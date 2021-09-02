Teri Healy: “If you have an inkling to be a speaker, take a stage”

If you have an inkling to be a speaker, take a stage. When I tell people what I do for a living, almost everyone says that they could never be a public speaker. If you have that desire, then there is an opportunity for you to explore!

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Teri Healy.

Teri Healy brings hope, healing and transformation to audiences and readers around the world and is the designer of the 8 & 1/2 Minute system. She has also created different programs to help serve her community. Teri has made a commitment to impacting 10 million lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I appreciate the opportunity to be interviewed! My childhood was filled with abuse and neglect. I was abandoned for three years at the age of 12. There wasn’t an adult around or food available and I was left to survive as best I could.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up the way that I had, I knew that I wanted to teach others how to overcome obstacles and create lives that they loved. I always imagined myself on a stage speaking in front of large audiences. In my 20’s I would daydream about talking to abused children and as time went on the audience just kept expanding. I have a pretty big vision for where I’d like to land next.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After one of my talks, a woman came up to me to tell me what she’d experienced. She had a successful career, a good marriage and like me, she’d come from a difficult childhood with lots of verbal abuse.

While I was speaking, it was like a switch flipped inside of her.

All of a sudden her mind was quiet and she felt peaceful for the first time in her life. It dawned on her that she’d had a steady stream of degrading thoughts that were like background noise always playing in her head. When it stopped, her world changed on a dime and new possibilities opened up for her.

She reached out to me recently and is living a life beyond her wildest dreams.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This wasn’t a funny story, but it was definitely a great lesson. I remember being chosen as the keynote speaker for an awards banquet out of state. My flight was scheduled to arrive a few hours before I was scheduled to present. While I was on the plane, the event organizer was trying to reach me with last-minute questions and I had no idea until we’d landed.

When I was finally able to respond, she was distraught and had been frantically trying to line up another speaker to fill in for me. It never occurred to me that she thought that I was missing in action or that a travel delay could jeopardize an event.

The lesson I learned was to coordinate my travel to always come in the day before I’m scheduled to speak.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. I found a mentor about 10 years ago and I’ve become unrecognizable since working with her. I believe we all need to continuing honing our gifts, personally and professionally. Finding good coaches and mentors is critical.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Yes, it’s easy to feel inadequate and intimidated by others who have achieved success in our field. I encourage people to start where they are. Ask yourself what your driving message is and where can you begin to share that out in the world. Starting out in small settings is a wonderful way to gauge your impact with an audience and you can refine your talk from there.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

When I was a child, I remember having the feeling that everything that had happened to me had a higher purpose. I believe that I’m here to touch many lives and I needed all of those experiences to do my work.

My main message is about learning how to own your value. We are taught to chase what I call our outer wins and those are great, but those give us the wrong tool to measure with. No matter what we achieve, often we’re left feeling like it’s not quite enough or that something’s still missing. It’s not until we understand how to tap into the inner wins that we can own our true worth and fill that void.

Just imagine what your life would look like if you knew how incredible you were from the inside out.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

For me, empowering my audience is a process. It starts with making an authentic connection and reaching both their minds and hearts. That allows me to create a space that opens them up to introspection, vulnerability and expansion. This is where transformation is possible.

I use my personal stories, examples from my clients and techniques that I’ve designed to make this all come together.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

When I decided to become a professional speaker, I hired a coach. I asked her how long it typically takes to overcome the nerves you feel before you take the stage. Her response was a surprise. She said that the day you don’t feel scared is the day you need to stop speaking. Feeling that fear is a sign that you truly care about your audience’s experience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. If you have an inkling to be a speaker, take a stage. When I tell people what I do for a living, almost everyone says that they could never be a public speaker. If you have that desire, then there is an opportunity for you to explore!

2. If you feel like you’re still working on your unique message, start speaking on any topic that you know well and feel confident about. When I first started, I taught people how to legitimately fix their credit and raise their scores and I did presentations in the lobbies of local banks. It was a popular topic and it opened doors for me to transition into my current talk.

3. There is no “right route”. I remember when I made the decision to pursue this work and thought that I needed formal training or to join groups that teach you how to become a professional speaker. That might be the best path for some, but it never felt comfortable to me. I’ve been able to build a successful business by following my instincts.

4. However long you think it’ll take to get to the big stages, it will most likely take longer. This was a tough one for me to swallow. I always put a time expectation when I set a new goal and I was deflated when I hadn’t gotten as far as I’d thought I would by my target date.

5. Be open to adjacent possibilities. My biggest connections have been through methods that weren’t the mainstream suggestions. I’ve never gotten an opportunity to speak through social media, for example. Recently I had a conversation with a mortgage loan officer about coaching and he connected me to a national organization. I just did a presentation for their mastermind program. It was a wonderful opportunity to enter a new industry that showed up off the beaten path.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I’ve launched a program called 8 & 1/2 Minutes and it came out of working with my coaching clients over the past eight years. I designed this process and it allows you to transform your life in just minutes a day.

Looking ahead, I’m excited about expanding my reach and getting back to live presentations again. I’m also writing a book that I hope to have published by early 2022.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Recently, I started a practice called intuitive eating to achieve my ideal body weight. It’s allowed me to release the negative self-judgment around my food choices and what shows up on the scale. This has brought me more personal contentment as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorites quotes comes from author Mike Dooley, “Don’t confuse staying the course with clinging to a cursed ‘how’.”

Often we have a vision or goal and we think we know the route to get there. We have to keep moving forward and working toward it, but give up the belief that there’s only one path to take.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think that living by example is the best way to start a movement. I have a wonderful friend, Suhdish Chandra, M.D. who I met when I hosted a radio show a couple of years ago. He is an incredible catalyst for bringing charity and contribution to our community and we now work together to spread the awareness and habit of giving back. When we inspire others and teach our children, everything spreads exponentially.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to have lunch with Oprah. I would guess her calendar is pretty full but would appreciate a tag!

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn and on Instagram as @diggingforyourgold. You can also visit my website at TeriHealy.com.

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!