executives operate in this way, it’s not effective. At BDSI, we are very much connected cross-functionally. We regularly hold company-wide internal meetings where people ask us questions in a town hall format. In addition, we are connected in support of our culture of continuous improvement, which is not just one of our strategic pillars, but an integral part of our day to day. Beyond that, I encourage all members of my teams to “be the bridge,” in other words, to be proactively reaching out to their peers, or other stakeholders, to understand what they do, how it impacts the business and how they can possibly help each other.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Networking is so important, but sometimes it isn’t as easy for those in a male-dominated field, or for those that have family obligations preventing them from partaking in after-hours events. This is why I’ve been so passionate about leading Women’s Networking ERGs at several different companies and engaging in some industry wide women’s networking groups. Possibilities flourish when we have more opportunities to connect with others both directly and indirectly within related industries. The human-to-human element is a big factor in success.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I have actually found my job to be largely what I expected it to be. I remember, as I was considering joining the company, being a little concerned that I might get bored over time given that BDSI is a smaller corporate structure than that of my prior companies. This said, it puts a whole new meaning to being even more “hands on” — and that kind of environment isn’t for everybody. I tell candidates I interview that you need to have, and enjoy, a continuous improvement mindset in a company like BDSI –there will be something you can improve every single day, and it can be very rewarding to look back, as I have, and see how much you have impacted and accomplished, one step at a time. These accomplishments all ultimately contribute to the company as a whole being successful in positively impacting patients’ lives.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe it is important for a successful executive to not only be curious, open-minded and willing to listen, but very importantly they should aim to surround themselves with strong talent, and people who bring different perspectives and will challenge the executive’s thinking. I also think courage to lead is an important trait. What I mean by that is this: it is important to have the courage to open oneself up to trying new ideas, knowing that you don’t have all the answers and be willing to take risks at times, whether on an employee’s development or when the more difficult conversations are needed. Executives need to make many decisions every day and often those decisions need to be made without all the information, and you need to be able to function in the “gray.” I think people who are very “black and white” binary thinkers and need to have every bit of information before feeling confident making a decision or taking a risk may struggle to succeed as executive leaders. Sometimes you just need to trust your gut.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Make time and take the time to know the individuals on your team. Try to understand people’s perspectives and what motivates them, not just professionally, but personally as well. Have empathy. Every individual is unique, and there in not one single approach that will work equally with all your team members. Recognizing and adapting your approach to support those differences will be impactful to the individuals on the team. Also, create opportunities for the team to get to know each other outside of the day-to-day work they do together. Do a team building event, have a meal together outside the office, cook a meal together! Of course, right now that is certainly challenging with everyone working remotely, but I have tried to find ways to keep the team together using the technology we have available. On a more personal note, keep up and grow your network and talk to as many different people in different industries or fields — not just your own. There is so much to learn from others, and they will stand to gain from your insights as well.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am passionate about talent development and throughout my career I have successfully created and led major talent and leadership development initiatives, mentoring, recruitment, internship and onboarding programs. It has been so rewarding to see others grow and thrive as they continue to develop their careers. I have personally mentored many people over the years and continue to mentor some individuals for years after we first met. I love when an employee from the past reaches out to me for advice, or a reference, or to let me know of their latest career step. I am also active in business, university and community groups where I am able to share my experience in a multitude of ways, from mentoring to providing input on curriculum development to connecting people who can help each other.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take risks — Stretch yourself, be willing to go where you haven’t gone before. I learned this early on with the opportunity I had to start the business in Brazil, and am so glad I did.

Network, network, network — For so many of the early years of my career, I was so focused on working, and balancing the work with family, that I mostly interacted with co-workers, but wished I had started networking more broadly much earlier than I did.

Believe in yourself — Like the story I shared of the speech I had to give, have confidence in what you bring to the table, and be willing to share your perspectives and opinions.

It’s ok to make a mistake — You will learn and grow the most when you have made a mistake or failed at something.

Get a mentor — Growing up in a male-dominated business world, there was often the feeling that women needed to be self-sufficient and “stronger” to succeed. Nobody has all the answers, and it is helpful to have someone to reply upon as you navigate through your career.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Establish a broad-based communications skills and self-awareness curriculum in our schools. So many people reach adulthood or the workplace without effective communications skills, whether it be to communicate with colleagues and managers, or to present in front of groups, or to express their ideas clearly (both verbally and in writing). Opportunities for children to improve their communication skills will arm them with greater confidence — after all, no one is born a natural communicator; it comes with practice. Beyond that, over the years I’m sure many of us have participated in self-awareness assessments, and team building types of initiatives. The idea being that you understand yourself better, and you also understand your peers better and how best to engage with them given their preferences and styles and your own. Empowering young teens with these tools earlier on will enable them to engage more effectively in their schools, and in their personal and professional lives. There are very few career paths where it wouldn’t be necessary to interact with other people and the world can benefit from benefit from having the humility and willingness to accept people’s difference and learn to adapt accordingly.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I once had a senior executive share this advice to me when I was considering whether to accept a new stretch role: He said, “Take the decision that you will regret the most not having taken.” Anytime I am facing a challenging personal decision, I ask myself this question, and I believe that has many times mean taking a risk, facing the unknown, and moving forward to something new and rewarding.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to be able to have a private lunch with the Obamas. Michelle because I am so intrigued by her personal story of growth and positivity and am certain that I would be inspired by her insights. Barack because I remember when he was first running for President, and I had no idea who he was or what he stood for, but his mantra of “Yes We Can” truly resonated with me. Growing up, I had a poster in my room with a mouse pulling an elephant up the hill and the phrase on the poster was “I Must, I Can, I Will.” I have lived my life believing and telling myself that I CAN accomplish what I set out to do, and that by thinking I CAN, then I WILL be able to. His words at the time resonated with that message, and I would love to learn more about what has empowered him through his life to accomplish what he did.

