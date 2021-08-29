Teresa Sieck of WebCareHealth: “Healthcare providers need to remember that a patient’s home life is much”

Healthcare providers need to remember that a patient’s home life is much, much different than what you’re experiencing when you see them in a practice or clinic. Often, it’s unknown. We are not sure what’s going on in a patient’s life unless they choose to tell us. So, making every attempt to track important data and show your patients that you care, can make all the difference in their health. In many cases, the connectivity through remote monitoring may be all the patient has. There are many patients that have no support system at home, and their only support system is the connectivity to their provider through remote monitoring.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Teresa Sieck, MPAS, PA-C, PhD.

Dr. Teresa A. Sieck has served as a healthcare professional and clinician in primary care and cardiology for nearly 30 years. Her passion and drive to find a solution to improve the lives of all patients has been relentless. Her vision for revolutionizing healthcare coupled with her keen healthcare business knowledge led her into the entrepreneurial world, co-founding a software based remote monitoring solutions company in 2014. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Medical Officer at WebCareHealth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I spent nearly 20 years in clinical practice and learned as much from patients as they did from me. Experiencing first-hand the work, time and energy it takes to care for patients was my inspiration for co-founding WebCareHealth, a remote patient monitoring company. My clinical background afforded me the opportunity to identify a need and bring it to life. I understand what the pain points are and that has aided me in developing the best solutions that ease the workload on healthcare providers and additionally improve the lives of patients. Creating a remote monitoring platform was an opportunity for me to tether the provider and patient together when the patients were away from the four walls of the clinic to improve clinic and patient outcomes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There is not just one story that summarizes how WebCareHealth is positively impacting the healthcare industry, but daily stories. Nothing warms the heart more than hearing from patients that what we doing is helping them. A week doesn’t go by that my team isn’t sharing another heartfelt story from a very grateful patient or a physician. It is what drives me and the WebCareHealth team every day. I could probably talk for hours about the number of patients that have been so thankful for the remote monitoring services that we’re providing that offers them freedom, to stay in their own home, to be able to travel if that’s what they like to do, but still stay connected to their physician. A lot of time is spent in healthcare not only working directly with the patient but with their family and their support system. So, in essence, remote patient monitoring offers connectivity to the clinical team, the patient and the their care team to help improve care. Our clinical partners know WebCareHealth is working together with them as a partner to make sure that the patients are getting the care they need when they are at home.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is, “there is no substitute for hard work” by Thomas Edison. This quote has been so instrumental for me. As I look back at different stages in my life I have set many goals and I knew it would be hard work to be able to achieve those goals. This quote reminds that what I put in is what I am going to get out of everything I do. So, after nine years of college and three degrees, raising four daughters, enjoying a successful clinical career and treating patients every day for nearly 20 years, I ventured out into the unknown and became an entrepreneur. I remind myself every day that there’s no substitute for hard work. I believe in the mission that I set out to achieve, and that was to help others. If I help one person at a time, then that hard work that I put in has been worth it. I think for me, moving from one professional career to another, even though I’ve stayed in the healthcare space, I must continue to remind myself that nothing is easy and there’s never a substitute for hard work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think there’ve been so many people along the way. I’m obviously grateful for my family, who has allowed me to grow professionally, and to many mentors that have helped me and allowed me to learn and experience so much. Very early in my professional journey, there were two very special physicians, Dr. Ron Terrell and the late Dr. Dennis Mallory that took me under their wing, offered advice, let me experience art of medicine and showed me the true sense of caring for others. I think we often don’t have the opportunity to share with people how much they’ve helped us and how much you treasure their willingness to help us learn. I’m forever grateful for all of them for helping shape me as a professional and as a person. Once again, every day in my life, I try to learn from others and I appreciate all of those people along the way who’ve been willing to teach and share their knowledge in order to help me get where I’m at today. I’m very grateful for that. I will also tell you the day I stepped into my first clinical practice, I wanted to give back and I started being a preceptor and mentor to healthcare students. Throughout my entire career, I accepted students from the physician assistant program, the pharmacy program, the nursing program, the medical program — just to make sure that if there was anything I could share that would add value and help them along their journey, that I did that. So, my entire career I’ve always wanted to make sure that I’ve given back as much as those that were so grateful to help me.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

