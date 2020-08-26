‘Tell Us How You Feel’ Is Not Good Enough

I want to apologize upfront for upsetting you all who had an amazing experience leveraging corporate wellness apps, surveys, counseling sessions, and discussion forums. Many of these popped up over the last few years as increasingly more companies felt they had to invest in their employees to combat workforce churn post-Great Recession.

Cynics would also point to a distinct benefit for a company’s health care and hiring expense as reasons why these benefits became a part of an employee’s weekly task list and even paystub. One I remember distinctly was the annual $150 “cash bonus” for tracking weekly physical activity in an Excel-type app. The activity had to amount to a certain amount of hours spent engaging in something physical (walking, running, playing basketball or alike) to get you out of your chair and staring into the distance instead of your screen two feet away.

Then there were hotlines for, what I call, remote counseling for any kind of life problem as well as something more tangible like financial planning.

This brings me to the point of my argument: how tangible does such a “frills benefit” have to be in order to count as effective and meaningful in your daily life given that the company spends significant money per employee on such services?

When I look back at when Covid-19 officially started with the lockdown in mid-March, I can think of a number of tactical, yet tangible and important services we all would have loved to receive or even hear about from our employers. Granted; HR departments and executives were overwhelmed and on unfamiliar territory. However, as the months progressed, a few major effects on our lives became clear. First, safety rules were at least ambiguous and morphing weekly. Second, job uncertainty increased. Third, kids were staying home without proper academic instruction and a social outlet. I would hate to be a teenager in 2020. Fourth, grocery and PPE shortages continued. Fifth, for those of us with the luxury of porting our job to our home, we suddenly had to cram our private and business lives into family spaces exposing us to zoom-bombing, screaming or fighting kids. Sixth, we struggle with understanding how to adjust our retirement accounts given the disconnect between the stock market and the real economy.

There are probably many more aspects I am omitting right now but in order to deal with just these, I would have preferred to receive information, recommendations, deliveries, and even discounts for related services.

I would imagine that being able to get investment advice is the easiest one given that many Fortune2000 firms already offered it before the crisis. Clear, up-to-date guidelines and explanations of where, when and how to get Covid-tests (and reimbursement details) would be another. On the childcare front, why not provide a company-sponsored program for supplemental learning across grades? It would certainly make me more productive as I don’t have to lose my mind as an amateur teacher at home for half my day. When my wife found such a service years ago to supplement my kids’ learning over the summer, which is now continued into the school year thanks to Covid, she shared it with a colleague in Florida. Now, our kids have gone through the majority of their fall math and English curriculum even before school starts, putting them in a better position to understand and excel with a likely suboptimal distance learning experience in the public system. In terms of job security, some employers chose to institute, and hopefully also explain and justify temporary salary cuts, to assure the workforce that we are all in this together as we plan for the worst-case scenario. What makes me shudder is that I recently sat in on a webinar where HR leaders actually asked if a flat percentage reduction across all salary levels is preferable over a gradually higher cut as they approach the executive ranks.

As we had to deal with kids running around screaming (or fighting) in the background while we were on zoom calls with clients and colleagues, I wish there would be shared resources to address this challenge without having to result to Fortnite, YouTube and TikTok-based childcare.

All these would have really helped me overcome anxieties and stress in this Covid work-life imbalance. Talking with strangers or professional acquaintances in any setting about my feelings does not; filling out surveys neither.

My wife and I have been working from home for over a decade now so we are fairly well-equipped to deal with these challenges but I can only imagine how a newcomer to this setup is stretched to his/her limits. Kudos to the companies, who understand Maslow’s pyramid and support their employees with real value-add services. I am sure they are out there. I would love to hear from you who these organizations are and how they have tangibly helped you deal with the challenges of 2020.