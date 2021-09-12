Tender Touch Of, You Eddie! Eddie Haywood #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic 🎶

What does it mean to move through a tender sound? Of course a tender touch is all around. We just have to get open to that tender sound. Tenderness is soft. Tenderness is Earthly. Tenderness grants us the capabilities to hear things we have yet to sense. My, how beautiful, the tender touch caresses those painful wounds, we often fail to see.

Surely, love is supposed to be, tender! In our steady pace of rhythm, we have the power of sensing music flow into our mind and emotional state. If we have not been treated with tender vibes, we can learn about it, through music. Music births a number of sensitivities into our physical aura. Music teaches us the very meaning of, tenderness! Praise the Heavens for the very gift of music. 🎶🎵🪕🎼

Back into the world of Jazz music. What is Jazz music, should you ask? Well, it’s another one of the perfumes, from Black America’s gardens. For the culture and aesthetics of our people, it is a velvet elixir, which had affirmed our humanity. When our Souls need healing, Jazz music blessed those vibes! When love was needed for our well-being, it was the wellness of Jazz, which revived our humanity. Such was the sacred telling of Jazz music! Those invisible scars were revealed, and like honey, Jazz music healed those wounds.

Tenderly. Touch me, tenderly! There was a gentle softness into one’s ears. Whatever heaviness our people were baring was released, automatically. Through Jazz, we understood that it was natural to be human! That’s the silkened-like texture of it all!

Through one Black American, musical legend, we could imagine the sensitive nature of his fingers moving across the piano keys. We heard them. We felt them. Close your eyes and experience the melting of honey being lathered across one’s body. Every scar, cut, or bruise is miraculously melted away. Now, open your eyes. How tender do you truly feel?

Eddie Heywood