I think with all things in life, humans like to be in the presence of other humans. There is nothing like the hands-on approach, or touch, and that direct conversation and feeling of connectivity. I think that’s where you start to build the trust and it drives accountability for both the healthcare provider and the patient. So that face-to-face office visit adds a lot of value. And I don’t think there’s any true substitute for that. I think remote monitoring programs enhance that. RPM augments it and complements it. The initial basis of the art of medicine is gathering information from a patient to help guide your thinking and your diagnosis. The next part is a true exam. Actually listening to the heart or lungs, for example. Together these two things help the medical professional come to a diagnosis that allows them to make a care plan for the patient. That’s what allows us to move those patients into other means of ongoing management. So, once you’ve had that face-to-face in-office connection and you build the trust and rapport with the patient and establish that connectivity, we can now shift that patient to remote monitoring or tele-health visits, which allow us to continue that relationship and strengthen that care plan that we have with them.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Obviously when the patient walks away from you and they’re away from the four walls of your clinic, many things can influence them. For example, when they are away from you, their diets potentially slip, their exercise lags, they lose motivation, they feel less accountable, or they miss medications. They might even be very confused about the instructions they were given when they left the office. I think the challenges are really understanding what’s going on with your patient when they’re out in their real-life setting. Remote monitoring programs help us keep a grasp on what’s going on during a day-to-day basis so that we can interject and monitor trends and offer new support systems or offerings to make sure the patient stays along the right path. We know that the very short time that we have with a patient when they’re in the office, that 15-minute visit for instance, is not going to give us a true picture of what’s going on in that patient’s everyday life. The more connected we can stay to them when they’re out in their real world, gives us more opportunities to keep them healthy and keep them on the right path to a more healthy and functional life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remote patient monitoring really addresses connectivity and accountability within healthcare. Connecting real-time data from patients into actionable opportunities helps to reassure the patient they’re on the right track. If data trends show something that’s changing, then immediate clinical action can be taken to bring that patient right back to their baseline to avoid unnecessary visits to urgent cares, emergency rooms, or even avoid hospitalizations. As I look at the top five things that I think providers need to know to best care for their patients, number one is that I think you really need to understand what their physiological data looks like outside your practice. Having them come to the office provide a weight and a blood pressure is one point in time and having patients go home and weigh and keep track of it is also much different than having them, for instance, weigh themselves or take a blood pressure to report it through a software platform that’s available to the clinic real-time to review, monitor, and see trends. I think it’s very important to know, like I said, number one, what that patient’s physiological data looks like. Things like their blood pressure, their weight, their resting heart rate, their pulse, their temperature. All of these types of physiological measurements are very important and can look very different when the patient’s out in their own setting versus in your practice setting. So, it’s important to compare what’s going on when you’re seeing them in the office and what’s going on when they’re away from you. The second thing I think is very important, is to understand what’s going on with the patient’s true symptoms every day, or how are they functioning in their own space. Because when they come to see you in the office, oftentimes if they’re not having symptoms right then, then they will say to you, well, I’m feeling great. So, you may think that they’re going along the right path, but if you’re actually seeing what’s going on with them on a day-to-day basis, and you ask them about their symptoms or how much they’re exercising, or how their diet’s going, right at that time, their answer may be different. If you’re able to put yourself in their shoes every day and see what’s going on and how they’re feeling, you’re obviously able to intervene and make suggestions and get them back on the right path. When we see patients in the office, it takes too long to really dig into what’s going on in their real life. And 15 minutes is really about all you’re allowed. So, it’s a very quick interview of what’s going on with that patient. And once they leave, they forget to say, oh, yeah, I forgot to tell the doctor that a week ago I had a specific experience. And by the time they get out of the physician office, they decide that they will just mention it the next time. So, suddenly, their healthcare starts to slip over time because there isn’t that connectivity and the ability to recognize what’s going on with the patient when they’re out in the real world. I think the third thing is, and I’ve mentioned this already, is connectivity. The more we’re connected to the patient, the better the relationship. Hopefully the patient is adhering to the care plan that’s set in front of them. Remote patient monitoring provides that ongoing connectivity that patients really desire and allows the medical professionals to receive the timely information they need to keep the patient feeling well and on the right track and keeping them out of emergency rooms and out of the hospital. The patients typically prefer not to go to urgent care or to the hospital, but sometimes they feel it’s their only safe place to go if they’re feeling unwell. If they have a way to stay connected to their provider, they can routinely relay their symptoms and their physiological information to their provider. They feel that their provider knows them well and that is the safest person to make any adjustments or recommendations for them. I believe that the fourth