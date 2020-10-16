Terrie Nathan: “You alone control your thoughts and the words you say to yourself”

You alone control your thoughts and the words you say to yourself. Why not be grateful for what you DO have and plant those positive seeds of gratitude into your life. Building this muscle so to speak helps to keep your head out of the negative sand. This doesn’t happen overnight, but rather with a daily practice of kindness and gratitude towards yourself and the circumstances around you. I put sticky notes of gratitude and positive messages all over my house (on the mirror, in books, on the dresser, on the refrigerator, anywhere they will stick), they remind me that at any time I can turn the way I feel into a message of gratitude and positivity vs a negative one. Get those sticky notes out, it works.

Terrie Nathan is an International Best-selling Author, Confidence Strategist, Speaker and CEO of Strong Girl Enterprises. She coaches and educates organizations, women and girls to cultivate confidence by teaching them strategies on mindfulness, positive self talk, self worth, body image and overall mental wellness.

Terrie draws her strength, energy, and desire to help people from her supportive, loving, and awesome husband, children, and grandchildren.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’m sure you have all heard the Chinese Proverb…”The Journey of a Thousand miles begins with a single step”. My most recent journey lasted over a span of 18 plus years. Staring at an entry-level position and working my way up to a director position with a Fortune 200 company, I thought this is where I would retire. However, we never know where life’s journey is going to take us. A little over a year and half ago I was given the news that I would have to relocate to another state. Being newly married and loving where I currently lived, I had to make a decision.

For a few years, I had been feeling a nudge to do more and to impact in a different kind of way. So I decided not to relocate, I guess you could call that retirement, from that role anyway.

While the decision was a tough one, I wondered if I had gotten complacent and a bit too comfortable with the mundane. Had I gotten comfortable inside my box?

I took a chance on me and decided to embark on the climb of entrepreneurship, new terrain, new views, with many potential cliffs. Along my climb into new territory, Strong Girl Spirit was born. They say the best view always comes after the hardest climb, however, I have been in some tough climbs before and I wasn’t going to let that stop me. Having this mindset has kept me successful all my career, and knew it would be especially now.

It was a time of uncertainty, loneliness and fear, similar to what we ALL seem to be going through at this time in our world. Protecting my mental wellness was critical, especially in this time of change. Here’s the thing, no one can do it for you, you are in control of the success you so desire and the perspective you take along the way. While this journey is somewhat new, I know my previous life/business experiences will be the rope I need to stay in the climb. The success we are seeing now is starting to pay off and flourish. Are there ups and downs, of course, but I do the things necessary to ensure I can see the “light @ the end of tunnel” while staying in the climb.

“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become”…Carl Jung

And this is where Strong Girl Spirit was born.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, one of my go-to books year after year…“The Success Principles” by Jack Canfield.

The very first principle in the book is to take 100% responsibility for your life. Jack says most of us are conditioned to blame something outside of ourselves for the parts of our life we don’t like. However, to be successful you have to take 100% responsibility for everything that you experience in your life, the good the bad the ugly. I have had MANY occasions in my life where I have wanted to blame others and complain to anyone who would listen about my circumstances and or situation. I am grateful for this book and this principle. It helps me to stop and remember that I alone am 100% responsible for my life. This book has had an impact on my view of life for over 10 +years. I honestly use this book as a go-to workbook (and oh by the way, they now offer a workbook to go with the book, huge win) year after year it keeps me centered and 100% responsible.

I just finished the book by Jay Shetty…”Think like a Monk” and I can tell this will be a go-to resource for me as well. Each chapter has “actionable” steps and I love this, because while it’s great to read books that are growth oriented, unless you take action, you are just reading a book. One of my favorite chapters is Gratitude…the World’s most powerful drug…need I say more.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel will be different for everyone, that being said there is light, if you look. While this pandemic has been an event we won’t soon forget, it has also given us an opportunity, again if we let it, to find our purpose again, to find strength in ourselves and gain a different more positive perspective. I remind myself to GET…Grow…Expand…(my) Thoughts! The very definition of “get” means to receive, acquire, to come by. So why not receive and acquire some good, some positive, some light! Here are some things I do to stay in the light.

