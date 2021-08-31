Tenley Starr Fabian of Starr Med Spa: “Listen to yourself, no one else”

Listen to yourself, no one else: If you feel like you can do something, you will. Don’t overthink other peoples’ judgement and listen to your gut — it usually steers you in the right direction.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tenley Starr Fabian, Founder of Starr Med Spa.

Tenley began her career much earlier than most, in that she was raised by a family deeply embedded in the medical profession. Her father is a doctor, and a world renown surgeon, known for specialties in plastics, cleft lip and pallet repair, and hand injuries. She grew up around medicine and knew early on that she wanted to make it a career.

She attended the University of South Carolina for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, quickly made a name for herself by becoming one of the youngest Tier 1 Trauma Emergency Room nurses in Southern California-a spot that typically takes years to prove your mettle. After proving her value and then some, and also having had the opportunity to work alongside her father after all those years of training, she decided to venture off into the world she came to love as a child-Aesthetic Medicine.

Tenley has been injecting for more than 5 years and has quickly risen to the top of the pack, recognized for her incredible attention to detail, and her dedication to natural and responsible aesthetic medicine. She founded Starr | Medspa in early 2020 with the dream of owning and operating a world-class Medispa so she could treat, educate, and stimulate her hometown of Westlake Village, CA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I graduated from University of South Carolina with my nursing degree. I moved back to California and work in the Emergency Room for 3 years. My father is a plastic surgeon and I knew that what I really wanted to do. After working in the ER I made the switch to Aesthetic nursing and the rest is history!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Something interesting was last year! I launched my Med Spa right at the beginning of the covid pandemic. I was nervous, and uncertain how a company would even be able to survive something like this, but we did! We were able to stay open just limited capacity following protocol.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Anyone who starts their own company is going to make mistakes. Of course at the time, none of those mistakes were funny to me, but now I can look back and laugh at them. One mistake in particular was thinking I needed everything to start. You don’t! Start small, less is more so you don’t get overwhelmed and can focus the bigger picture and not be distracted by the small stuff.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for my team. We are a small female led team, but we work so hard and to me they are all amazing. I also work with a few members of my family, which can get a little tricky — but in my situation it has been a great experience so far! My parents had a very successful practice for 25 years and when I opened mine up I knew they were the best people to have on my team. We all still work together to this day! Also, no one is ever going to put in the hours outside the office like your own mom and husband. They believe in me and have made my success today a possibility.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I am a mother of two adorable girls, one is a toddler and one just a baby. I was actually pregnant with when I stared my company! It is definitely a challenge hard and you need help and understanding from partners, peers, and even your clients. For me, I think there is mixed messaging out there that women cannot have it all, that they cannot run a successful business and household, and this forces a lot of women to overthink and only pick one avenue (mom or entrepreneur). I believe that the work force needs more positive messaging about balancing work and life, and providing more assets to women in the work force like additional maternity leave, childcare at work, etc…

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I would say equality is all we can strive for. Women and men NEED to be seen as equals. We receive the same education, so the teaching and information that is shared with children as they grow up needs to highlight the importance of equality.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Unfortunately, there is mixed messaging in the world that women cannot make for successful founders. The reality is that women are exponentially better at multi-tasking, we can be a mom of two, run a household, homeschool, and run a business. It really comes down to who those women have in their corner, because a strong support system is everything. If you don’t have that support system, look for it, because I can assure women out there it exists and more women need to stop settling and do what they want with their lives.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

I think a few “myths” about being a founder are that you will have no life outside of work. Of course you are working all the time, but if you love what you do and involve friends and family, you can meld the two together. Having a work/life balance is completely possible when being a founder. You just have to make the time to find your groove and support.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

To be a successful business owner I would say you need perseverance. You have to accept failure when it comes and look at it in a different way. Failure will happen, but you need it to learn and grow as an entrepreneur and pivot — most of the time it leads to larger success down the line that you never expected. A major difference between a “founder” and “regular employee” is basically that a founder will put their entire self into their company, it is their baby, their world. An employee can clock in and clock out, and be truly “off work,” while a founder will never experience that. However, being a founder also creates this immense fulfillment I can’t explain.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Things I wish someone told me before I got started:

Take your time: I definitely rushed my opening (amidst a pandemic), and I think by doing that I made little mistakes along the way that I would have caught had I taken my time.L Listen to yourself, no one else: If you feel like you can do something, you will. Don’t overthink other peoples’ judgement and listen to your gut — it usually steers you in the right direction. Trust yourself first: Your team is your support, but look up to you and trust and believe you. Before you can lead anyone else, you must believe in yourself! Be happy: Even in low months you are still succeeding! Times can get tough, but try to find the silver lining always to keep you going. Ditch the stuff that doesn’t suit you or your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Giving back. This industry is very difficult to get into. It requires a lot of training which costs a lot of money. I make it a point to train and share my technique with new people to want to join the industry.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To be kind and non-judgmental, to focus on the future and let go of the past.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If I could meet someone it would be Jamie O’Banion. She has built an empire from the ground up, with honest and hard work. She is also a mother and a wife — to me she is crushing it!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.