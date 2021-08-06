Ten Productivity Hacks for the Entrepreneur Mom

Diseree “Dez” Clay

Women own 12.3 million businesses in the United States. To put things in perspective, there were around 402,000 female-owned businesses in 1972. And this percentage is only expected to grow in the coming years, according to woman-owned business statistics.

As women, we wear so many hats; wife, mother, sister, and the list goes on. How do we balance it all? I got a chance to speak with Diseree “Dez” Clay, Owner of Dez Three Sixty. Here’s what she said:

Women entrepreneurs typically face a multitude of struggles, from mom matters to crippling anxiety and exhaustion, to feeling like their to-do list will never end.

Trust me I know the feeling of what it’s like to hunger for peace amid the storm.

But, what it all boils down to is that you deserve the peace and calm that only comes when you are focused and intentional with systems and strategies.

So, to my fellow “mompreneurs” it’s time to stop feeling overwhelmed and start reaching peak performance in your business and with your family.

Let’s leave survival mode behind and thrive in your role as both mom and entrepreneur.

Today, I want to share with you some of the secrets to productivity. “There are secrets?”

I heard you ask… and the answer is “Yes!”

By listening to other people and how they become more productive, I have discovered that there are two very simple things that every super-productive person has in common.

The first is that they LOVE what they do.

Every single super-productive person I know would do what they do for free (that includes me). They do it without any expectation of people seeing the effort, and without any expectation of making money from it.

They do it purely because they love it. I mean seriously, if something is taking huge amounts of time away from your family, it better be worth it. Wouldn’t you agree?

When you show up to your work with love, enthusiasm, and have fun doing it, it makes sense that you will get more work done.

Not only will you get more work done and be more productive, but your work will also be of much better quality.

Gabby Bernstein says ‘The way you can get into action is by taking away the expectation. It’s so simple. It’s so fun and effortless and joyful to do without expectation.”

The second simple thing that every super-productive person has in common is that they DO without thinking.

They don’t sit there and think about what they are going to do, they just do it! It’s not always easy when you are juggling your business and your family, but when a precious pocket of time pops up, you can’t waste it.

Here are the Top 10 Tips for Productivity for Entrepreneur Moms:

1. Read, listen to, or watch inspiring content at the start of your day.

There are some amazingly inspirational people out there creating YouTube videos, podcasts, blog posts, and books. Use them!

2. Exercise in the morning.

Listen, I know that most people who have children can’t fit in an hour gym session every morning… but anything is better than nothing. Do squats while you’re brushing your teeth, do as many leg kickbacks as you can while the kettle is boiling, or stretch those calves in the shower. You’ll be surprised at the difference small but often bursts of exercise can make.

3. Practice gratitude.

Every day, write three things in your journal that you are grateful for. It doesn’t matter how big or small or insignificant it seems in the moment.

4. Visualization.

Spend at least a couple of minutes every morning visualizing your dream life. What are you working towards? Actually, feel yourself living that life and engage all of your senses – what does it look/smell/taste/sound/feel like? Think about the tangible and the intangible.

5. Review your goals and achievements.

Looking back on a month and seeing how much you have achieved is the best way to get motivated. It doesn’t matter how small the achievement is… Write it down!

6. Plan your day the night before.

If you wake up knowing exactly what you need to do, and in what order, you are much more likely to get them done.

7. Keep your to-do list small.

Try and give yourself a ‘top three.’ Three things that you want to achieve that day – and if you achieve them, you can consider your day a productive one. Having a to-do list that’s never-ending is one of the biggest causes of procrastination. You feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to start.

8. Do the hardest or most uncomfortable tasks first.

It’s very tempting to do all the tasks you enjoy doing first and the hard ones get put off until another day. If you tackle those difficult tasks first, you are more likely to get through them because you are building up to the ones you enjoy.

9. Reward yourself! Completed a goal?

Treat yourself to a chapter of your new book (If you need some suggestions let me know!), an episode of your favorite show, or even just a coffee break. I mean come on, what mompreneur doesn’t need more coffee?

10. Take a break.

Working yourself to the bone is only going to end in burn-out. Take regular breaks throughout the day and make sure you have at least one day a week where you switch off and take some ‘me’ time.

So here’s your next step: “DIG Deep = “get deliberate, inspired, & going.” – Brenee Brown

Remember, being productive isn’t about how many things you get done on your to-do list, but more about the things that you complete that yield a higher return in results.

Bonus (because I like giving more) Like to use technology? Download a Pomodoro focus app to help you manage your task and time and helps you to perform tasks efficiently. You can thank me later! (wink)

What are your favorite ways of getting productive?