thing that providers need to know is that it’s not feasible to see every patient in the office as frequent as we would like to. So, because of this it is very difficult to monitor trends. Remote monitoring programs complement what providers are doing in the office and allows the practices to open their schedule for higher acuity patients that really need them right then and allows them to shift that chronic patient that’s at least stable at that time to a remote monitoring platform. This opens an appointment for the higher acuity patients because we know there’s only so many time spots in a day to see patients. There are only so many physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to see these patients. I think that remote monitoring programs offer the ability to open their scheduling templates and really see the right patients at the right time and prevent them from going to urgent cares and emergency rooms for the care that they need. Finally, I think the fifth thing is that healthcare providers need to remember that a patient’s home life is much, much different than what you’re experiencing when you see them in a practice or clinic. Often, it’s unknown. We are not sure what’s going on in a patient’s life unless they choose to tell us. So, making every attempt to track important data and show your patients that you care, can make all the difference in their health. In many cases, the connectivity through remote monitoring may be all the patient has. There are many patients that have no support system at home, and their only support system is the connectivity to their provider through remote monitoring. Patients living with chronic diseases need positive reinforcement and ongoing education and motivation. That’s why at WebCareHealth, we have implemented an educational engagement component for our remote monitoring software, so that patients feel like they have more knowledge, and the support system that they need.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Remote patient monitoring programs collect real-time actionable data on an ongoing basis. This allows for improved care and improved efficiencies. If we can improve efficiencies through software, reporting data and documentation, we also provide a basis for which medical practices can be better reimbursed. This is important as reimbursement for remote patient monitoring brings a potential new revenue stream to these clinical practices. Traditionally, a lot of the time that they have spent in the traditional setting making phone calls to patients and playing phone tag is now able to be documented through the remote monitoring tool so that they can be reimbursed for all the work they’re doing. We know that in healthcare in is important that we spend a lot of time trying to improve the outcomes of our patients. Now we have a new tool to help physicians document more extensively what they are doing outside of the office visit so that they can truly be properly reimbursed for the work that we’re doing.

Also, remote patient monitoring data is displayed in software platforms in a manner that makes it very easy to review and eliminate a lot of those unnecessary phone calls and to take it a step further, shifting chronic patients to remote patient monitoring opens time slots for the medical professionals. Quite frankly, the high-acuity patients that can be seen in the office need to be seen in the office. If patient schedules are scheduled full of very stable chronic patients, it doesn’t give the opportunity to see our own patients that are in the greatest need at that time. So urgent cares and emergency rooms often are that landing spot for these patients. Often in these instances, the patient is being seen by a new physician that does not know the patient’s history, and it makes it much more challenging to treat that patient. It also disrupts that care plan that was set out by the primary physician that was originally caring for the patient.

I think the benefit we really see in remote patient monitoring is that we’re able to keep the clinical team and that patient tethered closely together. The patients have the clinical support that they need, and the clinical team has the data and information that they need to keep the patient on the right track. I think for us here at WebCareHealth, the stories that we hear or read every day and every week are that patients feel more accountable. In fact, we had a lady call us last week who told our team that she loves our remote monitoring program because she feels more accountable. That is the exact thing we want to happen. We want these patients to take charge of their life and be more accountable for what’s happening to their health when they’re away from their physician.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Remote patient monitoring is a key component within the larger telehealth industry. It is an arm of telehealth that allows physicians and clinicians to stay connected to their patients and provides the ability to gather real-time data about a patient and allows rapid decisions to be made to prevent unnecessary adverse events. The history we can gather along with the physiological data, gives a care team a very solid understanding of what’s going on with a patient and the trends that can be tracked through monitoring software. I also think that secure websites and mobile apps have been very, very valuable in gathering the correct information from the patient on their timeline, which is important. This allows for an automatic process that does not interrupt a patient’s day. Patients can log into the app or go to the website and answer survey questions about their health at their convenience. Then, the physiological data is transmitted automatically either through Bluetooth or via cellular service. So, for example, a patient can step on the scale any time of day and that report or that weight can be sent directly to the software. I think it’s been very valuable to have these tools that make it very easy for the patient to get the information to their care team that could trigger a change in their care plan. It could trigger an immediate office visit, for example. Or it could just compliment what’s happening on a day-to-day basis and keep the patient on that same path. I think about tools that we didn’t have; I don’t want to age myself here, but 20, 25, 30 years ago, we didn’t have apps and websites that allowed patients to report securely their information to their provider. These tools have been very helpful in this space today.