Teresa Fuller Of A Healthy Tomorrow: “Model it yourself”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Teresa Fuller, M.D./Ph.D.

Author and speaker, Dr. Teresa Fuller is an integrative holistic pediatrician who received both her M.D. and Ph.D. at Howard University. Dr. T is the Executive Director of A Healthy Tomorrow, PA, an organization that empowers families with lifestyle-based solutions to achieve optimal wellness. She is the author of Change 1 Thing: A Doctor’s Guide to Permanent Weight Loss, Disease Prevention and a Lifetime of Incredible Health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I’m a native Baltimorean who grew up in a lower middle-income family. My parents highly valued education and strongly encouraged my early interest in medicine. My parents gave me a strong sense of self-confidence. I pursued a science concentration in high school and continued to study medicine and science in undergrad. I followed a traditional route into medical school. Because of my love for science, I combined a physiology Ph.D. with my medical studies.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My eyes were initially opened to the power of nutrition to heal my body through a presentation on healthy living that I heard while on a cruise. The presenter told his inspiring story of how he used a combination of a healthy diet, exercise and detoxification strategies to heal an arthritic hip condition that he’d had.

At the time I was in my late 30s working as a hospital pediatrician and starting to have some bothersome health problems. They weren’t severe, but for one I was 30 pounds overweight, and I was dealing with an inflammatory foot condition called plantar fasciitis, causing painful walking. And I thought these were just by natural consequences of nearing 40 years old.

Because that presentation really resonated with me, I started on a path to learn about what a healthy diet really was. If you had asked me at the time, I wouldn’t have thought I was eating an unhealthy diet. But I learned about the inflammatory nature of many foods, and the anti-inflammatory nature of natural foods.

Little did I know at the time that this would turn into my passion and life’s work to learn about and teach about the power of the body to heal itself when equipped with the right nutrients and the right (non-toxic) environment.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My morning walk. In the mornings, I walk outdoors along the road just outside of my home. I do this for the purposes of exposing my body to sunlight first thing in the morning and getting a brisk workout which both serve to energize me for the day. The street is very low trafficked and so it is peaceful; it is uphill and it is convenient because it’s right outside of my house. The convenience of the location allows me to be consistent. I then come in for my morning smoothie which is usually a combination of frozen fruit, superfood honey and chia, ground flax and ground pumpkin seed.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was already a pediatrician when I learned about wellness, but once I experienced the healing power of a healthy diet, I knew I had to make this a central part of my practice with patients. At the time, I was a hospital-based pediatrician, but this new focus prompted me to change to primary care where I could follow patients over time and inform them of healthy choices to maintain or improve their health. I also basically went on a crusade to teach audiences beyond my practice about these techniques, and thus, my business “A Healthy Tomorrow,” was born which I use to blog and speak on healthy lifestyle topics. As I extensively researched the multiple components of a healthy lifestyle, I compiled them into a book that takes people step-by-step into a healthy lifestyle.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My biggest challenge initially was amassing the information that I needed to understand how to achieve wellness. I had to learn what truly comprised a healthy diet, what detoxification meant, and the many other components that contribute to health such as proper sleep, stress reduction, supplementation, nature. These were not things I had learned in med school.

After that, my next big challenge was organizing this into manageable steps that I could explain to patients and that I could incorporate into the confines of the limited time of an office practice. The information on healthy living is so vast that organizing it was a big challenge for me. The way I resolved this challenge was by creating a monthly health challenge for my church members to help making adopting a healthy lifestyle manageable. As I would learn different components of healthy living, such as proper sleep or specific healthy food groups and how they contributed to health, I would create a new monthly challenge for the members to institute. After a while, I had 12 separate steps that incorporated every major health habit needed to prevent or reverse disease. This ultimately became a book.

Another major challenge was translating this information for a pediatric population. While there was plenty of information on what adults need to do to achieve healthy living, how to encourage that among children was not as bountiful. Moreover, children are much less likely to be cooperative, so I needed to also help parents with strategies to incorporate these changes.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I am writing and speaking on these health topics to one family at a time, but also distributing this information to larger audiences through writing articles, speaking at conferences, and now moving toward advocating to lawmakers.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The project I am most excited about is my focus on “Building the Village.” I am challenging our community leaders to start putting in place the supports needed to make healthy living a reality for our families. Rather than simply put the onus on the patient to eat well and exercise, I want to community to take responsibility for providing access to healthy food, safe outdoor environments, public health messaging.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Inquisitiveness: I have a strong need to know why we, as a population, are in the state of health we are in and what we can do. This inquisitiveness led me to consume many books and research articles about health.

Persistence: to make this a life-long project has taken a lot of persistence because I had to find a lot of this information outside of my regular medical education.

Indignation: recognizing how much is stacked against our efforts at health and allowing an anger about the barriers to health to spur me on this passion to spread this information.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a state in which the body is functioning optimally and is manifested by energy, healthy mental state, strength and resilience.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

It should be a priority because so many people are suffering from chronic illness that can be reversed or at least improved with healthy lifestyle choices. When you have health, you have so much better a quality of life. You have the energy, strength and proper mood to carry out the life tasks that you need.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Model it yourself. My journey into this as a career started after my own personal health journey in which I changed my eating and lifestyle factors and I experienced the weight loss and the reversal of inflammation in my body Become an expert: it took and continues to take a lot of my spare time to read updated information about healthy eating and lifestyle choices. Create a focus: you can’t be an expert on everything: there’s too much that encompasses a healthy lifestyle, so focus on an area of need and get laser focused on that. For me, my focus is nutrition and brain health. I focus on knowing what nutrients and lifestyle strategies are most beneficial to brain health, what foods provide each nutrient, and how to best incorporate these in a healthy diet. Of course, as a general pediatrician, I have to know much more than this, so I still maintain a good fund of knowledge in immune, GI, and heart health, etc. Be consistent. I have to consistently learn and distribute information on my various media outlets because I want my patients and followers to receive a steady diet of information and inspiration on their journeys Think long term. As a pediatrician, I am always thinking about long term health. I remind my parents of this. The choices you make today are setting up habits that will affect their children for the rest of their lives. In fact, in 2018, the AAP released a report that shows how the environment in the first 1000 Days of life heavily influences healthy far into adulthood.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be creating a culture of health. I don’t want families to have to work so hard to be healthy. I want them to be supported by media, schools, community centers, businesses, laws. So the movement I am focused on going forward is identifying and generating these supports for families.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Michelle Obama. I greatly admire the work she has done and continues to do to promote healthy living for children through informing and inspiring toward health eating and movement (Let’s Move).

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: DrTeresaFuller.com

@DrTeresaFuller on FB, Twitter and Instagram

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!