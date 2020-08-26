Ten Quick Ways to tell Better Stories

PROFILE:
An alumna of Indian Statistical Institute, Sinjini Sengupta is an erstwhile Actuary and now an award winning author, columnist and professional speaker. She is a multiple times TEDx speaker and a thought-leader on gender sensitivity and emotional culture.
BOOK:
Sinjini Sengupta is the award-winning author of “ELIXIR” which is a fiction themed on womanhood and dreams that was also made into a film that screened at 69th Cannes Film Festival and won a number of international accolades.
AREAS OF FOCUS:
Conscious leadership, Emotional Wellness, Gender Sensitivity and Creative Expressions in Written and Spoken Words.
Sengupta is regularly invited to various national and international conferences, literary and film festivals, educational institutes, business schools and corporate organisations to deliver keynotes, masterclasses and workshops.
CONNECT:
To connect with her for leading a corporate workshop, delivering a keynote, participating/ moderating panel discussions, student connection or teachers training in schools/ colleges/ b-schools or any other collaborative ideas, please send an email to [email protected]
Read more about her: https://www.toastmasters.org/magazine/magazine-issues/2018/apr2018/profile