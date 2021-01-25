Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Telling my story has helped me to galvanise others to give and make a difference.

For the weekly prompt w/c January 25th 2021 I decided to answer the following question. Have you ever found that sharing your own story was an empowering way to open up and connect with others? How did telling your story affect your own perspective or the trajectory of your life?  “To ease another’s heartache is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For the weekly prompt w/c January 25th 2021 I decided to answer the following question.

  • Have you ever found that sharing your own story was an empowering way to open up and connect with others? How did telling your story affect your own perspective or the trajectory of your life? 

“To ease another’s heartache is to forget one’s own.”

Abraham lincoln

As I embark on a Virtual World Speaking Tour following being given an honour from the Queen I am telling my story to empower people to realise the importance and power of giving.

After losing my first daughter from a brain tumour at the age of 3 years my husband and  had a choice although it didn’t feel like that at the time.

Let’s be honest, I don’t think there is anything that can happen to you that is worse than losing a child. No one expects to bury their child before their parents. But we did.

It gave me an overwhelming feeling that something good had to come from our loss. It could all be negative. She was beautiful and we had to do something to help others that might be going through the same thing. The Emily Kent Charitable Trust was formed. This was 26 years ago and little did I know that it would result in me receiving an honour from Queen Elizabeth II in the future. 

As we then had two other children which needed our attention and after raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for children in our county with cancer, we closed the charity which led me to raise money for other charities. CLIC Sargent, Breast Cancer and was then asked to become a Trustee at The Pied Piper Appeal. The irony is that we had given them £50k 15 years before when they built the new Children’s Centre and the Paediatric oncology unit is called The Emily Kent Unit.

After becoming the Vice Chairman leading the office team, overseeing the opening of a successful charity shop and doing all the social media I also now Chair a charity supporting people struggling with poverty, mental health and loneliness as well as becoming an ambassador and Trustee for a charity helping young disabled children play powerchair football.

All of this has made me realise that giving to others feels me with Joy. It helps me to feel that by my fundraising  and volunteering others are benefitting and that makes me feel that my loss has resulted in positivity in many ways. Obviously, it doesn’t bring my daughter back but it drives me to do more, do better and to give as much as I possibly can and am about to embark on a Virtual World tour where I am going to encourage people all over the World to do the same.

 The Power of Giving is underestimated. The mental health organisation highlights the importance of giving, donating and volunteering for helping those struggling with mental health issues.

https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/campaigns/mental-health-awareness-week/kindness-matters-guide

You can connect with Julie Kent MBE on Instagram by clicking below :

https://www.instagram.com/juliekentmbe/

Advice Anxiety Authority Magazine Business Career Advice Children Community Creativity Decision Making Education Emotions Entrepreneur Family Happiness Health and Wellness Inspiration Leadership Life Lessons Lifestyle Meditation Mental Health Mindfulness Motivation Parenting Productivity Psychology Purpose Relationships Self-Care Self Improvement Sleep Spirituality Stress Success syndicated Technology Unplug and Recharge Weekly Prompt Well-Being Wellness Wisdom Women Wonder Work Culture Work Smarter

    Julie Kent MBE, Global Public Speaker

    Julie Kent MBE

    2021 Latest News

    Public speaker books a world tour during the pandemic to spread her message of The Power of Giving

    Julie Kent MBE who has not retired quietly after three decades as house mistress at Dean Close School.Julie is an energetic woman with exciting experiences to talk about, she was awarded an MBE last year in 2020 from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for services to charity.

    Her Power of Giving talks are full of energy, excitement, raw emotion and funny stories. Julie’s speeches are life changing to listen to and people often say that they live and give differently from the moment they hear them. Julie teaches us all how to live a better, brighter and longer life through the power of giving.

    From her home to your event Julie hopes to inspire millions of people to give their time, their energy, themselves to help those in need.

    Julie’s tour will navigate across the below geographical regions.

    • Africa
    • Asia
    • Central America
    • Eastern Europe
    • European Union
    • Middle East
    • North America
    • Oceania
    • South America
    • The Caribbean

    Here is a short video to introduce Julie Kent MBE Britain’s most dazzling Go Giver  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkIc4JY2QxM&t=67s

    If you would like to book Julie to come and speak at your event online you can contact her agent Sian Gunney via [email protected]

     

    You can find Julie Kent MBE on social media very easily. This will give you a lovely introduction to her kindness, warmth, generosity with such a vibrant life she leads… even during a pandemic. Recently Julie has been facilitating conversations across her social media with live chats and gigs to support charities and to create a safe space (online) to facilitate conversations and to help people feel heard and understood.

    www.juliekentmbe.com

    Global Public Speaker Julie Kent MBE

    ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

    “Julie was born for the stage and the spotlight, don’t expect a boring talk, fashion, sequins, tears and laughter. Julie Kent MBE activates giving with her contagious energy and enthusiasm. A talk that leaves you feeling supercharged and full of purpose! Something we could all do with this year!”  Sian Gunney Agent and Business Management support for Celebrities and Thought Leaders

     

    ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

    “Where we come from everyone knows Julie Kent, now I’m pleased to say the whole world does because she had been awarded a Member of the most excellent order of the British Empire. Her enthusiasm, her energy, her commitment to cause and to want to make people’s lives that little bit better. Julie Kent MBE has a legacy already her MBE is a just reward for being a fantastic human being.” Phil Vickery MBE DL Former England Rugby Captain

     

    ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

    “Julie is a force of positive nature. Julie is unstoppable on her quest to support the power of kindness and giving. Her energy and can-do attitude is seen in everything she touches with regards to fundraising for charities and other business activities. Always giving her time, her thoughts, her ideas and her abundant energy consistently working to achieve success. Julie Kent MBE approaches everything with a fresh perspective based on decades of experience in the third sector, she delivers actionable advice and guidance that works.” Roger Head DL OBE High Sheriff County & City of Bristol 2018-19 and Deputy Lord Lieutenant

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Telling Your Secret Creates More Good in Your Life

    by Raana Zia
    Community//

    The Power of Storytelling to Connect and Heal

    by Dan Pierce
    Community//

    How intuition creates your story and helps you become your own hero

    by Karen Ramsay-Smith

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.