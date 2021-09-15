Ten Tips to Improve Employee Well-being In 2021

The concept of employee well-being might have gained importance after the onset of the pandemic, but it was long due. But what does improving employee well-being exactly mean?

The majority might vote for properly treating employees. However necessary it is, employee well-being is a lot more than that. It focuses on the overall satisfaction of the employees with their work and the workplace. It depends on both physical, financial, and mental factors.

Moreover, studies show that 89% of employees working in companies that focus on the well-being of employees are more likely to refer to the company as a good place to work.

While many companies use employee engagement and employee well-being interchangeably, they are very different concepts. But employee engagement can be an effective tool to improve the well-being of the employees.

However, they might not feel at their best even though they are well-treated in their workplace. So, how can you resolve this?

Different Ways to Improve Employee Well-Being

Here are a few suggestions that can ensure happy and healthy employees at their optimum level of productivity:

1. Investing in the physical well-being of the employees

Healthy employees are equivalent to better productivity at work. The health of the employees needs to be perfect for them to perform their best. Regular fitness sessions like yoga, meditation, Zumba, or workout can be beneficial.

According to a source, 61% employees have benefitted from their companies’ health/wellness programs. In addition, it also shows the employees that the company cares about them, creating a healthy relationship between the two.

2. A strong focus on work-life balance

Especially due to remote work, the line between work and personal life often blurs. Hence, companies should encourage employees to balance both. Moreover, implementing flexible work hours can be beneficial. As long as the work is delivered, the timing and process are not the priority.

It ensures that the employees do not burn out working for hours under pressure. It also tells the employees that their company trusts them. Micromanaging is not the option here.

3. Rewards and recognition

To maintain the motivation of the employees, it is necessary to recognize employees for the work they have done. A simple kudos can go a long way.

In addition to avoiding burnouts, it also provides a willingness to do even better. It is not always necessary to reward them if it goes out of the budget for the company. A simple verbal kudos can also be fruitful.

4. Mental well-being

The employees cannot deliver their best till their mental state is not optimum. Companies need to look out for any visible changes in their employees. Regular check-ins, 1v1 conversations, and informal discussions can help in understanding such situations.

Counseling and mindfulness sessions can help in ensuring the good mental health of the employees. Companies can conduct regular yoga or meditation sessions as well. However, managers and HR professionals should understand that open communication is a must for understanding the mental well-being of the employees. The employees should feel free and comfortable while talking to them about a sensitive issue like this.

5. Learning and Development

This is one of the main steps to Improve Employee Well-Being. One needs to keep upskilling themselves to remain productive and at par with the latest trends. Learning and development programs can help nurture growth in both personal and professional areas.

6. Interaction with peers

“Individual commitment to a group effort—that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.” (Vince Lombardi)

Remote working has drastically reduced the social interaction of individuals. Employees should connect to the people they are working with to build a team mindset. Hence, companies should encourage team-building activities to make sure that everyone is connected. Weekly informal team meetings, group tasks, and informal conversations can be fruitful in this matter.

7. Performance management

Feedback is a crucial part of every employee’s success. Good feedback empowers the employees, while poor reviews, when communicated efficiently, motivates them to do better. Regular performance appraisals can help them analyze areas they need to improve in and work on them.

However, companies should make sure that these performance reviews are more frequent. Conducting them on an annual basis is not as fruitful as monthly/quarterly.

8. Informal engagement activities

Companies should organize weekly activities to encourage productivity and engagement. Conducting fun games, quizzes, or informal meetings can help make work more exciting and less stressful. In addition to getting the required breaks in between schedules, it also allows employees to know their teammates better and bonding with them.

9. Setting up targets

Identifying their targets and choosing timelines can help employees work efficiently and timely. They are more aware of their abilities and speed of delivery. It paves the way for reducing stress and pressure.

10. Financial perks

This factor often gets neglected by many companies. Employees require that sense of security and satisfaction when it comes to financial perks. They often face the fear of lack of job security. Companies need to provide this security. Moreover, financial perks need to be conveyed openly before hiring to avoid any misunderstanding later.

These concepts might seem too hectic to some companies. However, they need to understand that these investments prove to be fruitful in the long run. Happy employees will feel better, work better, and deliver better.