Terri Kozlowski of Kozmic Soul Solutions: “Authenticity Is the Key”

Authenticity Is the Key: You were created as a unique individual with many facets to your being. Your experiences differ from mine, and you have your own talents. Therefore, you should never try to be something you’re not or go against your authentic self to feel accepted. There are people out there who want to know and love you as you are, flaws and all. Love and respect yourself enough to find them and be authentically you instead of sacrificing yourself to fit in. And when you do, imposter syndrome will fade away.

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Terri Kozlowski.

Native American Terri Kozlowski is a certified life coach, blogger, the author of “Raven Transcending Fear,” and founder of Soul Solutions. She specializes in empowering women by teaching them to set personal boundaries, reframe the stories they tell themselves, overcome their fears, and push past their limiting beliefs. Part memoir, part self-help guide, Terri’s book is a raw and personal story of diving deep into childhood trauma, dealing with the terror before ultimately getting comfortable with fear and transcending it. On her successful podcast and YouTube channel Soul Solutions, she delves into the soul. She offers bite-sized takeaways for controlling our egos and emotions. Terri holds a BS in Social Science, has written for Thrive Global and Medium, appeared on over 35 podcasts and has spoken to groups from 5 to 600. She has helped over 1500 people with her hard-earned wisdom. Terri lives in Woodstock, GA, with her husband and pampered chihuahua Lelu.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

After my trauma when I was a child, I became the introverted, shy girl that no one notices. I purposely avoided being with others. But felt I was missing out on what the world offered. So as I started my healing journey, I took on the roles and labels others wanted of me to feel accepted. I also put on armor and masks so that I could feel protected. But these titles, characterizations, shields, and disguises weren’t my authentic self. Instead, I was conforming to what friends, family, and society said I should be.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

What some think are flaws in our personality can be an asset to others. For example, because of my childhood issues, I became a control freak and sometimes obsessive-compulsive. My family didn’t care that everything had its place. But when I went into the workforce after staying home with my son for over ten years, I discovered they viewed this as excellent organization skills. The lesson I learned was perspective matters. There are many ways to understand a situation. And how I first see it may not be all there is to the circumstances. Explore the many options that lay before us and find the positive aspect because it’s always there if we look for it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Kozmic Soul Solutions stands out because it’s soul-centered. What I mean by that is, yes, I want to make a profit, but my mission is to help others overcome their fears and limiting beliefs. That is why I blog each week and have my podcast, Soul Solutions. I want to be a bridge to help another avoid the pit of despair and get to the other side and be their authentic self.

I had a client who was physically assaulted and became terrified of the person, which is understandable. However, even though they weren’t together anymore, they had a son to consider. By showing the client a different perspective of the abuser, I could help them interact with the individual so their child was supported. My goal was two-fold, to help my client deal with the fear and learn to communicate authentically.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband, Phillip, is the person who has enabled me to take my recovery journey. He showed me what true love is and that I can be truly safe in this world. Because I felt completely safe in his presence, I could take the journey back to my authentic self. His continued support allows me to take what I’ve learned and share it with others to help them overcome their fears and limiting beliefs.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

To me, imposter syndrome is about fear. The fear others won’t accept us as we are. Or fear our experiences are not valid. It’s further ingrained into our society. For example, our culture perpetuates the idea that only educated, degreed, or certified people can be an authority on a subject even if they have no real-life experiences in the area.

When I decided to help others like myself overcome their fears and limiting beliefs, my father asked me why anyone would listen to me. But, unfortunately, others in our lives who love us feed our imposter syndrome with these types of statements. And because of him, I got certified as a life coach. Despite being educated and having a degree in social sciences. I now realize I didn’t need to.

My life experiences in childhood trauma, seven years of therapy, and my healing journey to the other side of the pit of despair give me the ability to help others overcome. Realizing that the best people to learn from are the people who went through the process from beginning to end, society now sees it as the fastest way to the results they desire.

When I was experiencing imposter syndrome, I felt like I was a fraud. Like I was deceiving others with my hard-won life experiences. Who was I to charge someone? I didn’t want my clients to feel swindled out of their money.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

Imposter syndrome is insidious because it attacks at a personal level. Inside the mind. The negative self-talk stops them from taking action they feel they should. It feeds the insecurities and self-doubt within each person. The ego uses fear to keep people from taking the opportunities life gives them. At best, it causes someone to distrust themselves. At worst, it keeps them from taking any action.

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

Imposter syndrome leads a person to compare themselves with others. Comparison is a tool of the ego to keep someone stuck. Everyone has struggled with comparison. There are countless categories upon which you can compare yourself and an infinite number of people for comparison. It’s one of the most significant causes of unhappiness. You allow what others do to influence how you feel about yourself. Comparison is an act of fear, the fear of being your authentic self with others. Hiding who you are to be accepted, to conform, or not to stand out.

So, when you feel like an imposter, you overcompensate with others. You try to become a superhuman to boost your self-esteem and become more like someone else. Or you completely withdraw, so you don’t feel bad about yourself. Unfortunately, many times imposter syndrome leads to competition. Being too competitive is about the need to prove to others that you’re better than they are. Competition is an act of comparison which causes disconnection from one another and leads to undue conflict.

