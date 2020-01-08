10 Ways to Stay Positive When Things Don’t Go As Planned

What a doozy this year has been… it’s only day eight and I feel like I’m completely getting my ass kicked. It started immediately with a scratchy throat about an hour after we toasted. I woke up about three hours later to a sick baby barely able to breathe. I stayed up all night making sure he could and finally tagged out with my husband around 7am who then rushed the little guy to urgent care for an exam while I dropped into a deep sleep.
The next six days were filled with coughing, runny noses and snuggles. The snuggles were great, but this wasn’t exactly the visioning I spoke into the skies only one hour before the new decade settled in. I think we have all experienced these moments when you get totally pumped up and then you are met with a disappointing reality.
I thought I’d share what I’m doing to stay positive even though it didn’t show up exactly how I planned it.
- Deep breaths. When in doubt stop and breathe. This sounds so corny, but it’s absolutely true.
- Get grounded. If you aren’t into grounding meditations, then go for a run. Your feet pounding the earth is a different way to get the same result.
- Hydrate. Make sure you are drinking water. One of the first things to go when I feel stressed is hydration. Grab that reusable water bottle and carry it with you wherever you go.
- Press reset. While the turning of a year is a powerful threshold, so is every moment. Now is the best time to get back on track. Lift that reusable water bottle into the air and toast to a new start right now.
- Write a list of gratitude. Gratitude holds all the power. Focus on the things that are going great and celebrate them.
- Write a list of the people who have made a difference in your life and next to their name identify a kind gesture you can do to acknowledge that impact. Think about buying them a coffee, send flowers, send them a love note, drop a surprise at their front door to find in the morning. What could you do that would brighten their day? I guarantee it will give you a lift too.
- Share your fears with someone close. I like to sit with my husband late at night and talk about what I’m feeling and he helps me to work through it. If you don’t have a significant other – call your mom, your best friend, your coach. This person needs to be someone who is committed to your happiness. Do not call that friend who fuels your worry…
- Review your goals and create an actionable plan for each goal. Identify one thing you could do right now that would get you closer. And do it.
- Ask yourself powerful questions like: What would be the most amazing thing that could happen to me? Who do I know that could help me take this year to the next level? How many opportunities are available right now?
- Go for it.