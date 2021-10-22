Terrie Nathan Of Strong Girl Enterprises: “Control the words you use to yourself”

Control the words you use to yourself. At times we can be our own worst enemy, when in fact you really need to be your own best business partner. Focus on filling your head with all that you are and will be! What you speak is what you will become, so make it good!

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Terrie Nathan.

Terrie Nathan is an International Best-selling Author, Positive Psychology Coach, Speaker and Founder of Strong Girl Enterprises. She coaches clients to improve their overall wellness, lives, relationships, and ability to perform in business by setting & achieving goals and building positive routines.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I would love to! They say super hero’s don’t exist…but for me as a young girl growing up, I was blessed to have my Grandma Ruby as my SUPER HERO.

As a young girl I was insecure, bullied, and lacked confidence in myself.

My Grandma somehow knew what was going on with me, she never said anything, but she instinctively knew my self image was fading.

She would always call me her Strong Girl and she would fill my head with encouraging words and stories of strength. She taught me how to feel secure, to build resilience, to have the capacity to act independently, and how to experience and build a sense of self worth.

She embodied Positive Psychology and the “Strong Girl Spirit” in the tough world I lived in. She was ahead of her time! She is why I feel called to coaching and helping people build their overall well-being~

She was a shining example of overall wellness and I am here today because of her beautiful mentorship.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Absolutely! In November of 2019 I stumbled upon a course that would change my life. I believe in the old adage of “being a life long leaner,” so I was on the hunt for another course to put in my tool box of learning. I came across a course, rather serendipitously, called Whole Being Positive Psychology Certification. This course was a 9 month exploration of the science and direct application of whole-being positive psychology, this was right up my alley I thought! I speak about this because the start date of the course was right around when COVID hit. I had no idea at the time what a blessing this course would bring during this different and difficult time in our world. It not only helped me understand and take action regarding my best-self, it helped my business, and my family to better deal with everything going on. While in the process I made life-long friends, who were part of my cohort of learning. I share this experience with you to emphasis the importance of life long learning and how one choice can make such an amazing impact in your life. I am very grateful for this stumble!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when first starting out was thinking the business/clients I needed would find me, and that success comes to me because I had a needed service. Well, we all know that’s not true and while I had amazing success in the Corporate world, I was going to have to build this business from the ground up. So I had to give myself Permission to make mistakes, permission to not know what’s next, permission to maneuver through the ups and the downs, and permission to give myself permission to be human. All things new and great take time, effort, self-love, and a lot of trial and error.

Last time I checked I wasn’t wearing a cape.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While I have had several people who helped me along the way, my biggest supporters and fans were my Husband Eric and Adult Children Dean & Monica. There was no judgement, no what were you thinking, no this will never work kind of talk…ever! They consistently provided love, support, a shoulder, and a positive perspective just when I needed one. Just when self-doubt starts knocking on my door, it is answered by one of these amazing people just in time. Family is definitely the life-jacket in the sometimes stormy sea of life. Much love, gratitude, and positive energy goes to all that helped to keep my mental wellness in check.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world

Strong Girl Enterprises is partnering with the Beacon Institute Veterans Pathway Home, providing services/coaching for “youth & adults”. Helping to build resilience, gain a greater sense of control, confidence, self-esteem, and over-all well-being.

Beacon Institute Veterans Pathway Home is a non-profit foundation providing holistic health care services for service members, veterans, law enforcement, first responders and their families. Together we will be helping to mold our current generation & next generations perspectives. When we partner together for the good, we can help others tap into the mind/body connection, which is critical to our over-all wellness and happiness.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Notice something new in the mundane. Re-read a meaningful text and soak it in with a smile. I will sometimes take a different way home, just too view the environment and see it anew. Last time I found a hidden gem of a coffee shop, you never know what you’ll find. Notice what you appreciate about yourself and what you appreciate about someone else. Nurturing a constructive relationship with yourself and others starts with appreciation. I try to focus on my husbands strengths vs the times he forgets to do something I needed. It helps both of us stay in the appreciation mode. Go for a walk, or dance, or jog, or skip even. I love to skip, and while it may seem like Childs play, go for it, no one is watching. If I’m feeling a bit tired during the day I will turn on my favorite song, shut the door and dance or I will take a 15 minute walk, whatever floats my boat at the time. Movement creates the energy you need to keep you wellness in check. Notice your emotions as not good or bad, but rather a signal telling you something is going on. When I start to feel stressed, I acknowledge the moment and then take another moment to determine the cause. And usually I am the cause, due to an overpacked schedule for the day or not scheduling in time to just be. Once I start feeling stressed or overwhelmed, I acknowledge the emotion, determine how to adjust and move on, soliciting positive emotions along the way. Connect with nature. Nature can reduce your stress, even having an office with a window can be a huge win in increasing overall well-being. Nature can increase your energy and help boost your immune system. So why not take a step out doors or look out the window and breath it in, mindfully savoring the present.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Having and maintaining a positive perspective…focusing on what’s strong vs what’s wrong (#gotperspective). Often times we are just surviving to get through each day. Slow down, take that deep breathe and give yourself a well-deserved moment to just BE!

When you are in the middle of something, uh maybe say something like this most interesting 18 plus months we have ALL experienced, step back and take a moment to focus on what’s thriving in your life (ah…perspective). We all have choices and at anytime you can choose a different perspective.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t forget to look back & celebrate all your success and experiences and use them to move you forward in a positive manner. Focus on what’s strong vs what’s wrong. Manage your energy and your time. It is easy to over work yourself because you’re not punching the proverbial clock. Work in breaks and time to practice self-compassion. Work in those precious 15 minutes for self. You have to manage your YOU time to be your best YOU! Realize there is enough business to go around for everyone. It can be easy to get caught up in the thought of “there are so many other businesses like mine, how will I ever get clients.” Don’t go there…think opportunity…think abundance. Work smarter, not harder. You can get so busy being busy that your busy isn’t productive. Are you on that proverbial treadmill not going anywhere? If so, what can you do differently? Control the words you use to yourself. At times we can be our own worst enemy, when in fact you really need to be your own best business partner. Focus on filling your head with all that you are and will be! What you speak is what you will become, so make it good!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health for sure and investing in the next generation is a critical step in addressing the mental health of our country. It’s important for kids to think about a sense of purpose, relationships, and understanding positive emotions, as well as resilience. Now more than ever building and teaching gratitude, hope, and sense of purpose in our youth will help to plant those seeds of strength, confidence, resilience, and over-all well-being, thus causing our youth to take action in amore positive way.