1. Grow, Expand, Thoughts of Gratitude

You alone control your thoughts and the words you say to yourself. Why not be grateful for what you DO have and plant those positive seeds of gratitude into your life. Building this muscle so to speak helps to keep your head out of the negative sand. This doesn’t happen overnight, but rather with a daily practice of kindness and gratitude towards yourself and the circumstances around you. I put sticky notes of gratitude and positive messages all over my house (on the mirror, in books, on the dresser, on the refrigerator, anywhere they will stick), they remind me that at any time I can turn the way I feel into a message of gratitude and positivity vs a negative one. Get those sticky notes out, it works.

2. Grow, Expand, Thoughts of Moving my body

When you are moving, rather it be a walk, run, riding your bike or whatever activity gets you up and out of your chair, you release endorphins that improve your mood and make you feel good. For me, a quick 15 minute walk can make all the difference, from lifting my spirits to making me feel more energized. Moving your body will definitely help you have a more positive perspective on being hopeful, help you think clearly and it can turn back time, creating a younger brain. Moving regularly will help you keep your focus on the light at the end of the tunnel.

3. Grow, Expand, Thoughts of Journaling

The process of journaling allows you to get the feelings out of your head and onto paper, it can give you some mental distance from what’s going on at the time. I journal almost daily and it is therapeutic especially if you need to get something off your mind. GET it out of your head and onto paper. It doesn’t have to fancy, just start writing…Ahhh, I can feel the calm already.

4. Grow, Expand, Thoughts of staying Connected

Socialize, stay connected. I know it’s different now, but it still can be done. Have you tried having a Zoom or Skype call with a friend/s or family members? If that’s not your thing, how about a phone call, it’s still connecting. Write a letter, people love to get “good” mail. Join an online support group (there are tons of these), or an online book club with people who are positive and supportive. I notice now with masks and social distancing people tend not to look at each other, which creates disconnect. Even when I’m out walking I still smile at people and wave, it makes me feel good, and while they can’t see my smile, I know they know it’s there.

5. Grow, Expand, Thoughts of a good nights Sleep

There is so much good information and research as to why sleep is so important to your overall wellness. I get 7–8 hours of sleep each night and it definitely helps me to keep my mental clarity for the day and helps to keep perspective on what’s going on around me. If I haven’t had the proper rest, I tend to be more negative and play the pity card, which takes me down a rabbit hole rather than seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. GET some zzz’z you’ll be glad you did.

Optimizing “GET” influences how we feel, how we think, how we act, and how we behave. Align your day with the 5 GET tips and you’ll definitely be on the path to feeling hopeful and starting to see the light @ the end of the tunnel.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Listen (really, listen) if they are willing to share their worries or fears with you. Always try to avoid judgment or jumping to conclusions. Remember you’re just listening. Be there for them-sometimes just knowing that someone cares and is there for them is all someone needs to get through a difficult time. Encourage them and let them know that it is possible to feel better, to have a different positive perspective. Share with them your successful strategies. Offer the gift of your time, if you can’t be there in person let them know you are just a phone call away. Finally don’t feel like you have to have all the answers. Your care and concern are priceless to them.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Know when to seek help, there are a ton of free resources, help lines, and hotlines to assist and provide you with help. If you can’t seek medical help face to face, there are a ton of on-line options to help.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“It’s not so much what we have in this life that matters. It’s what we do with what we have.”

…Mr. Rogers

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Confidence Project: Now more than ever we are all just on this walk together…albeit apart.

Let’s share our stories of strength, positivity, confidence, love, laughter, and hope. Let’s focus on the good and help to inspire and impact others as we do so.

#confidenceproject

#stronggirlspirit

