10 Ways to Stay Positive When Things Don’t Go As Planned

When the year doesn’t start as planned and you have to restart…

By

What a doozy this year has been… it’s only day eight and I feel like I’m completely getting my ass kicked. It started immediately with a scratchy throat about an hour after we toasted. I woke up about three hours later to a sick baby barely able to breathe. I stayed up all night making sure he could and finally tagged out with my husband around 7am who then rushed the little guy to urgent care for an exam while I dropped into a deep sleep.

The next six days were filled with coughing, runny noses and snuggles. The snuggles were great, but this wasn’t exactly the visioning I spoke into the skies only one hour before the new decade settled in. I think we have all experienced these moments when you get totally pumped up and then you are met with a disappointing reality.

I thought I’d share what I’m doing to stay positive even though it didn’t show up exactly how I planned it.

  1. Deep breaths. When in doubt stop and breathe. This sounds so corny, but it’s absolutely true.
  2. Get grounded. If you aren’t into grounding meditations, then go for a run. Your feet pounding the earth is a different way to get the same result.
  3. Hydrate. Make sure you are drinking water. One of the first things to go when I feel stressed is hydration. Grab that reusable water bottle and carry it with you wherever you go.
  4. Press reset. While the turning of a year is a powerful threshold, so is every moment. Now is the best time to get back on track. Lift that reusable water bottle into the air and toast to a new start right now.
  5. Write a list of gratitude. Gratitude holds all the power. Focus on the things that are going great and celebrate them.
  6. Write a list of the people who have made a difference in your life and next to their name identify a kind gesture you can do to acknowledge that impact. Think about buying them a coffee, send flowers, send them a love note, drop a surprise at their front door to find in the morning. What could you do that would brighten their day? I guarantee it will give you a lift too.
  7. Share your fears with someone close. I like to sit with my husband late at night and talk about what I’m feeling and he helps me to work through it. If you don’t have a significant other – call your mom, your best friend, your coach. This person needs to be someone who is committed to your happiness. Do not call that friend who fuels your worry…
  8. Review your goals and create an actionable plan for each goal. Identify one thing you could do right now that would get you closer. And do it.
  9. Ask yourself powerful questions like: What would be the most amazing thing that could happen to me? Who do I know that could help me take this year to the next level? How many opportunities are available right now?
  10. Go for it.

Jennifer Borba von Stauffenberg, President at Olive Creative Strategies

It all started with Cyndi Lauper in 1985. Jennifer was six years old, glammed up with her pink ruffled skirt, scrunchied ponytail and jelly bracelets up to her elbows, seeing and experiencing true self-expression for the first time. Earlier that day, her Dad surprised her and her older sister with tickets to their first concert. In disbelief that Cyndi Lauper was a real person, this precocious first-grader not only lost her first front tooth that night, be she realized her life purpose. While the music, lights, mohawks, and pink hair mesmerized the young girl, it was the power that Cyndi Lauper had over the giant crowd which captivated Jennifer. She stood on her tip-toes on the fold-out stadium seat, craning her neck to get a better glimpse of Cyndi Lauper, who used the stage and a microphone to spread a message of love and explain her passion for equality. At the time, little Jennifer didn’t realize what the pop star was doing was a form of public relations – spreading a message to the masses – but, she knew from that day on she wanted to dedicate her life to helping people share their powerful messages to the people they were trying to reach.

Fast forward 23 years later, Jennifer launched Olive PR Solutions, Inc. (now Olive Creative Strategies, Inc.) – a national public relations and marketing agency in downtown San Diego. Inspired by Cyndi Lauper, Jennifer’s mission is to amplify the messages of the most positively powerful people and brands. With over 18 years of experience, Jennifer leads a team of savvy, dynamic professionals in producing strategic campaigns that focus on the result of the result. She has a reputation for not only coming up with great ideas at your first meeting that culminate into full-blown marketing strategies, but also for being a dependable connector that can provide support for all aspects of your business based on her extensive network of vetted connections. Jennifer has secured media coverage around the world and takes pride in her clients’ wins.

Jennifer launched her career at a start-up tech company that died with the .com bust, but regained her ground at Roni Hicks & Associates, an award-winning real estate marketing agency. After learning the ropes, she moved on to Thielen Partners, which was regarded as the oldest and largest marketing agency in Central California. From there, she joined a San Diego boutique agency where she fell in love with the boutique approach. When she realized it was time for more growth, she branched out on her own.

Throughout Jennifer’s career, she has had the pleasure of leading campaigns for major brands and celebrities including Bigsley Event House (the creators of The Color Run, Electric Run, Pumpkin Nights and Soul Pose); Bosa Development; The Chopra Center; Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream; Emergen-C; p1440, the new movement lead by Kerri Walsh Jennings (three-time gold one-time bronze medal Olympian); Susan G. Komen for the Cure San Diego; Wentworth Gallery for artists including, but not limited to, Paul Stanley from Kiss, Grace Slick from Jefferson Airplane and Jane Seymour, to name a few. Specializing in building communities, Olive also represents the Little Italy Association, Liberty Station Improvement Association, San Leandro Improvement Association, Redwood City Improvement Association, and several luxury residential and commercial communities. She has also worked with several national consumer lifestyle brands including PMD (an at-home microdermabrasion product), Designer Protein, Ten Thousand Villages, Songa International and more.

