Ten Life Lessons to be Rocked

“As a member of the band (workplace/organization), it is your prerogative to not just be the best version of yourself but to help everybody performing with you, to do so. Performing is never myopic. It is about having the stage-view to understand, change things you can and accept things for what they are. After all, you are fortunate to see things from a higher perspective. It is your job to get everybody on that stage; whether it is pulling up a customer, staff or a stakeholder, to see and perform in smooth synchronization with you.” From LIFE LESSONS FROM WHEN I WAS IN A ROCK BAND – A Guide On Wading Through Workplace Gigs now available on Amazon Kindle.

These are the Ten Life Lessons that will help anyone starting a job, facing interpersonal challenges or transitioning into a new phase in their work lives.

Lesson#1: Life is a Rock Show!

Put on your best dress, darlin’. You’re in the public eye, always make it worth their eyeball time; or they will go elsewhere and watch another show.

Lesson#2: Unfair weather is unpredictable.

Understand that, accept it and have a plan, know what to do and where to run for cover should it rain on your show.

Lesson#3: Have a “stage view”.

Look at things from above, along with everything and everybody else. From the stage you get a broader picture and see things clearer. Use your stage view to help you lead. As you perform, take time off to view things from a higher perspective and get the group to have the same vision.

Lesson#4: Life is a rollin’ stone.

Expect your peers, subordinates, customers and bosses to change their opinion about you without warning. Keep moving to the beat and treat each of those moments as a different song with a different rhythm.

Lesson#5: Take good care of your gear (yourself).

Sleep well, exercise, give thanks, drink plenty of water and eat well. A lack of stamina, energy and rhythm are strict no-no’s when you’re rocking it.

Lesson#6: Avoid lip-synching.

Good ethics and doing the honourable thing should be on top of your list. Nothing brings you down faster than a bad reputation.

Lesson#7: Learn new music.

Constantly learn something new. Invest in yourself, update your skills and move with the times. It’s more for the fans than for you.

Lesson#8: You’re in a rock band.

You are not a solo artist. Avoid working in silos. You have a team that you need to understand and work with. It’s your job to get everyone moving to the beat.

Lesson#9: Your timing is unique.

Success is subjective. Everybody makes it big in their own way and at their correct time.

Lesson#10: Feel the music.

If you don’t enjoy it, you won’t do it well. Learn to enjoy it or find something else to do without jeopardizing the band.