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I think it would be amazing if all patients had what I would call physical exam monitors in their homes that would maybe relay their heart sounds or their lung sounds, or even things like the thoracic impedance across their chest. Right now, we have things like blood pressure cuffs and weight scales and pulse oximetry, but to really understand what’s going on inside the body outside those physiological data points, being able to listen to the lungs and truly listen to the heart would be amazing. I think this way the physical exam and history as well as physiological data could be combined with this form of remote physical exam, creating the comprehensive care plan for the patient. It would be a tremendous undertaking, but the feeling of that hands-on exam along with the collection of the physiological data and the functional status of the patient would add a great deal of value for treating these patients.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I feel patients need to know that remote monitoring gives a provider that real-time actionable data that keeps them healthy. Knowing what’s going on with a patient in between their visits makes keeping them on track with their care plan so much easier. And, the patients need to understand that the data that’s coming in through the remote monitoring platform is viewed and analyzed by the healthcare team. It’s used to determine what the next step should be in that patient’s care plan. Patients need to understand they’re not just sending their information to a software platform and it sits there, but that it is used to take action when it’s necessary to keep the patient on that right path and keep them from having a stroke or heart attack or having worsening heart failure or ending up in an emergency room or a hospital bed. I think that they also need to understand that all telehealth services keep patients connected to the provider for ongoing care and support, and that’s their means of reaching out in between visits if they have any concerns about what’s going on.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I don’t know if there’s one specific new thing that excites me. I really feel that all technology excites me, because the advances that we’re experiencing today improves access to care and improves patient care. And that’s really what gets me excited. Anything that extends medical expertise to the patients in their own home setting is exciting. Technology is a great way to extend clinical expertise out into what I call the real world. As a provider, when you see a patient for 15 minutes you feel like that’s all the expertise you can share, right? You don’t get to see them the next day and the next week and the next month. But, if you have technology in play, then our medical community can share more on an ongoing basis with patients to reduce disparities and healthcare inequities that exists today. And I think it’s very important for people to understand that technology is not for a small subset of patients. Technology is meant to allow us to reach all people and to reduce the disparities that we see across our country.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I think that technology is very, very important, but the need for talented healthcare providers, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other team members is paramount. There is a lot to be said about the art of medicine, human touch and the emotion that plays a key role in treating patients. I think there is a time and a place for all medical services, including remote monitoring, which falls under that larger telehealth umbrella. If positioned appropriately, it can bring great value. I think technology brings tremendous value, but we don’t want to lose sight of the fact that we need very, very talented professionals to continue to offer their talents at managing these patients and encourage others to go into the profession of healthcare so that they could help serve others in their communities.

Newer generations of healthcare providers are very tech-savvy and I think are going to be more open-minded to implementing new technologies. I believe they understand technology and the value that it can bring, but I think the challenge is going to be whether they will be more reliant on technology versus the true skills that are needed to compassionately care for people. I’m referring to the hands-on, art of medicine. Truly using knowledge and experience to treat patients versus using algorithms and technology that tells us how to treat that patient. I think it’s a Catch-22 situation. I think there must be a marriage of the two where we have very talented people leading the way and placing technology in that mix to really help drive the best outcomes for patients.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could personally inspire a movement within the industry, it would be that we need to move faster towards greater connectivity. I truly believe that the more we stay connected with patients in a non-threatening way, regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status, we are going to be able to move the needle. That means finding ways to include all people, so we can improve care and prevent disease progression. I think remote monitoring will continue to be a huge piece of this because patients that feel connected to their provider and have a lifeline to their provider, do better. They’re more accountable. They’re more successful. Preventing one hospitalization or one death at a time is going to help us really move the needle in a positive direction. Remote monitoring, as I stated, is one way to stay directly connected. But I think there are going to be a lot of new technologies that will offer that connectivity and that lifeline of medical advice to people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our website, webcarehealth.com is a great resource to learn more about our remote monitoring solutions and industry advances. I am also active on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.