Tennis: Deuce Something…

...it's to your advantage!

By

The tennis most prestigious tournament, Wimbledon, would have finished on Sunday afternoon with the Gentleman’s final. It seems like an eternity that Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer played a 5-set thriller but it was just in July 2019. And don’t forget that Simona Halep played a “perfect” match against Serena Williams for the Ladies title.

Coronavirus – 19 put a cancel on The Championships as well as a tentative postponement of the French Open, until mid-September. What a bummer for Rafael Nadal not able to go for #13, if not for the virus dilemma. Also, scrapping Ashleigh Barty from Australia a chance to defend her 2019 victory.

So, is professional tennis “on the radar” for the US Open in late August to actually be played in New York? I can say since sports have been out-of-sight, out-of-mind, I think not. As a tennis guy, sure I’ve missed the last two majors but more important issues are on my mind these days. I assume I’m not the only one with this concerned mindset.

The PGA golf tour is in action and our summer team sports are in practice/prep mode for a limited season of play. Football will be at a “crossroads” come early fall to compete as scheduled. The Kansas City Chiefs are probably going “bonkers” for another chance at the Lombardi Trophy with their lineup of star players. Plus, college football is going to be questionable in little over a month. What a predicament in the sports world.

So here’s my take on the pro tennis tour especially in America as of July 14…lets just call it a “wash” for the remainder of 2020. American’s should give every moment of positive thoughts and action to our health and safety for the welfare of our people. Sports and entertainment are a cultural asset to our lives but at this moment in time, I think it’s secondary to our overall safety to our family and loved ones.

Let’s get on better footing with our current issues and hopefully, 2021 will be a new year like yesteryears normalcy…life goes on.

Tennis, deuce something…it’s to our advantage!

    Leo Estopare