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

When I started writing my memoir, Raven Transcending Fear, imposter syndrome arose. Who was I to write a book? Who would want to read something I wrote? I don’t even know how to write a book. So, I took several writing classes. And in doing so discovered I needed a writer’s platform, which started me to write a weekly blog. And again, who will ever find my site or want to read what I create? Again, I don’t even know how to create a website.

So I took classes, seminars, and courses to help me learn what I needed, but much of what I worked on was my mindset. Of course, everyone can learn a new skill like creating a website or writing better. But to overcome the belief that I wasn’t good enough or my experiences didn’t count were shifts I had to make.

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?

Yes, I was able to overcome the feeling of being an imposter. I realized I could only be my authentic self, and no one else can be a better version of me. Who could write my story better than me? No one. Someone may be a better writer, but only I can tell my story.

This mindset shift is about the realization that who you authentically are is vital. Who you are when you are alone is the best version of you. That’s the version of you I want to know. Not the one you get dressed for with the mask and armor. I want you to be authentically you, so I need to show up as my authentic self.

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Remember, You are Worthy Just As You Are: The ego has been telling you about your unworthiness for a long time. Therefore, it takes a conscious effort on your part to alter your thinking patterns. From an evidence-based scenario, you can see that you’ve had successes in areas of your life. There are indications you want to learn from your mistakes. Therefore, you are good enough. You are worthy. Since there is evidence, you can now start reminding yourself that you are good enough, just as you are right now. Yes, you have made errors, but the growth mindset shows that you have overcome those mistakes since you have learned from them. You have changed your perspective; therefore, the past doesn’t determine your future. Being yourself means you respect yourself and know you are worthy, just as you are. This self-love is true empowerment. Know Your Strengths: Celebrate who you are, the personality quirks, and your character’s strengths. Then accept yourself, the areas you like, and those parts you don’t. When you do, many things happen. First, you become empowered because you show you recognize your path differs from other people’s. You are to stand out and be noticed because you’re being authentically you. Second, you become free because you realize your missteps or weak areas are part of the journey you are taking. And finally, you become happy when you accept yourself, as all happiness comes from within yourself. People Aren’t Looking For Perfection: Hello, I’m Terri, and I’m a recovering perfectionist. I used to believe that being a perfectionist was a good thing. It meant what I did was of high quality and motivated me to do better each time I undertook a project. But it surprised me to find that perfectionism blocked genuine success. It did this by having the ego fuel the behavior with negative self-talk, which caused stress and anxiety. In addition, it made it harder to reach the goals I set for myself. Finally, I realized I strived for perfection out of my lack of self-worth and fear of failure. But others aren’t looking for perfection from you. Instead, they want your best efforts because they know that is the most you can give of yourself. Your Experiences Matter: Despite my degree in social sciences and my certification as a life coach, my clients come to me because I can relate to what they are going through. I understand their pain in a way many other licensed professionals can’t. My trauma story mirrors theirs, and that experience matters to them. Someone who has walked a similar path can connect authentically verse someone who doesn’t share a comparable incident. Authenticity Is the Key: You were created as a unique individual with many facets to your being. Your experiences differ from mine, and you have your own talents. Therefore, you should never try to be something you’re not or go against your authentic self to feel accepted. There are people out there who want to know and love you as you are, flaws and all. Love and respect yourself enough to find them and be authentically you instead of sacrificing yourself to fit in. And when you do, imposter syndrome will fade away.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want everyone to be their authentic self, no matter what. Learning to love and accept yourself can be challenging to accomplish. Unfortunately, everyone records the voices of others who have made negative comments and replays them repeatedly. The ego internalizes the negativity and believes the words are valid. This process causes self-loathing and self-doubt–imposter syndrome.

You need to examine the places and things about yourself you don’t like to unearth your authentic being. Self-acceptance and self-love are about recognizing all parts of yourself, the positive and negative attributes. Then, understanding you can alter those that no longer serve you. All of your strengths and weaknesses need to be accepted as part of your being. And through this self-love, your authenticity blooms.

When people share who they authentically are with one another, the world changes. The ego wants everyone to be in a fearful state. Still, transformation occurs through acceptance of ourselves and others. The world turns away from fear towards one of love.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

As a child of sexual abuse in the early eighties, I believed I was the only person on the planet that had this horrible, life-changing experience. Then one afternoon, after I got home from school, Oprah Winfrey told her audience that she was sexually molested. Her bravery to share her story meant I wasn’t alone in my pain or suffering. Finally, someone else shared a similar experience and could understand me. So much of my spiritual growth came through the people, books, and ideas introduced to me through the Oprah Winfrey Show, O Magazine, and the OWN network. She inspired me to share my story with others. I hope to continue her efforts by spreading the message that love can overcome; if only we are open to it.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can find me at www.TerriKozlowski.com and across the following platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/KozmicSoulSolutions/

https://www.instagram.com/terrikozlowski/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/terrikozlowski/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbT3ygWLAxEcPqOOgCflL_A

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!