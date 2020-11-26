Terrible Side Effects Of Not Getting Sleep

The latest concern of modern age is that people are often found complaining about not getting enough sleep. It is an issue that many people around the world are facing. Lack of sleep can be extremely detrimental to your health.

At any cost, your body needs around 7-9 hours of deep and uninterrupted sleep. Any disturbance or anomaly in sleep can have a rippling effect on your lifestyle, which can be disturbing for your professional and social life. Some people find it cool to stay awake late in the night and sleep only for a few hours.

However, by doing this, they are doing immense damage to their health. There are many side effects of insufficient sleep, which can prove terrible for your health. Here are some of the negative impacts of insufficient sleep that you may experience.

Increases risk of diseases

In a study conducted over 54,000 adults, researchers found that people who slept less than six hours at night are more at risk of having heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even obesity.

Lack of sleep also reduces the immunity factor in people and makes them susceptible to ailments like cold, cough, and fever. Hence, it is one serious issue that people face due to lack of sleep.

High blood pressure

Lack of sleep or sleep losses can lead to the problem of high blood pressure. It is because insufficient sleep puts stress on the body and mind, which automatically spikes your blood pressure.

The problem of high blood pressure can cause damage to the heart, arteries, and kidneys. It can even cause stroke, loss of vision, and numerous other health issues, which can be quite troublesome for you.

Stress

Due to lack of sleep, the stress hormone called cortisol increases in the body. This hormone is responsible for making you feel anxious, irritated, and exhausted as the stress negatively impacts your body. It can affect your thinking power and your cognitive skills as well.

Impaired creativity and productivity

When you don’t sleep for sufficient time at night or have disturbed sleep, it can impair your creativity and productivity at work. Lack of sleep can result in a sluggish mind and body, which does not allow you to function properly at work.

As a result, you are not able to give your hundred percent at work, and neither can think in a creative way that is necessary for your task.

Mood swings

You can experience frequent mood swings if you don’t sleep at night properly. Lack of sleep often causes sluggishness, tiredness, and irritation in people. It also leads to fatigue and irrational emotional responses in people.

As your motor skills and cognitive strength is also compromised due to sleeplessness, it can lead to frequent mood swings in the affected individuals.

Affects decision making power

Your judgment and ability to assess a situation is highly compromised due to lack of sleep. Hence, when these factors are negatively impacted, your decision making power is also affected, and you end up making bad decisions that can spell more trouble for you.