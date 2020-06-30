Ten steps to boost your immune system

Colds, flu, gastrointestinal… Discover the measures to take to have a strong immune system and escape viruses!

The immune system: a fighter

You could say that the human body is “perfectly equipped” to deal with foreign threats, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites. The immune system is a highly complex defense system that the body uses to resist disease. Imagine a legion of tiny soldiers ready to fight when a health threat arises. Fever and inflammation are examples of weapons used by the body to protect it from possible attacks.

The ability of the immune system to defend the body is unfortunately not foolproof. Furthermore, it is not immutable; it is rather variable. Thus, during certain periods, and in the presence of various factors, the “competence” of the immune system can be compromised.

Here are some examples of factors known to “weaken” the immune system:

smoking;

chronic stress;

lack of sleep;

malnutrition;

old age.

It is important to note here that some people may have their system weakened by certain medical conditions (e.g. diabetes, cancer or HIV) or by treatments (e.g. radiotherapy or chemotherapy). This text is intended to be general and is therefore intended for people who are usually in good health, and not for those people who require special medical care.

The truth about products to boost the immune system

Currently, no drug or product has been officially approved by Health Canada to strengthen the immune system in generally healthy people. However, certain products available in pharmacies have shown promising results in this regard in clinical studies. This is the case, for example, of:

garlic;

echinacea;

ginseng;

spirulina;

zinc;

vitamin C;

trace elements;

omega-3;

probiotics.

For most of them, it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions as to their effectiveness given the results of sometimes contradictory or insufficient studies. However, note that these products are considered to be usually well tolerated, as well as safe and otherwise beneficial to health.

Other effective measures

Your lifestyle influences your health and that of your immune system. Here are ten effective and affordable measures that can help protect you from infection.